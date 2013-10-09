(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/ MADRID, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's (CRU) cedulas hipotecarias (CH) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, CRU's cedulas territoriales (CT) have been affirmed at 'BBB' with Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Banco Santander SA's (Santander) CH at 'A', Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito's (CLCC) CH at 'A-', Banco Mare Nostrum S.A.'s (BMN) CH at 'BBB+' and NCG Banco S.A.'s (NGC Banco) CH at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks for these four banks' CH are Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS These rating actions are based on less conservative break-even over-collateralisation (BE-OC) levels for a given rating level, following Fitch recalibration of stressed refinancing spreads for Spanish mortgage loans, and their application to the modelling of recoveries default as per the agency's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (see Covered Bonds Rating Criteria dated 4 September 2013) and taking into account the conclusions drawn from the agency's review, earlier this year, of the legal framework for Spanish mortgage and public sector covered bonds. In the case of CRU's CH, the 146% level OC given credit to by the agency now provides more protection than the downwardly revised BE-OC of 68% in a 'BBB+' stress scenario. Therefore the CH rating has been upgraded to 'BBB+', which is the maximum achievable CH rating given the bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'/Negative, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high discontinuity risk) and a further benefit of three notches for recoveries given default. CRU's CT and the other Spanish issuers' CH were already rated at their maximum achievable level given their IDR, D-Caps and benefit for recoveries given default. Therefore their ratings have been affirmed at their existing level, based on a lower revised BE-OC percentage for the corresponding rating. A list of all ratings and BE-OC ratio for them is included below. All CH and CT rating Outlooks are driven by the respective bank's IDR Outlook. Additionally, the Outlook on CRU CT's rating reflects the Negative Outlook of the Spanish sovereign rating (BBB/Negative) given the cover pool's exposure to sovereign debt. Fitch has reduced its refinancing spreads for Spanish mortgage loans to 450-550bps p.a in a base case scenario from 650-750bps p.a. This is consistent with a significant reduction of CH spreads and senior tranches of Spanish residential mortgage securities experienced over the last year, which Fitch uses as a proxy to determine the margin above a reference rate required by a potential buyer of Spanish mortgage loans. Refinancing spreads for Spanish local authorities have not been modified. The lowering of BE-OC for a given CH and CT rating further results from the agency's updated cover pools valuation method, which, for recovery given default purposes, incorporates one half of the defined refinancing spread for a given rating scenario. As per Fitch's current criteria for covered bonds ratings, this is to acknowledge that recoveries given default are not tied to any particular time horizon. In a situation where the covered bonds have already defaulted, there would be less pressure for an administrator to achieve a swift liquidation of the assets than in a situation whereby covered bonds have to be repaid on a timely basis. Finally, BE-OC levels for a given rating scenario have decreased as Fitch is now modelling cover pool cash flows to be allocated pro-rata to all outstanding CH in the event of a CH default. This recognises the equal treatment of all bondholders under a given cedulas programme, should cover assets be disposed of. By contrast, the agency previously applied a more cautious approach that considered time subordination risk, based on a lack of clear cross-default provision between cedulas of different maturities. As a consequence, Fitch is assigning its maximum rating uplift for recovery given default purposes when credited OC sustains stressed recoveries of at least 91% rather than 100% of all outstanding cedulas in a given rating scenario. (See Cedulas Hipotecarias Legal Framework Review, available on fitchratings.com, dated 5 April 2013). RATING SENSITIVITIES A one-notch downgrade of the banks' IDR would cause a downgrade of their respective cedulas for all programmes categorised by Fitch as exposed to full discontinuity of payments upon an issuer default, as well as for CRU CH which has a D-Cap of 1 but no buffer against an IDR downgrade. Moreover, ratings are vulnerable to downgrade if the programmes' OC drops below the BE-OC ratio for the respective rating indicated below. Although Spanish covered bond programmes have a significant buffer between total OC and BE-OC for the assigned ratings at present (ranging from about 30pp to 120pp), this can be actively influenced by the issuer, subject to compliance with the legal minimum, through an increase of outstanding CH or a decrease of the cover pool through new mortgage loans securitisations. For BMN's CH, the agency relies on the public OC commitment of the issuer, but for other Spanish issuers, in absence of public commitment, Fitch relies on the lowest OC observed of the previous 12 months minus a haircut ranging between 10pp to 30pp depending on the Short-term IDR of the bank. If total OC falls to the minimum legal (25% for CH and 42.8% for CT) downward rating migration will be of 0 notches for CRU CT; one notch for Banco Santander's, CLCC's and BMN's, and NCG Banco's CH and two notches for CRU's CH. The banks' IDRs, the covered bonds ratings, the Fitch D-Caps for the covered bonds, the BE-OC for the covered bonds ratings and the OC taken into account by Fitch are as follows: Banco Santander S.A. (IDR: BBB+/Negative) Mortgage covered bond rating: affirmed at 'A'/Negative D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity risk) BE-OC for the assigned rating: 63% (compared with 90% relied upon OC) Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (IDR: BBB/Negative) Mortgage covered bond rating: affirmed at 'A-'/Negative D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity risk) BE-OC for the assigned rating: 53% (compared with 118% relied upon OC) Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (IDR: BB/Stable) Public Sector covered bond rating: affirmed 'BBB'/Negative D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity risk) BE-OC for the assigned rating: 43% (compared with 43% relied upon OC) Mortgage covered bond rating: upgraded to 'BBB+'/Stable from 'BBB'/Stable D-Cap: 1 (very high risk) BE-OC for the assigned rating: 68% (compared with 146% relied upon OC) Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. (IDR: BB+/Negative) Mortgage covered bond rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'/Negative D-Cap: 1 (very high risk) BE-OC for the assigned rating: 44% (compared with 66.7% public OC commitment) NCG Banco S.A. (IDR: BB+/Negative) Mortgage covered bond rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'/Negative D-Cap: 1 (very high risk) BE-OC for the assigned rating: 67% (compared with 84% relied upon OC) Contacts: Primary Analysts Carlos Masip (CRU and NCG Banco S.A.) Director +34 91 702 57 73 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. General Castanos 11 28004 Madrid Spain Juan David Garcia (Santander) Senior Director +34 91 702 57 74 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. General Castanos 11 28004 Madrid Spain Antonio Casado (CLCC and BMN) Associate Director Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. General Castanos 11 28004 Madrid Spain 34 91 702 57 76 Secondary Analysts Carlos Masip (Santander, CLCC and BMN) Director +34 91 702 57 73 Antonio Casado (CRU and NCG Banco.) Associate Director +34 91 702 57 76 Committee Chair Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 29 9140 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4 September 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Amended, dated 20 March 2013, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance- Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 28 March 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 3 June 2013, and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Spread Assumption Addendum', dated 1 February 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. 