(Repeat for additional subcribers)

April 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its 'Managing and Developing Criteria and Models' master criteria report. There are limited changes.

The most important of the changes is that although Fitch will continue to review all criteria and models on an annual basis for international credit ratings, it will not republish criteria reports annually where there are no changes. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Managing and Developing Criteria and Models

here