MILAN/LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Italian mortgage
covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) issued by
UniCredit S.p.A.
(UC; BBB+/Negative/F2, Viability Rating bbb+) and has affirmed
the OBG issued by
Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa - UBI Banca (UBI;
BBB+/Negative/F2, Viability
Rating bbb+) and has revised the Outlooks, as follows:
UBI OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance S.r.l. (UBI Finance) affirmed
at 'A+'; Outlook
revised to Negative from Positive
UBI OBG Programme II guaranteed by UBI Finance CB 2 S.r.l. (UBI
Finance CB2)
affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Positive
UC OBG upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Positive
The rating actions follow the enactment of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) which was published on 12 June 2014 in the
Official Journal of
European Union. The rating actions also reflect the revised
assumptions for
assessing credit risk of Italian residential mortgage loans
pools (see "Criteria
Addendum: Italy" dated 5 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
The agency has taken into account in its analysis UBI's and UC's
Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) which were not affected by the
potential downward
revisions of Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (see
'Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening
Support' and 'Fitch
Affirms SRFs of 64 EMEA Banks; Downward Revisions Likely For
Most Due To
Weakening Support' dated 26 March 2014 at www.fitchratings.com)
and has
incorporated IDR uplifts (see 'Fitch Affirms Italian Covered
Bonds on Criteria
Amendments' dated 1 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
In the case of UBI's OBGs, Fitch has revised downwards the IDR
uplift to '0'
from '1' as the agency estimates that the sustainable level of
wholesale senior
unsecured debt in the medium-term will be below the 5% of total
adjusted assets
threshold. This is based on the latest financial information
available as of
March 2014 and Fitch's forecasts.
The issuers' Long Term IDRs, as adjusted by the IDR uplift, now
constitutes the
rating floor for the OBG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UBI Finance
The 'A+' rating is based on UBI's Long Term IDR of 'BBB+', a
revised IDR uplift
of '0' from '1', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high
risk) and the
maximum Asset Percentage (AP) of the past 12 months that Fitch
takes into
account in the analysis (61.7% as of April 2014).
The breakeven AP for the 'A+' rating is 81%, lower than the
previous 83.5%, and
incorporates the revised asset assumptions. In a 'A+' rating
scenario, Fitch has
calculated a weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency (FF) of
30.3% and a WA
recovery rate (RR) of 70.0% for the cover pool, resulting in a
stressed WA loss
rate of 9.1%.
The unchanged D-Cap of 1 reflects the weak link assessment of
'very high' for
the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario
where the recourse
of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool,
Fitch believes
that a successful sale of the cover assets would be challenging
within the
extendible maturity of 12 months, which is envisaged in the
documentation to
make timely payments on the covered bonds.
The 61.7% level of AP supports a 'A-' rating on a probability of
default (PD)
basis and is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 91%
should the covered
bonds default, allowing a two-notch uplift to 'A+'. Fitch takes
into account the
highest AP of the past 12 months, reflecting the issuer's
Short-term IDR of 'F2'
and active issuance under programme.
The Negative Outlook on UBI Finance is driven by the Negative
Outlook on UBI's
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UBI Finance CB2
The 'BBB+' rating is based on UBI's LT IDR of 'BBB+', a revised
IDR uplift of
'0' from '1', a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the
contractual AP of
100%, in line with the maximum AP allowed by the Italian OBG
framework. The
Negative Outlook on UBI Finance CB2 is driven by the Negative
Outlook on UBI's
IDR.
The 14.5% 'BBB+' WA loss rate results from the 39.2% WAFF and
62.9% WARR that
Fitch has calculated on the cover pool. As of April 2014, the
cover pool
comprised 60.7% loans to small and medium enterprises (SME) and
39.3%
residential mortgage loans.
The unchanged D-Cap of 0 reflects the weak link assessment of
'full
discontinuity' for the liquidity gap and systemic risk
component. In its
discontinuity assessment Fitch has taken into account that more
than half of the
cover pool comprises SME loans; Fitch views this type of asset
as less liquid
than residential mortgage loans, preventing successful cover
pool liquidation
within the 12 months maturity extension of the covered bonds.
The 100% AP that Fitch gives credit to would allow the OBG to
achieve a
one-notch uplift on a recovery basis above the 'BBB+' rating on
a probability of
default basis, providing recoveries in excess of 51% on the OBG
assumed to be in
default in a 'A-' rating scenario. However, the contractual
provisions that
apply, among others, to eligible counterparties and qualified
investments limit
the OBG rating to the 'BBB' rating category, in line with
Fitch's counterparty
criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UC OBG
The 'AA-' rating is based on UC's LT IDR of 'BBB+', an IDR
uplift of 1, a D-Cap
of 1 (very high risk) and the maximum AP of the past 12 months
that Fitch takes
into account in the analysis (65.9% as of June 2013).
The breakeven AP for the 'AA-' rating is 78%, lower than the
previous 82% at
'A+' and incorporates the revised asset assumptions. In a 'AA-'
rating scenario,
Fitch has calculated a WAFF of 32.2% and a WARR of 65.6% for the
cover pool,
resulting in a WA stressed loss rate of 11.1%.
The unchanged D-Cap of 1 reflects the weak link assessment of
'very high' for
the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario
where the recourse
of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool,
Fitch believes
that a successful sale of the cover assets would be challenging
within the
extendible maturity of 12 months, which is envisaged in the
documentation to
make timely payments on the covered bonds.
The 65.9% AP supports a 'A' rating on a PD basis and is adequate
to achieve
recoveries of at least 91% should the covered bonds default,
allowing a
two-notch uplift to 'AA-'. Fitch takes into account the highest
AP of the past
12 months, reflecting the issuer's short-term IDR of 'F2' and
active issuance
under programme.
The Negative Outlook on UC OBG is driven by the Negative Outlook
on UC's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UBI Finance
The 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) UBI's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches, (ii) the
number of notches
represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to zero,
or (iii) the AP
that Fitch considers in its analysis goes above Fitch's 'AA-'
breakeven level of
81%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UBI Finance CB2
The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if UBI's IDR
is downgraded by
two or more notches.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UC OBG
The 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs
(i) UC's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches, (ii) the
number of notches
represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to one or
lower, or (iii)
the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis goes above Fitch's
'AA-' breakeven
level of 78%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even inthe absence of new
issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (UBI Finance, UBI Finance CB2)
Roberto Del Ragno
Analsyt
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan, 20123
Primary Analyst (UC OBG)
Paolo Sala
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 292
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan, 20123
Secondary Analyst (UBI Finance, UBI Finance CB2)
Paolo Sala
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 292
Secondary Analyst (UC OBG)
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4
February 2014, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA
RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28 May 2013 and 'Criteria Addendum: Italy'
dated 5 June 2014,
'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME
CLOs)' dated 5 March 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate
Stresses in Structured
Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds' dated 23 January 2014
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
