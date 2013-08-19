(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its
'Recovery Ratings for
Financial Institutions' sector-specific criteria report.
There were only minor changes related to applying standard
notching for
subordinated and preferred instruments unless senior debt is
expected to have
below average recovery and a change from using a fixed deduction
to arrive at
beginning asset recovery to deducting the entities equity. These
changes are not
expected to drive direct and immediate rating changes.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings for
Financial
Institutions
here
