June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria
assumptions for assessing credit risk in Spanish residential mortgage loan
pools. The updated assumptions are expected to have a limited effect on the
existing Spanish RMBS and no effect on covered bond ratings. Potentially
affected ratings will be reviewed within the six months.
Most of the agency's credit assumptions for analysing securities backed by
Spanish residential mortgage loans have not materially changed from the previous
criteria. The updated criteria introduce recalibrated assumptions such as
foreclosure frequency and default expectation for loans in arrears. The report
also modifies some of the loan-specific or borrower adjustments based on a
regression over a sample of 89,000 loans and new evidence from Spanish RMBS
transactions and historical data.
On foreclosure frequency, our base case expectation remains stable and
consequently a portfolio of typical residential mortgages with an original loan
to value between 75% and 80%, a debt to income between 30% and 40% and exposure
to average borrower and loan flexibility features, would carry a foreclosure
frequency assumption of around 7.7% under a 'Bsf' rating scenario.
Foreclosure frequency adjustments for employment type, mortgage purpose, and
property type (first or second) have been recalibrated. The adjustment for
borrowers with an employment status that differs from a long-term employment
contract, and for pensioners, has increased to 60% from 25%, and the adjustment
for mortgage loans for purposes that differ from home ownership has been
increased to 50% from 25%. The foreclosure frequency adjustment for loans linked
to second homes has been increased to 50% from 25%.
On recovery, our base case peak-to-trough house price decline expectation
remains stable at 40%, while the quick sale adjustment continues to be 45%. Cash
flow-related assumptions, such as prepayments or foreclosure timing remain
unchanged, but fixed foreclosure costs have been adjusted downwards to EUR3,000
from EUR6,000. While Fitch recognises that some house prices indices indicate a
slower pace of correction since late 2013, the agency maintains its
peak-to-trough house price decline assumption given that the fundamentals of the
Spanish housing market remain unchanged.
It should be noted that there are few transactions with significant exposure to
borrowers with employment status that differs from a long-term employment
contract and those with mortgages granted for purposes other than home
ownership, as well as second homes. Therefore the change in related assumptions
will have little effect on the analysis of portfolios.
In the review of transactions, Fitch will apply the revised assumption, but will
also consider the historical performance of particular loans in question.
The report entitled "Criteria Addendum - Spain: Residential Mortgage Loss and
Cash Flow Assumptions", replaces the report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum -
Spain: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions" dated 24 April 2013. The report
should be read together with "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis
Criteria", dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's
approach to rating Spanish RMBS.
For further information on the Spanish assets' performance and housing market
please see "Mortgage Market Index - Spain" dated 23 April 2014 and "Global
Housing and Mortgage Outlook" dated 21 January 2014.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria Addendum: Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
