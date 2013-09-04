(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its global master
criteria for rating covered bonds. The report, entitled "Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria," updates and replaces the previous report of the same title, dated 10
September 2012.
There are no significant amendments to the agency's methodology in this update.
The main enhancements are centred on streamlining the agency's cash flow
approach and a modification to the recoveries given default calculation. Other
new aspects regard the expectation of more frequent issuer reporting on
overcollateralisation (OC) for programmes where Fitch uses the lowest OC level
of the past 12 months in its analysis, clarification regarding the use of
short-term ratings for covered bonds and the application of 'Restricted Default'
or 'D' to defaulted covered bonds.
Fitch has restructured its cash flow modelling so that the drivers of OC can be
analysed more easily between cover pool credit losses, refinancing and
re-investment costs, as well as other programme risks such as interest rate and
currency mismatches. It is now built on a stressed net present value calculation
of the cover pool and covered bonds cash flows, rather than on iterative runs of
scenarios with pass or fail outcomes. The new model also comprises additional
features that address the time subordination of long-dated covered bonds in
certain jurisdictions.
The break-even OC for a given rating, which is the minimum OC that sustains the
covered bond rating, may differ from that previously communicated for certain
programmes, even if the programmes are unchanged. Fitch estimates that rating
changes resulting from the adjustment of its criteria will not be material. A
maximum of 7% of Fitch's 128 covered bonds ratings could be affected by one
notch. Programmes most likely to be affected are those rated on a recovery given
default basis only and Fitch will review these in priority over the next six
months from the publication date of this criteria.
Contrary to probability of default aspects, which typically depend on the
feasibility of refinancing the cover pool within a specific timeframe,
recoveries given default are not tied to any particular time horizon. In a
recovery situation where the covered bonds have already defaulted, there would
be less pressure for an administrator to achieve a swift liquidation of the
assets than in a situation whereby covered bonds have to be repaid on a timely
basis. As a result, Fitch applies half of its usual refinancing margin on cover
assets for a given rating scenario and does not apply a price cap. By
convention, the recovery given default calculation is performed at the date of
an assumed issuer default rather than at a time of an assumed covered bonds
default.
The criteria update does not incorporate any changes to the theoretical
relationship between the rating of the covered bonds and the Issuer Default
Rating (see 'Fitch: No Near-Term Criteria Change for Covered Bonds on Bank
Resolution Proposals', dated 23 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch will
continue to monitor developments in this area and will comment upon any impact
on ratings or criteria.
