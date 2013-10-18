(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on the
Italian mortgage covered bond programmes (Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite, OBG)
of Banca Carige (Carige; BB/Negative/B), Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena SpA
(BMPS; BBB/Negative/F3), Banco Popolare (BP; BBB/Negative/F3),
Banca Popolare di
Milano (BPM; BBB-/RWN/F3), Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (CREDEM;
BBB+/Negative/F2),
Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa - UBI Banca (UBI;
BBB+/Negative/F2) and Unicredit
S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Negative/F2) as follows:
Carige OBG affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative
BMPS OBG affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative
BP OBG affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative
BPM OBG 'A-' rating maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
CREDEM OBG guaranteed by CREDEM CB S.r.l. (CREDEM CB), affirmed
at 'A+', Outlook
Negative
CREDEM OBG guaranteed by CANOSSA CB S.r.l. (CANOSSA CB),
affirmed at 'BBB+',
Outlook Negative
UBI OBG affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Negative
UC OBG upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook Negative
The rating actions follow a review of the programmes, and
notably, the upward
revision of the breakeven asset percentage (AP) for a given
rating, in line with
the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. The rating
actions also
reflect revised refinancing spreads and assumptions for
assessing credit risk of
Italian residential mortgage loans pools (see "Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria"
dated 4 September 2013 and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy"
dated 26 July 2013
at www.fitchratings.com).
The agency has lowered its stressed refinancing spread
assumptions used to
calculate the net present value of future cash flows from
Italian residential
mortgages to 300-350bps from 500-575bps p.a. in a base case
scenario. The
refinancing spread assumptions for Italian mortgage loans to
small and medium
enterprises (SMEs) have also been lowered to 420-500bps from
650-700bps p.a.
Among others, the revised assumptions take into account the
declining trend
observed on spreads from secondary market Italian residential
mortgage-backed
securities and government bonds.
Fitch has maintained a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high
discontinuity
risk) for all OBG programmes which is driven by the agency's
liquidity gap and
systemic risk assessment. The 'very high' risk assessment
reflects Fitch's view
that in a systemic crisis, a deterioration of a sovereign's
creditworthiness
would be associated with diminishing prospects for interbank
liquidity. It also
reflects that the maturity extension of up to 12 months, or 15
months in the
case of Carige, is not sufficient to successfully refinance the
cover assets in
the aftermath of an issuer event of default (see "Fitch
Downgrades 5 OBGs &
Affirms 3; Negative Outlook" dated 20 march 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Negative Outlook on Carige's, BMPS's, BP's, CREDEM's, UBI's
and UC's OBG
programmes reflects the Negative Outlook on the issuers'
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and on the Italian residential mortgage
market (see '2013
Outlook: European Structured Finance', dated December 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The RWN on BPM's OBG mirrors that on BPM's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Carige's OBG
The 'BBB+' OBG rating is based on Carige's IDR of 'BB', a D-Cap
of 1 and the 80%
AP publicly disclosed by the issuer in its test performance
report. The
breakeven 87% AP as calculated by Fitch is sufficient to grant a
three-notch
uplift above the 'BB+' rating on a probability of default (PD)
basis. According
to Fitch's covered bond master criteria, an uplift of up to
three notches can be
granted above the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis,
provided the rating
is in the sub-investment grade category. The breakeven AP has
increased to 87%
from 80%, due to lower refinancing spread assumptions and the
current recoveries
given default calculation under the agency's updated covered
bond master
criteria.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread
assumptions which
fall into the ranges of 360-390bps and of 480-580bps at 'BBB+'
for the portion
of residential and mortgage loans granted to SMEs, respectively.
BMPS's OBG
The 'A' OBG rating is based on BMPS's IDR of 'BBB', a D-Cap of 1
and the 73.5%
AP publicly disclosed by the issuer in its investor report. This
AP level is
below the 'A' break-even AP of 79.5% calculated by Fitch that
allows the OBG to
achieve two notches on a recovery basis above the 'BBB+' rating
on a PD basis.
The breakeven AP calculated by Fitch has increased to 79.5% from
73.5%, due to
the lower refinancing spread assumptions and the current
recoveries given
default calculation under the agency's updated covered bond
master criteria.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread
assumptions which
fall into the range of 390-410bps at 'A'.
BP's OBG
The 'BBB+' OBG rating is based on BP's IDR of 'BBB', a D-Cap of
1 and 80.7% AP
that the issuer publishes in its test performance report. This
level of AP is
lower than the 100% breakeven AP arrived at as per Fitch's
calculations.
However, Fitch considers the 93% maximum AP allowed by the
programme
documentation to be the breakeven AP level for the current
rating. This level of
AP provides for stressed recoveries in excess of 51% on the OBG
assumed to be in
default in a 'BBB+' scenario.
