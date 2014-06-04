(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in French residential mortgage loan pools. The updated assumptions do not have any impact on the existing French RMBS and covered bond ratings.

The assumptions factor in the credit strength of the sovereign as well as the fairly stable performance of the residential loans. They also reflect Fitch's macro-economic expectations. Following broadly stagnant GDP growth in 2013, Fitch expects growth to accelerate in 2014 and 2015. Furthermore, the agency expects unemployment to stabilise in 2014. As such and considering the stable underwriting framework and characteristics of the French housing loans, the current economic outlook in France does not warrant any material changes to rating assumptions.

Fitch's overall base lifetime foreclosure frequency (FF) for a standard retail French loan for France is 3.9%, unchanged since 2013. This base FF is applicable to an "average" retail residential loan in terms of risk profile. Due to the heterogeneity of the French market and the underlying differences between lenders, the agency adjusts the base FF on a case-by-case basis to take into account the characteristics of each lender and, in some cases, the loan security type (mortgage versus the so-called "cautions", i.e. guarantee).

Fitch's 'Bsf' peak-to-trough house price decline (HPD) assumption has remained unchanged at 13%. Therefore, to reflect the change in property prices over the past 12 months, Fitch's current-to-trough HPD assumptions have slightly been increased in 2014 (for example to 11% at 'Bsf' from 10%), with the exception of the 'AAAsf' scenario, resulting in a slight increase in Fitch's MVD assumption. The 'Bsf' market value decline (MVD) increased to 38% from 37% in 2013 while the 'AAAsf' MVD has remained stable.

High voluntary prepayment assumptions were reduced in light of available historical prepayment data, as provided by French mortgage lenders and seen in French RMBS transactions. The agency views such revised stresses as providing a sufficient cushion when compared with the historical prepayment levels as well as those expected to be reached.

The updated criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS transactions and covered bond programmes. The MVD assumptions will also be used for SME CLOs secured by residential real estate.

The report, entitled "Criteria Addendum - France: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions", replaces the report published on 17 June 2013. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. The report should be read together with the reports entitled "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", published 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach for rating French RMBS.

For further information on the French mortgage and housing market please see "Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook", dated 21 January 2014.

