July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its global rating criteria for corporate collateralised debt
obligations (CDOs). The report replaces the Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs", dated 8
August 2013. The agency does not expect any rating changes from the implementation of this
criteria update.
The updates include (i) application of concentration stresses in the
surveillance analysis, (ii) minor changes to the industry sector mapping (iii) a
description of 'CCC' bucket modelling for cash flow analysis of
overcollateralisation tests in CLOs, and (iv) a description of the application
of the Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance
and Covered Bonds.
Fitch has revised the surveillance approach for Corporate CDOs by applying
concentration stresses in the surveillance analysis of existing CDOs as well as
in the analysis of new CDOs. The concentration stress includes a correlation and
recovery stress to the five largest risk contributors in the portfolio.
Nevertheless, rating committees may choose not to apply model-implied rating
actions where the transaction portfolio is not expected to see a sustained
change in performance and where there is, as a result, an expectation that there
could be a short term reversal of such a rating action. Any such departures from
model-implied results would typically not exceed a rating category.
While Fitch does not expect the application of concentration stresses to
existing ratings to have any rating impact it may result in the deferral of any
future upgrades for first generation European CLOs that have started to
deleverage.
As part of the changes in the industry and sector mapping the industry 'textiles
and furniture' was remapped to the retail, leisure and consumer sector and
'business services' was created as a standalone sector to address the diverse
nature of the industry group. The changed mapping will result in slightly lower
correlation in portfolios with a significant share of assets in the business
services sector. This will have a marginally positive impact on default rates,
particularly for higher ratings. However, testing showed that for typical
portfolios there will be no rating impact.
The updated criteria provide a more detailed description of the 'CCC' bucket
modelling approach as part of Fitch's cash flow analysis of European CLOs. The
first generation of CLOs have shown that the efficiency of par value tests can
be greatly improved by incorporating haircuts to the value of 'CCC' and
lower-rated assets. Historical data show that more than 80% of rated corporates
that defaulted had ratings that were in the 'CCC' category or lower prior to
default.
The CLO-specific application of the Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed
Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds and its effect had already been
published in a commentary 'No Immediate Rating Impact on European CLOs From SF &
CVB Sovereign Criteria' dated 19 May 2014.