The rating of the OBG issued by BP is constrained by the
presence of Banco
Popolare Soc. Coop., London Branch (BBB/Negative/F3) as
transaction account bank
and its replacement mechanism which are in line with a 'BBB'
rating category
(see "Fitch: No Impact on Banco Popolare's Covered Bonds from
Programme
Amendments" dated 15 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread
assumptions which
fall into the range of 360-390bps at 'BBB+'.
BPM's OBG
The 'A-' OBG rating is based on BPM's IDR of 'BBB-', a D-Cap of
1 and the 72% AP
publicly disclosed by the issuer in its test performance report.
The OBG's AP of
81.5% as calculated by Fitch supports the rating of the covered
bonds on a PD
basis (BBB) and provides for at least 91% recoveries on the
bonds assumed to be
in default. This is the breakeven AP level in a 'A-' scenario.
The breakeven AP
has increased to 81.5% from 72%, due to the lower refinancing
spread assumptions
and the current recoveries given default calculation under the
agency's updated
covered bond master criteria.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread
assumptions which
fall into the range 390-410bps at 'A-'.
CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CREDEM CB S.r.l.
The 'A+' OBG rating is based on CREDEM's IDR of 'BBB+', the
D-Cap of 1 and the
highest AP of the last 12 months, 66.4% as of December 2012.
This level of AP,
which Fitch gives credit to, is below the 79% breakeven AP
calculated by Fitch
that allows two notches on a recovery basis above the 'A-'
rating on a PD basis.
The breakeven AP has increased to 79% from 72%, due to the lower
refinancing
spread assumptions and the current recoveries given default
calculation under
the agency's updated covered bond master criteria.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread
assumptions which
fall into the range 390-410bps at 'A+'.
CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CANOSSA CB
The OBG issued by CREDEM and guaranteed by Canossa CB are rated
at the same
level as the issuer's 'BBB+' IDR and are therefore unaffected by
the change in
refinancing spread assumptions and recoveries given default
calculation under
the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. The
break-even AP for the
'BBB+' rating remains unchanged at 100%.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread
assumptions which
fall into the range 360-390bps at 'BBB+'.
UBI's OBG
The 'A+' rating is based on UBI's IDR of 'BBB+', a D-Cap of 1
and the highest AP
of the last 12 months, 60.9% as of June 2012. The 83% breakeven
AP as calculated
by Fitch supports the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis
(A-) and
provides for outstanding recoveries, of at least 91%, on the
bonds assumed to be
in default in a 'A+' stress scenario. The breakeven AP has
increased to 83% from
75%, due to the lower refinancing spread assumptions and the
current recoveries
given default calculation under the agency's updated covered
bond master
criteria.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread
assumptions which
fall into the range 390-410bps at 'A+'.
UC's OBG
The 'A+' OBG rating, which has been upgraded from 'A', is based
on UC's IDR of
'BBB+', a D-Cap of 1 and the highest AP of the last 12 months,
65.9% as of June
2013. This level is below the AP that supports the rating of the
covered bonds
on a PD basis (A-) and the breakeven AP calculated by Fitch that
allows for a
two-notch uplift on recoveries. The breakeven AP for the 'A+'
OBG rating has
increased to 82.0% from 75.5%, due to the lower refinancing
spread assumptions
and the current recoveries given default calculation under the
agency's updated
covered bond master criteria.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread
assumptions which
fall into the range 390-410bps at 'A+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Carige's OBG
All else being equal, the OBG 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable
to downgrade if
any of the following occurs (i) Carige's IDR is downgraded by
one or more
notches; (ii) the D-Cap falls to zero; or (iii) the programme AP
goes above
Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven AP of 87%.
BMPS's OBG
All else being equal, the OBG 'A' rating would be vulnerable to
downgrade if any
of the following occurs: (i) BMPS's IDR is downgraded by one or
more notches;
(ii) the D-Cap falls to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes
above Fitch's 'A'
breakeven AP of 79.5%.
BP's OBG
All else being equal, the OBG 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable
to downgrade if
BP's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches.
BPM's OBG
The OBG 'A-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) BPM's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; (ii)
the D-Cap falls
to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'A-'
breakeven AP of
81.5%.
CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CREDEM CB
The OBG 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) CREDEM's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches;
(ii) the D-Cap
falls to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'A+'
breakeven AP of
79%.
CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CANOSSA CB
The OBG 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if
CREDEM's IDR is
downgraded by two or more notches.
UBI's OBG
The OBG 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) UBI's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; (ii)
the D-Cap falls
to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'A+'
breakeven AP of 83%.
UC's OBG
The OBG 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) UC's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; (ii)
the D-Cap falls
to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'A+'
breakeven AP of 82%.
For all programmes, Fitch's breakeven AP will be affected, among
others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be
assumed that the breakeven AP will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Paolo Sala
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 292
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June
2013, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA
RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum -
Italy' dated 26 July
2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.