(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded one and affirmed six tranches of Citadel 2010-I, 2010-II and
2011-I, a series of Dutch RMBS transactions. The series comprises non-NHG prime mortgage loans
originated and serviced by F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. (the seller, Van Lanschot,
A-/Negative/F2). The agency has also removed Citadel 2011-I's class B notes from
Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Arrears with No Losses or Foreclosures Reported to Date
The affirmation follows a performance review of the underlying assets in the
portfolio, which continue to show low arrears levels, and the sufficient credit
enhancement (CE) available to the rated tranches.
Loans in arrears by more than three months in the Citadel transactions have
increased but remain low, ranging from 0.62% to 1% of the current portfolio
compared with a year ago (0.28% to 0.60%). In Fitch's view, the actual arrears
level could be lower than reported as the arrears reported by Van Lanschot
capture delinquencies on all borrower claims as opposed to pure mortgage
arrears. Borrowers with any unpaid instalments on any accounts held with Van
Lanschot are reported as in arrears. The agency considers the reporting to be
more conservative than other Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS transactions.
No losses or foreclosures have been reported in the series since closing. Loans
in arrears by more than three months are moved to the recovery division for
special attention and a tailor-made repayment plan will be set up for each of
its high net worth borrowers. The servicer has therefore been able to achieve a
higher than market average cure rate for arrears by liquidating other assets
owned by its clients.
Based on the repossession information received from Van Lanschot's total
mortgage book, the average time between loans in arrears by more than three
months to completion of foreclosure is normally around 18 months. Although Fitch
is concerned that the residential housing market correction in the Netherlands
will lead to higher future losses on properties sold, the agency estimates that
the guaranteed gross excess spread of 0.50% per annum generated by the
structures will be sufficient to cover such losses.
Revised Treatment in Deposit Set-Off Exposure
The upgrade of Citadel 2011-I's class B notes reflects Fitch's change in the
treatment of deposit set-off in structured finance (SF) and covered bonds
transactions in EU countries (see "Deposit Set-Off for EU Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds" dated 27 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch believes the likelihood of SF investors incurring losses as a result of
the set-off of insured domestic deposits by obligors is highly remote in most EU
countries. This view is based primarily on the high level of political support
for protecting such deposits, reflected in deposit guarantee and bank resolution
frameworks.
The borrowers in the Citadel pools have significant deposits, which Fitch
considered in analysing set-off exposures. Fitch's analysis of the Citadel
series originally factored in deposit set-off exposure of 10% of the collateral
balance. Loan-by-loan information received from Citadel 2011-1's issuer
indicates that the level of deposits over EUR100,000 are lower than the total
deposit set-off modelled at transaction close. Allowing for the guarantee of
deposit balances of less than EUR100,000, the exposure has now reduced to 1.8%
of collateral balance, resulting in the upgrade of the class B notes.
For the same reason, Citadel 2010-I and Citadel 2010-II also reported decreased
deposit set-off exposure, which now stands at 2% and 2.6% of the current pool,
respectively. Fitch considered the class C notes' CE in both cases to be
sufficient to remove the credit linkage between the notes and seller's rating as
the set-off at the transactions' close was only accounted for rating levels
above 'BBBsf'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The benefits from the low arrears and increasing CE are somewhat offset by
continued house prices declines in the Netherlands. House price declines beyond
Fitch's expectations could have a negative effect on the ratings as this would
limit recoveries, putting additional stress on portfolio cash flows.
The rating actions are as follows:
Citadel 2010-I B.V.
Class A2 (ISIN XS0513780592) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN XS0513780758) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
Citadel 2010-II B.V.
Class A (ISIN XS0528006090) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN XS0528012064) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
Citadel 2011-I B.V.
Class A1 (ISIN XS0585526741) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2 (ISIN XS0585527392) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN XS0585527806) upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'Asf'; off RWP; Outlook
Stable