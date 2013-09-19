(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the U.S. for-profit hospital operators rated below 'BB-', including: --Community Health Systems, Inc.; --HCA Holdings Inc.; --Tenet Healthcare Corp. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Rating and Research>>Corporate Finance>>Leveraged Finance>>U.S. Leveraged Finance>>Healthcare Recovery Models Contact: Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Robert Kirby Director +1-312-368-3147 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Corporates - The Varying Effects of Affordable Care (Financial Implications of ACA Will Vary but Credit Implications Are Universally Limited)' (Sept. 16, 2013); --'Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis (Weak Volume Trend Possible Evidence of Systemic Shifts in Care Delivery)' (June 28, 2013); --'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2013' (June 25, 2013); --'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the Potential Impact)' (May 1, 2013); --'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2012' (April 12, 2013); --'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Implications of the ACA Slowly Taking Shape)' (April 4, 2013); --'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of High-Yield U.S. Healthcare Companies' (Jan. 30, 2013); --'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare - Navigating a Dynamic Operating and Regulatory Environment' (Nov. 29, 2013); --'Recovery and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 13, 2012); --'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA, Inc.' (Oct. 24, 2012); --'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - Community Health Systems, Inc.' (Oct. 1, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2012); --'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices' (June 21, 2012); --'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Electronic Health Record Incentive Payments' (March 7, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Healthcare Recovery Models â€” Second-Quarter 2013 here For-Profit Hospital Insights: Electronic Health Record Incentive Payments here For-Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices here Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight -- HCA, Inc. here U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health Systems, Inc. here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here 2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare -- Navigating a Dynamic Operating and Regulatory Environment here High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of High-Yield U.S. Healthcare Companies here Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Implications of the ACA Slowly Taking Shape) here U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2012 here The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the Potential Impact) here U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2013 here U.S. Corporates â€”The Varying Effects of Affordable Care (Financial Implications of ACA Will Vary but Credit Implications Are Universally Limited) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.