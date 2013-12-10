(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings
provides an update on
the evolving subject of sovereign support for banks.
In September, Fitch published two special reports, outlining
three rating paths
for banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRF).
Fitch expects to
communicate likely rating paths and, if relevant, changes in the
timing of any
rating actions that may arise, in 1Q14.
In the EU, discussions in respect of the 'Bank Recovery &
Resolution Directive'
(BRRD) and the 'Single Resolution Mechanism' (SRM) aspect of
Banking Union are
drawing to a close, with European Parliament votes currently
scheduled for 1Q14.
From a resolution perspective, the battle ground has been
between those that
favour flexibility in respect of application of powers, tools,
phase in and
scope and those in favour of restricting flexibility and
accelerating
implementation. The EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council
(ECOFIN) is
looking to reach conclusions on BRRD and the SRM in its meeting
today.
In the US, the single point of entry (SPE) 'holdco/opco'
resolution mechanism
favoured by the authorities potentially argues for a rating
differential between
an operating company and its holding company due to the
structural subordination
of the holding company capital that serves as contingent capital
for the
operating company. This is something Fitch expects to elaborate
on in 1Q14.
While on the agenda in some APAC and Latin American countries,
Fitch's sense is
that more effective bank resolution frameworks are less of a
priority in these
regions, even among some G20 countries, than in other parts of
the world. Some
countries are likely to be broadly sympathetic to its principles
though.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
