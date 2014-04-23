(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US International Local and Regional Government Ratings
Criteria.
The updated report replaces the criteria published on 6 April 2013. The main
change is the reference to the scoring card and the merger of the "Ratings
Subnational Above The Sovereign - Outside US" criteria which was previously
under separate criteria. However, there is no impact on existing local and
regional government ratings.
