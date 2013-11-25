Nov 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has released updated Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions.

No material changes have been made to the core of the criteria. The data and assumptions section has been updated to include more recent net operating income (NOI) results and forecasts. No rating implications for existing transactions are expected.

The new report replaces Fitch's Nov. 29, 2012 criteria.

The revised report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions