(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' sector-specific criteria report. There were only minor changes related to applying standard notching for subordinated and preferred instruments unless senior debt is expected to have below average recovery and a change from using a fixed deduction to arrive at beginning asset recovery to deducting the entities equity. These changes are not expected to drive direct and immediate rating changes. Contact: Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here