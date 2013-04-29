(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for analysing residential loans in Norway. The
assumptions factor in the credit strength of the sovereign, solid performance of the residential
loans and low unemployment. They also reflect the risk posed by high and rising household
indebtedness and the strong increase in house prices over the past decade. Fitch does not expect
the updated criteria to have a rating impact on existing Norwegian covered bonds
programmes.
The assumed probability of default for a standard Norwegian residential loan
remains low compared with other European countries. This is driven by good
historical mortgage loan performance, combined with a positive outlook for the
macro-economic environment for Norway. It also reflects the low unemployment,
favourable interest rates, high levels of affordability and strong social safety
nets for Norwegian borrowers.
However, Fitch has increased its assumptions in high rating scenarios to reflect
the higher risk of default posed by the increase in household debt, which is now
above 200% of disposable income. This makes borrowers more vulnerable to
external shocks, such as an increase in interest rates or higher levels of
unemployment, which could for instance follow a sharp decline in oil prices.
Fitch has also revised upwards its house price decline assumptions for Norway.
Low interest rates and high wage growth, combined with supply constraints, have
led to an average annual house price increase of about 10% since the mild
downturn in 2008, and valuation ratios are now well above their long-term
average. As a result, the house price decline has been set at 50% for a 'AAA'
scenario.
Although the updated assumptions are more conservative and should lead to higher
loss assumptions for Norwegian residential portfolios, Fitch does not expect the
updated criteria to have a rating impact on existing Norwegian covered bond
programmes. Notably, issuers tend to maintain more overcollateralisation (OC)
than the Fitch breakeven OC for the current 'AAA' ratings. In addition, cover
pool assumed losses are not the main component of the breakeven OC for the
ratings, which is rather driven by maturity mismatches and refinancing risk.
