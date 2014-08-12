(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its
Sovereign Rating
Criteria. The update contains no substantive changes and will
have no impact on
existing ratings. Similarly, the update to the agency's
proprietary Sovereign
Rating Model (SRM) will have no impact on existing ratings.
Fitch's approach to sovereign ratings continues to be driven by
a synthesis of
qualitative and quantitative judgements that capture the
willingness as well as
the capacity of a sovereign issuer to meet its debt obligations.
Additionally,
Fitch's sovereign rating analysis incorporates a wider range of
factors than
only the financial strength of the sovereign and includes an
assessment of:
--Macroeconomic performance, policies and prospects;
--Structural features of the economy that render it more or less
vulnerable to
shocks, including the risks to macroeconomic stability and
public finances posed
by the financial sector, as well as political risk and
governance factors;
--Public finances, including the structure and sustainability of
public debt as
well as fiscal financing; and
--External finances, with a particular focus on the
sustainability of
international trade balances, current account funding and
capital flows, and the
level and structure of external debt (public and private).
The principal clarifications and amendments to the existing
Sovereign Rating
Criteria are as follows:
--Clarification that our approach to sovereign analysis involves
rating through
the economic cycle;
--More transparent and logical presentation of what constitutes
a default event
for sovereign issuers;
--Greater transparency on the disclosure of weights assigned to
the principal
analytical factors in the SRM;
--Additional commentary on the reasons for the non-linear
correlation between
high public debt levels and sovereign creditworthiness, and more
detailed
information on our approach to assessing the risks around
contingent liabilities
for sovereign issuers;
--Introduction of language that elaborates on our approach to
crisis situations
that involve support being provided by the official sector.
As part of the SRM update, Fitch has incorporated additional
ratings and
economic data into the model's estimation sample and made the
following changes
to the set of explanatory variables used in the model:
--Imposing that reserves (months' cover of current external
payments) only have
an effect for sovereigns without reserve currency flexibility;
--Replacing sovereign external debt (% of gross external debt)
with sovereign
net foreign assets (% of GDP);
--Including size (natural logarithm of share in world GDP) as a
new explanatory
variable in the model; and
--Expanding the composite governance indicator used in the model
to include
rankings according to the World Bank indicators 'Regulatory
Quality' and
'Political Stability and Absence of Violence'.
The criteria report titled 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com and replaces the report of the same name
dated 13 August
2012. The 'Sovereign Rating Model' is also available at
www.fitchratings.com and
replaces the report of the same name dated 11 September 2012.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
