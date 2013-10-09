(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/ MADRID, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Cajas Rurales
Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's (CRU) cedulas
hipotecarias (CH) to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time,
CRU's cedulas
territoriales (CT) have been affirmed at 'BBB' with Negative
Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed Banco Santander SA's (Santander) CH at
'A', Caja Laboral
Popular Cooperativa de Credito's (CLCC) CH at 'A-', Banco Mare
Nostrum S.A.'s
(BMN) CH at 'BBB+' and NCG Banco S.A.'s (NGC Banco) CH at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks
for these four banks' CH are Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
These rating actions are based on less conservative break-even
over-collateralisation (BE-OC) levels for a given rating level,
following Fitch
recalibration of stressed refinancing spreads for Spanish
mortgage loans, and
their application to the modelling of recoveries default as per
the agency's
updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (see Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria dated 4
September 2013) and taking into account the conclusions drawn
from the agency's
review, earlier this year, of the legal framework for Spanish
mortgage and
public sector covered bonds.
In the case of CRU's CH, the 146% level OC given credit to by
the agency now
provides more protection than the downwardly revised BE-OC of
68% in a 'BBB+'
stress scenario. Therefore the CH rating has been upgraded to
'BBB+', which is
the maximum achievable CH rating given the bank's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BB'/Negative, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very
high
discontinuity risk) and a further benefit of three notches for
recoveries given
default.
CRU's CT and the other Spanish issuers' CH were already rated at
their maximum
achievable level given their IDR, D-Caps and benefit for
recoveries given
default. Therefore their ratings have been affirmed at their
existing level,
based on a lower revised BE-OC percentage for the corresponding
rating. A list
of all ratings and BE-OC ratio for them is included below.
All CH and CT rating Outlooks are driven by the respective
bank's IDR Outlook.
Additionally, the Outlook on CRU CT's rating reflects the
Negative Outlook of
the Spanish sovereign rating (BBB/Negative) given the cover
pool's exposure to
sovereign debt.
Fitch has reduced its refinancing spreads for Spanish mortgage
loans to
450-550bps p.a in a base case scenario from 650-750bps p.a. This
is consistent
with a significant reduction of CH spreads and senior tranches
of Spanish
residential mortgage securities experienced over the last year,
which Fitch uses
as a proxy to determine the margin above a reference rate
required by a
potential buyer of Spanish mortgage loans. Refinancing spreads
for Spanish local
authorities have not been modified.
The lowering of BE-OC for a given CH and CT rating further
results from the
agency's updated cover pools valuation method, which, for
recovery given default
purposes, incorporates one half of the defined refinancing
spread for a given
rating scenario. As per Fitch's current criteria for covered
bonds ratings, this
is to acknowledge that recoveries given default are not tied to
any particular
time horizon. In a situation where the covered bonds have
already defaulted,
there would be less pressure for an administrator to achieve a
swift liquidation
of the assets than in a situation whereby covered bonds have to
be repaid on a
timely basis.
Finally, BE-OC levels for a given rating scenario have decreased
as Fitch is now
modelling cover pool cash flows to be allocated pro-rata to all
outstanding CH
in the event of a CH default. This recognises the equal
treatment of all
bondholders under a given cedulas programme, should cover assets
be disposed of.
By contrast, the agency previously applied a more cautious
approach that
considered time subordination risk, based on a lack of clear
cross-default
provision between cedulas of different maturities. As a
consequence, Fitch is
assigning its maximum rating uplift for recovery given default
purposes when
credited OC sustains stressed recoveries of at least 91% rather
than 100% of all
outstanding cedulas in a given rating scenario. (See Cedulas
Hipotecarias Legal
Framework Review, available on fitchratings.com, dated 5 April
2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A one-notch downgrade of the banks' IDR would cause a downgrade
of their
respective cedulas for all programmes categorised by Fitch as
exposed to full
discontinuity of payments upon an issuer default, as well as for
CRU CH which
has a D-Cap of 1 but no buffer against an IDR downgrade.
Moreover, ratings are vulnerable to downgrade if the programmes'
OC drops below
the BE-OC ratio for the respective rating indicated below.
Although Spanish
covered bond programmes have a significant buffer between total
OC and BE-OC for
the assigned ratings at present (ranging from about 30pp to
120pp), this can be
actively influenced by the issuer, subject to compliance with
the legal minimum,
through an increase of outstanding CH or a decrease of the cover
pool through
new mortgage loans securitisations.
For BMN's CH, the agency relies on the public OC commitment of
the issuer, but
for other Spanish issuers, in absence of public commitment,
Fitch relies on the
lowest OC observed of the previous 12 months minus a haircut
ranging between
10pp to 30pp depending on the Short-term IDR of the bank.
If total OC falls to the minimum legal (25% for CH and 42.8% for
CT) downward
rating migration will be of 0 notches for CRU CT; one notch for
Banco
Santander's, CLCC's and BMN's, and NCG Banco's CH and two
notches for CRU's CH.
The banks' IDRs, the covered bonds ratings, the Fitch D-Caps for
the covered
bonds, the BE-OC for the covered bonds ratings and the OC taken
into account by
Fitch are as follows:
Banco Santander S.A. (IDR: BBB+/Negative)
Mortgage covered bond rating: affirmed at 'A'/Negative
D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity risk)
BE-OC for the assigned rating: 63% (compared with 90% relied
upon OC)
Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (IDR: BBB/Negative)
Mortgage covered bond rating: affirmed at 'A-'/Negative
D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity risk)
BE-OC for the assigned rating: 53% (compared with 118% relied
upon OC)
Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (IDR:
BB/Stable)
Public Sector covered bond rating: affirmed 'BBB'/Negative
D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity risk)
BE-OC for the assigned rating: 43% (compared with 43% relied
upon OC)
Mortgage covered bond rating: upgraded to 'BBB+'/Stable from
'BBB'/Stable
D-Cap: 1 (very high risk)
BE-OC for the assigned rating: 68% (compared with 146% relied
upon OC)
Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. (IDR: BB+/Negative)
Mortgage covered bond rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'/Negative
D-Cap: 1 (very high risk)
BE-OC for the assigned rating: 44% (compared with 66.7% public
OC commitment)
NCG Banco S.A. (IDR: BB+/Negative)
Mortgage covered bond rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'/Negative
D-Cap: 1 (very high risk)
BE-OC for the assigned rating: 67% (compared with 84% relied
upon OC)
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Carlos Masip (CRU and NCG Banco S.A.)
Director
+34 91 702 57 73
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
General Castanos 11
28004 Madrid
Spain
Juan David Garcia (Santander)
Senior Director
+34 91 702 57 74
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
General Castanos 11
28004 Madrid
Spain
Antonio Casado (CLCC and BMN)
Associate Director
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
General Castanos 11
28004 Madrid
Spain
34 91 702 57 76
Secondary Analysts
Carlos Masip (Santander, CLCC and BMN)
Director
+34 91 702 57 73
Antonio Casado (CRU and NCG Banco.)
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 76
Committee Chair
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 9140
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 6 June 2013,
'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Spain - Amended, dated 20 March 2013, 'Criteria for
Rating Granular
Corporate Balance- Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 28
March 2013,
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity &
Refinancing Stress
Addendum', dated 3 June 2013, and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
- Public Sector
Liquidity and Spread Assumption Addendum', dated 1 February
2013, are available
on www.fitchratings.com.
