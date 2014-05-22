(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated
recovery analyses
for the U.S. for-profit hospital operators rated below 'BB-'
including:
--Community Health Systems, Inc.;
--HCA Holdings, Inc.;
--Tenet Healthcare Corp.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Rating and Research >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >>
U.S. Leveraged
Finance >> Healthcare Recovery Models
Contact:
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
