(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on the
Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH, Portuguese mortgage covered bonds)
issued by Banco
BPI (BPI), Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. (BCP), Caixa Economica
Montepio Geral
(Montepio) and Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. (CGD), as follows:
BPI ('BB+'/Negative/'B'), OH upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Negative Outlook
BCP ('BB+'/Negative/'B'), OH affirmed at 'BBB-', Negative
Outlook
Montepio ('BB'/Negative/'B'), OH upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-',
Negative Outlook
CGD ('BB+'/Negative/'B'), OH affirmed at 'BBB', Negative Outlook
The rating actions follow a full review of the programmes, and
notably the
revision of the breakeven level of overcollateralisation (OC)
for a given
rating, applying the agency's updated covered bond master
criteria and
assumptions for assessing credit risk of Portuguese residential
mortgage loans
pools (see "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria" dated 4 September
2013 and "EMEA
Criteria Addendum - Portugal" dated 30 July 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). In
particular, Fitch has modelled recovery prospects for covered
bonds subject to
time subordination and to full discontinuity risk upon an
issuer's event of
default (see also "Fitch Announces Enhancement to Recovery
Uplift in Covered
Bonds Ratings" dated 30 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
In Fitch's view, Portuguese legislative programmes are subject
to sequential
allocation of recoveries given default, leaving later maturing
covered bonds
subordinated to the repayment of earlier bonds. Fitch assumes an
ongoing
allocation of funds from the cover pool to make the payments
that become due
under the covered bonds in chronological order of maturity. To
assess the
recovery prospects of the programmes, in line with criteria,
Fitch then compares
the present value of the remaining cover assets' cash flows,
incorporating
stressed defaults and recoveries, discounted at the stressed
interest rate curve
plus one-half of the refinancing spread in the targeted
scenario, to the present
value of the remaining liabilities discounted at the stressed
interest rate
curve.
The agency has lowered its stressed refinancing spread
assumptions used to
calculate the net present value of future cash flows from
Portuguese residential
mortgages. The revised assumptions reflect the declining trend
observed on
spreads from secondary market Portuguese residential
mortgage-backed securities
and government bonds over the past three to five years, but also
takes into
account the political instability and macroeconomic
uncertainties surrounding
the Portuguese economy.
Fitch has maintained a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full
discontinuity) for
Portuguese mortgage covered bonds which assumes an immediate
default of the
covered bonds following a default of the issuer. This overall
risk assessment is
driven by the Liquidity Gap and Systemic Risk component, which
factors in the
Portuguese sovereign Issuer Default Rating (IDR) being in the
non-investment
rating category, which would, in Fitch's view, prevent a
successful timely cover
pool refinancing in the event of an issuer default (Portugal,
'BB+'/Negative)'
(see "Fitch Assigns Portuguese, Greek and Cypriot Covered Bonds
Outlooks &
D-Caps" dated 19 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
According to Fitch's
covered bonds rating criteria, an uplift of up to three notches
can be granted
above the issuers' IDR based on recovery prospects, provided
that the covered
bond's rating on a probability of default (PD) basis is in the
non-investment
grade rating category.
The Negative Outlook on Portuguese OH reflects the Negative
Outlook on the
issuers' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and on the
Portuguese residential
mortgage market (see '2013 Outlook: European Structured
Finance', dated December
2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BPI's OH
The 'BBB+' rating is based on BPI's IDR of 'BB+', a D-Cap of 0
(full
discontinuity risk) and the 45% overcollateralisation (OC) level
publicly
committed by the issuer. Fitch's calculated OC of 32.5% provides
for at least
91% recoveries on the bond assumed to be in default and it is
the breakeven OC
level in a 'BBB+' level of stress The breakeven OC has decreased
to 32.5% from
35%, mainly due to the lower refinancing spread assumptions
applied and the
recoveries given default calculation considering the recovery
allocation is
sequential, as included in the updated covered bond master
criteria.
As of 30 June 2013, the mortgage pool consisted of 109,060 loans
originated by
BPI, which amounted to EUR5.7bn. The cover pool also contained
EUR20m of cash
collected from the mortgage loans and kept at BPI. The
outstanding covered bonds
totalled EUR3.93bn. In a 'BBB+' scenario, Fitch has calculated a
credit loss of
8.7%, with a weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency of
27.7% and WA
recovery rate of 68.6%
The WA current loan-to-value (LTV) of the mortgages was 55.6%.
The cover pool
weighted-average life stands at 13.5 years, compared to 5.3
years for the
covered bonds. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated.
Floating-rate
mortgages within the pool comprise 95.2%, while loans with fixed
interest rate
are 4.8%. With regards to interest rate hedging, BPI only has a
swap agreement
in place on the fixed-rate liability, entered with Barclays Bank
plc
(A/Stable/F1).
