(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Food and Restaurant Recovery Analysis – Fourth-Quarter 2012 here CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the following U.S. Food companies: --Burger King Worldwide, Inc. --Dean Foods Company --Del Monte Corporation --DineEquity, Inc. --Dole Food Company, Inc. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Contact: Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Judi M. Rossetti, CFA, CPA Senior Director +1-312-368-2077 Bill C. Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Wesley E. Moultrie, II CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'US Food, Beverage, Tobacco and Restaurants - Recovery Rating Methodology' (March 20, 2008).