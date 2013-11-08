BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its "Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe" special report. The report replaces that of the same name dated 8 April 2011. The special report has undergone no material changes and no ratings are expected to be affected by the update.
The report identifies characteristics of junior debt in a borrower's capital structure that would lead to the exclusion of HoldCo PIK (payment-in-kind) loans or notes and shareholder loans from leverage calculation when determining a rated entity's or its group's relative probability of default, as reflected in the relevant Issuer Default Rating.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.