RATING SENSITIVITIES- BPI's OH
The OH 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurred: (i) BPI's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches;
or (ii) the
programme OC went below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 32.5%
'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BCP's OH
The 'BBB-' rating is based on BCP's IDR of 'BB+', a D-Cap of 0
and a publicly
committed OC of 26.5%. This OC level is above the 'BBB-'
break-even OC of 26%
calculated by Fitch. This break-even level of OC is sufficient
to grant a
one-notch uplift for recoveries in excess of 51% on the bond
assumed to be in
default in a 'BBB-' rating scenario. The breakeven OC has
marginally decreased
to 26% from 26.5% as the positive effects of the downward
revision of
refinancing spread assumptions and the recoveries given default
calculation were
offset by the lower credit quality of the cover assets compared
to peers,
significant maturity mismatches and unmitigated interest rate
risks.
Fitch has reviewed BCP's risk assessment for privileged
derivatives to Very Low
from Moderate to reflect the termination of both the asset and
liability swaps,
as communicated by the issuer.
As of 30 June 2013, the mortgage pool consisted of 229,600 loans
originated by
the issuer with an outstanding balance of EUR11.9bn, whereas the
outstanding
covered bonds amounted to EUR8.85bn. In a 'BBB-' scenario, Fitch
has calculated
a credit loss of 12.8%, with a WA foreclosure frequency of 30.2%
and WA recovery
rate of 57.5%.
The WA current LTV of the mortgages was 59.3%, as calculated by
Fitch. The cover
pool weighted-average life stands at 14.2 years, compared to 3.1
years for the
covered bonds. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated.
The programme
has a notable open interest position, as a total of 93.4% of the
cover assets
are floating rate whereas 40% of the covered bonds yield a fixed
rate of
interest.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BCP's OH
The OH 'BBB-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurred: (i) BCP's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches;
or (ii) the
programme OC went below the 26% breakeven OC calculated by
Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Montepio's OH
The 'BBB' rating is based on Montepio's IDR of 'BB', D-Cap of 0
and 35% OC that
the issuer publicly commits to in its investor report. This
level of OC is
sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries in excess of 91% in
a 'BBB'
scenario, allowing a three-notch recovery uplift to 'BBB' for
the covered bonds
rating. The 'BBB' break-even OC level calculated by Fitch is
26%. The breakeven
OC has decreased to 26% from 35% mainly due to the lower
refinancing spread
assumptions applied and the recoveries given default calculation
considering the
recovery allocation is sequential, as included in the updated
covered bond
master criteria.
As of 30 June 2013, the cover pool consisted of 53,169 prime
residential
mortgage loans originated by Montepio, worth EUR2.73bn and
liquid assets (in the
form of highly rated public sector assets) amounting to EUR14m,
whereas the
outstanding covered bonds amounted to EUR2bn. In a 'BBB'
scenario, Fitch has
calculated a credit loss of 7.1%, with a WA foreclosure
frequency of 26.0% and
WA recovery rate of 72.6%.
The WA current LTV of the mortgages was 58.6%, as calculated by
Fitch. The cover
pool weighted-average life stands at 11.7 years, compared to 3.5
years for the
covered bonds. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated.
Montepio's covered bonds benefit from an asset swap with The
Royal Bank of
Scotland N.V (RBS, A/Stable/F1). The asset swap covers the basis
risk of the
floating rate mortgages and interest rate risk for 4.61% of
fixed assets; all
covered bonds are floating rate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Montepio's OH
The OH 'BBB' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurred: (i) Montepio's IDR was downgraded by one or more
notches; or (ii) the
programme OC went below the 26% breakeven OC calculated by
Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CGD's OH
The 'BBB' rating is based on CGD's IDR of 'BB+', a D-Cap of 0
(full
discontinuity risk) and publicly committed OC of 35%. The 20.5%
break-even level
of OC calculated by Fitch is sufficient to grant a two-notch
uplift for at least
71% recoveries on the bond assumed to be in default in a 'BBB'
rating scenario.
The breakeven OC has decreased to 20.5% from 35%, mainly due to
the lower
refinancing spread assumptions applied and the recoveries given
default
calculation considering the recovery allocation is sequential,
as included in
the updated covered bond master criteria.
As of 30 June 2013, the mortgage pool consisted of 243,687 loans
originated by
CGD across Portugal with outstanding balance of EUR10.4bn,
whereas the
outstanding covered bonds amounted to EUR7.45bn. In a 'BBB'
scenario, Fitch has
calculated a credit loss of 8.6%. The rating default rate and
the rating
recovery rate for this scenario are 24.2% and 64.2%,
respectively.
The WA current LTV of the mortgages was 52.1%, as calculated by
Fitch. The cover
pool WA life stands at 14.9 years, compared to 6.1 years for the
covered bonds.
All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated. No privileged
derivatives are
in place to mitigate the open position as 42% of covered bonds
yield fixed rate
and all assets are floating rate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - CGD's OH
The OH 'BBB' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurred: (i) CGD's IDR was downgraded by two or more notches;
or (ii) the
programme OC went below the 20.5% breakeven OC calculated by
Fitch.
Fitch's breakeven OC for the covered bond ratings will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasiya Kapustina
Analyst
+44 203 530 1516
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
