MADRID/LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Banco Santander
SA's (Santander; A-/Stable/a-) Cedulas Hipotacarias (CH) to 'AA'
from 'AA-' and
removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is
Stable. At the
same time, Fitch has affirmed Bankia, S.A.'s (Bankia;
BBB-/Negative/bb-) CH at
'BBB+' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed the following five Spanish covered bonds
programmes:
Banco Mare Nostrum S.A.'s (BMN; BB+/Negative/bb-) CH at
'BBB+'/Negative; Caja
Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito's (CLCC;
BBB+/Stable/bbb+) CH at
'A+'/Stable, Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de
Credito's (CRU;
BB/Negative/bb-) CH at 'BBB+'/Negative; NCG Banco S.A.'s (NGC
Banco,
BB+/Negative/bb-) CH at 'BBB+'/Negative and CRU's Cedulas
Territoriales (CT) at
'BBB'/Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Santander CH
The upgrade of Santander's CH is based on the 92.3%
overcollateralisation (OC)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, offering more
protection than the
79.6% 'AA' breakeven OC calculated by Fitch. The CH rating is
also based on the
bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', an IDR
uplift of 2 and a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity risk). The
Stable Outlook on
the covered bonds' rating mirrors that on Santander's IDR.
The 32.0% 'AA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
47.0% weighted average default rate and the 32.0% weighted
average recovery rate
for the mortgage cover assets.
Bankia CH
The rating of Bankia's CH is based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB-',
an IDR uplift of
2, a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the 67.0% OC level
that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than the
63.3% 'BBB+' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook reflects the fact
that even if
Bankia's Long-term IDR were to be downgraded to its current
Viability Rating
(VR), the CH could still remain at their current rating.
The 21.1% 'BBB+' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
33.0% weighted average default rate and the 36.0% weighted
average recovery rate
for the mortgage cover assets.
BMN and NCG CH
The ratings of BMN's and NCG Banco's CH, are based on their
corresponding IDRs
of 'BB+', a D-Cap of '0' and the 66.7% and 89.1% OC,
respectively, that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis which provides more
protection than the 42.1%
and 50.4% respective 'BBB+' breakeven OCs. The Negative Outlooks
on the covered
bonds' rating reflects that on the issuers' IDRs. Both issuers
benefit from an
IDR uplift of 1, which has not been applied given the potential
downgrade of the
banks' IDRs to their current VR for support reasons.
The 19.8% for BMN's CH and 17.6% for NCG Banco's CH 'BBB+'
credit loss
represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the weighted
average default rate
of 34.4% and 31.5%, respectively, and the 42.5% and 44.1%
weighted average
recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets, respectively.
CRU CH
The rating of CRU's CH, is based on the issuer's IDR of 'BB', an
IDR uplift of
0, a D-Cap of 1 (very high discontinuity risk) and the 116.9% OC
level that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than
the 68.8% 'BBB+' breakeven OC. The Negative Outlook on the
covered bonds' rating
reflects that on the issuer's IDR.
The 23.9% 'BBB+' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
38.2% weighted average default rate and the 37.5% weighted
average recovery rate
for the mortgage cover assets.
CLCC CH
The rating of CLCC's CH is based on the issuer's IDR of 'BBB+',
an IDR uplift of
1 and a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the 130.6% OC
level that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than the
48.8% 'A+' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook on the covered
bonds' rating mirrors
that on the issuer's IDR.
The 17.6% 'A+' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
29.5% weighted average default rate and the 40.2% weighted
average recovery rate
for the mortgage cover assets.
CRU CT
The rating of CRU's CT, is based on the issuer's IDR of 'BB', an
IDR uplift of 0
and a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the 42.8% OC
level that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, which provides enough
protection for the
42.8% 'BBB' breakeven OC. The Negative Outlook for the CT rating
mirrors the
Negative Outlook of the issuer's IDR.
The 23.6% 'BBB' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
48.5% weighted average default rate and the 51.3% weighted
average recovery rate
for the mortgage cover assets
The IDR uplift of 1 for all Spanish CH programmes, except CRU's,
reflects the
covered bonds' exemption from bail-in and Fitch's view that
Spain is a covered
bond intensive jurisdiction for mortgages. In the case of Bankia
and Santander,
the issuers are considered systemically important in their
domestic market, so
an additional IDR uplift is granted to these programmes. The
benefit of the
covered bond intensive jurisdiction for CRU's CH is captured in
the D-Cap
component, in line with Fitch's criteria which stipulates that
this factor will
either be captured in the IDR uplift or in the D-Cap analysis.
CRU's public
sector covered bond programme does not benefit from an IDR
uplift as Spain is
not considered by Fitch as a public sector covered bond
intensive jurisdiction.
The D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) assigned to all the
Spanish covered
bond programmes, except for CRU's CH, reflects the fact that
potential liquidity
shortfalls could arise if a covered bond payment falls due
shortly after the
recourse to the cover pool has been enforced.
Fitch has reduced the refinancing spreads for Spanish mortgage
loans to
375-550bps per annum in a base case scenario from 450-550bps per
annum,
resulting in a lower breakeven OC for most CH programmes. This
is consistent
with a significant reduction of CH spreads and senior tranches
of Spanish RMBS
over the past two years, which Fitch uses as a proxy in
determining the margin
above a reference rate required by a potential buyer of Spanish
mortgage loans.
Refinancing spreads for the Spanish public sector have not been
modified.
In terms of the breakeven OC components for all Spanish CH
programmes, the
credit and asset disposal loss components are the most relevant
and are
generally higher than in other jurisdictions due to the
relatively high
proportion of developer and commercial loans forming part of the
mortgage cover
pools. The asset disposal loss component is also influenced by
the high, albeit
declining, refinancing spreads.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A one-notch downgrade of the banks' IDRs would cause a downgrade
of their
respective covered bonds for all Spanish programmes except
Bankia. Since
Bankia's CH rating can sustain a three-notch downgrade of
issuer's IDR to its
VR, the Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on the
IDR.
Moreover, ratings would be vulnerable to downgrade if the
programmes' OC drops
below the breakeven OC ratio for the respective rating. The
Fitch breakeven OC
for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by
the profile of
the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which
can change over
time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the
breakeven OC to
maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain
stable over time.
Spanish covered bond programmes have a significant buffer
between total OC and
breakeven OC for the assigned ratings at present (ranging from
about 38pp to
135pp). This can be actively influenced by the issuer, subject
to compliance
with the legal minimum, through an increase of outstanding CH or
a decrease of
the cover pool through new mortgage loans securitisations.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal minimum
requirement of 25% for CH, it would not be sufficient to allow
91% recoveries on
any of the Spanish CH programmes. As a result, the covered bond
rating would
likely be downgraded by at least one notch because this level of
OC would limit
the covered bond rating to one notch above the IDR as adjusted
by the IDR
uplift. The OC of the CTs rated by Fitch is already at the legal
minimum.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in the
Spanish Cedulas at a Glance report, which will shortly be
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
