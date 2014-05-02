BRIEF-Cleantech Invest: Enersize signs new customer agreements
* Says portfolio company Enersize signs new customer agreements with cement plant and diesel engine manufacturer
May 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC). This updated criteria report is substantially unchanged from the previous one, save for consolidation of a separate criteria report titled "Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance" into this report. It will not have any rating impact on existing CMBS transactions in APAC and no rating actions are anticipated due to this update.
The report covers the agency's analytical approach for CMBS in APAC countries including Japan, Australia and Singapore. It replaces the previous report of the same title, dated 24 April 2013 and "Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance", dated 7 June 2013.
The report titled "Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s (Guangzhou R&F, BB/Stable) leverage has fallen below the agency's expectations, according to the 2016 annual results. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted net inventories, had improved to around 50% by December 2016 from 57% in June 2016 and 60% in December 2015. The level is high for its rating, but is sufficiently mitigated by a strong busines
* Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 644.6 million lira ($172.24 million) versus 509.9 million lira year ago