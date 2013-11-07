(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded one and affirmed six tranches of Citadel 2010-I, 2010-II and 2011-I, a series of Dutch RMBS transactions. The series comprises non-NHG prime mortgage loans originated and serviced by F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. (the seller, Van Lanschot, A-/Negative/F2). The agency has also removed Citadel 2011-I's class B notes from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Low Arrears with No Losses or Foreclosures Reported to Date The affirmation follows a performance review of the underlying assets in the portfolio, which continue to show low arrears levels, and the sufficient credit enhancement (CE) available to the rated tranches.

Loans in arrears by more than three months in the Citadel transactions have increased but remain low, ranging from 0.62% to 1% of the current portfolio compared with a year ago (0.28% to 0.60%). In Fitch's view, the actual arrears level could be lower than reported as the arrears reported by Van Lanschot capture delinquencies on all borrower claims as opposed to pure mortgage arrears. Borrowers with any unpaid instalments on any accounts held with Van Lanschot are reported as in arrears. The agency considers the reporting to be more conservative than other Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS transactions.

No losses or foreclosures have been reported in the series since closing. Loans in arrears by more than three months are moved to the recovery division for special attention and a tailor-made repayment plan will be set up for each of its high net worth borrowers. The servicer has therefore been able to achieve a higher than market average cure rate for arrears by liquidating other assets owned by its clients.

Based on the repossession information received from Van Lanschot's total mortgage book, the average time between loans in arrears by more than three months to completion of foreclosure is normally around 18 months. Although Fitch is concerned that the residential housing market correction in the Netherlands will lead to higher future losses on properties sold, the agency estimates that the guaranteed gross excess spread of 0.50% per annum generated by the structures will be sufficient to cover such losses.

Revised Treatment in Deposit Set-Off Exposure

The upgrade of Citadel 2011-I's class B notes reflects Fitch's change in the treatment of deposit set-off in structured finance (SF) and covered bonds transactions in EU countries (see "Deposit Set-Off for EU Structured Finance and Covered Bonds" dated 27 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch believes the likelihood of SF investors incurring losses as a result of the set-off of insured domestic deposits by obligors is highly remote in most EU countries. This view is based primarily on the high level of political support for protecting such deposits, reflected in deposit guarantee and bank resolution frameworks.

The borrowers in the Citadel pools have significant deposits, which Fitch considered in analysing set-off exposures. Fitch's analysis of the Citadel series originally factored in deposit set-off exposure of 10% of the collateral balance. Loan-by-loan information received from Citadel 2011-1's issuer indicates that the level of deposits over EUR100,000 are lower than the total deposit set-off modelled at transaction close. Allowing for the guarantee of deposit balances of less than EUR100,000, the exposure has now reduced to 1.8% of collateral balance, resulting in the upgrade of the class B notes.

For the same reason, Citadel 2010-I and Citadel 2010-II also reported decreased deposit set-off exposure, which now stands at 2% and 2.6% of the current pool, respectively. Fitch considered the class C notes' CE in both cases to be sufficient to remove the credit linkage between the notes and seller's rating as the set-off at the transactions' close was only accounted for rating levels above 'BBBsf'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The benefits from the low arrears and increasing CE are somewhat offset by continued house prices declines in the Netherlands. House price declines beyond Fitch's expectations could have a negative effect on the ratings as this would limit recoveries, putting additional stress on portfolio cash flows.

The rating actions are as follows:

Citadel 2010-I B.V.

Class A2 (ISIN XS0513780592) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN XS0513780758) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

Citadel 2010-II B.V.

Class A (ISIN XS0528006090) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN XS0528012064) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

Citadel 2011-I B.V.

Class A1 (ISIN XS0585526741) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN XS0585527392) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0585527806) upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'Asf'; off RWP; Outlook Stable