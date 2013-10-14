(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its sector-specific criteria for the analysis of commercial real
estate loans securing covered bonds. The report updates and replaces the previous report of
the same title, dated 07 February 2013. The update is mainly limited to changed
market value decline (MVD) assumptions, which are not expected to have a rating
impact on covered bonds secured by commercial real estate loans.
Fitch applies market value decline (MVD) assumptions to derive stressed property
values securing commercial real estate loans for covered bonds if insufficient
rental information is available at a property level. Fitch has decreased its MVD
assumptions for German multifamily housing and increased its MVD assumption for
most other commercial properties across Europe. All else equal, increases in
breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the current rating of affected covered
bonds programmes are expected to be limited because Fitch only applies its
generic MVD assumptions in the absence of information enabling the agency to
perform a stressed property market value calculation based on line-by-line data
or historical repossession information for comparable assets. In addition, the
lowered assumptions for German multifamily housing may have a compensating
effect, depending on portfolio composition.
Following its SME CLO criteria update (28 March 2013), Fitch adjusted its MVD
assumptions for commercial properties by up to 5% for properties located in
countries outside Spain (resulting in a MVD of 80% in 'AAA' stress scenarios),
whereas the adjusted assumptions for Spanish properties (by up to 10% resulting
in an MVD of 70% in 'A' stress scenarios) were already implemented as of
end-March 2013 following the revised Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate
Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs). Fitch requested additional data from
covered bond issuers to derive issuer-specific MVDs. However, over the past six
months, Fitch has not received sufficient data to conduct an analysis for all
property types in the relevant jurisdictions.
However, for German multifamily housing, Fitch has sufficient information to
determine generic assumptions, which will be used in the absence of more
detailed data about the underlying property. Fitch's MVD for German multifamily
properties are 70% in 'AAA' stress scenarios, and are derived from assumptions
applied for recently rated German multifamily housing CMBS transactions. In
addition, if issuer-specific data is available, such as historical foreclosure
data, the agency may derive issuer- or property type specific MVD assumptions
(as is currently the case for some Danish issuers).
Revisions of breakeven OC for a given rating should not lead to any rating
change, as the effect is limited and the OC Fitch relies on is expected to be
sufficient to buffer a possible increase. Fitch rates covered bonds consisting
of commercial real estate loans from Danish, German, Polish and Spanish issuers.
