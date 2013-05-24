(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria for rating
structured finance (SF) transactions. The changes to the report will not have
any impact on existing SF transactions.
The criteria describe Fitch's approach to analysing SF transactions and identify
the key considerations when assigning a SF rating which include asset isolation
and legal structure, asset quality, credit enhancement, financial structure and
originator and servicer quality.
Specific considerations regarding bankruptcy remote SPVs have also been included
as an appendix; areas of focus include the bankruptcy remoteness of the SPV, the
isolation of the assets from the credit risk of the originator and robust legal
support by way of opinions. The appendix content was previously included in a
separate criteria report.
Updates to the criteria are minor and include new text which outlines the scope
of Fitch's rating opinion where probability of claim ratings are assigned to
credit default swaps. A summary of the agency's analytical assumptions relating
to investor action and its impact on the rating analysis has also been included.
The principles discussed in the criteria are applicable to all asset classes
including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed
securities and structured credit transactions. The criteria provide an
overarching framework applicable to all SF transactions which is complemented by
asset class specific rating criteria.
The updated criteria replace the report of the same name dated 6 June 2012 and
the report 'Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance
Transactions' dated 30 May 2012.