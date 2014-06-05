(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in Spanish residential mortgage loan pools. The updated assumptions are expected to have a limited effect on the existing Spanish RMBS and no effect on covered bond ratings. Potentially affected ratings will be reviewed within the six months.

Most of the agency's credit assumptions for analysing securities backed by Spanish residential mortgage loans have not materially changed from the previous criteria. The updated criteria introduce recalibrated assumptions such as foreclosure frequency and default expectation for loans in arrears. The report also modifies some of the loan-specific or borrower adjustments based on a regression over a sample of 89,000 loans and new evidence from Spanish RMBS transactions and historical data.

On foreclosure frequency, our base case expectation remains stable and consequently a portfolio of typical residential mortgages with an original loan to value between 75% and 80%, a debt to income between 30% and 40% and exposure to average borrower and loan flexibility features, would carry a foreclosure frequency assumption of around 7.7% under a 'Bsf' rating scenario.

Foreclosure frequency adjustments for employment type, mortgage purpose, and property type (first or second) have been recalibrated. The adjustment for borrowers with an employment status that differs from a long-term employment contract, and for pensioners, has increased to 60% from 25%, and the adjustment for mortgage loans for purposes that differ from home ownership has been increased to 50% from 25%. The foreclosure frequency adjustment for loans linked to second homes has been increased to 50% from 25%.

On recovery, our base case peak-to-trough house price decline expectation remains stable at 40%, while the quick sale adjustment continues to be 45%. Cash flow-related assumptions, such as prepayments or foreclosure timing remain unchanged, but fixed foreclosure costs have been adjusted downwards to EUR3,000 from EUR6,000. While Fitch recognises that some house prices indices indicate a slower pace of correction since late 2013, the agency maintains its peak-to-trough house price decline assumption given that the fundamentals of the Spanish housing market remain unchanged.

It should be noted that there are few transactions with significant exposure to borrowers with employment status that differs from a long-term employment contract and those with mortgages granted for purposes other than home ownership, as well as second homes. Therefore the change in related assumptions will have little effect on the analysis of portfolios.

In the review of transactions, Fitch will apply the revised assumption, but will also consider the historical performance of particular loans in question. The report entitled "Criteria Addendum - Spain: Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions", replaces the report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions" dated 24 April 2013. The report should be read together with "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach to rating Spanish RMBS.

For further information on the Spanish assets' performance and housing market please see "Mortgage Market Index - Spain" dated 23 April 2014 and "Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook" dated 21 January 2014.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria Addendum: Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions

here