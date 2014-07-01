(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
ProCredit Bank
Macedonia's (PCBM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'
and ProCredit Bank Kosovo's (PCBK) Long-term IDR to 'B+' from
'B'.
At the same, Fitch has affirmed the IDRs of two other subsidiary
banks of
ProCredit Holding AG& Co.KGaA (PCH) in Serbia (PCBS) and Bosnia
(PCBiH). A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs and Support Ratings of PCH's bank subsidiaries in
Kosovo, Serbia,
Bosnia and Macedonia are driven by potential support from their
parent, PCH. The
support considerations take into account the majority ownership,
common
branding, strong parental integration and a track record of
timely capital and
liquidity support to group banks from PCH. However, the extent
to which such
support can be factored into those entities' ratings (with the
exception of PCBM
which is now rated one notch below PCH) is constrained by
Fitch's assessment of
risks relating to their respective countries.
The upgrade of PCBM's IDRs follows the upgrade of PCH's
Long-term IDR to 'BBB'
(see 'Fitch Upgrades ProCredit Holding and ProCredit Banks in
Bulgaria and
Romania', dated 24 June 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com). The upgrade of
PCBK's IDRs to 'B+' reflects changes in Fitch's perception of
the risks relating
to Kosovo.
PCBS's Long-term foreign-currency IDR is constrained by Serbia's
Country Ceiling
of 'B+', while PCBiH's Long-term foreign-currency IDR reflects
Fitch's
assessment of country risks in Bosnia. The one notch uplift of
the local
currency IDR above the Country Ceiling, in the case of PCBS, and
above the
bank's foreign currency IDR, in the case of PCBiH, reflects the
strength of
shareholder support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and SUPPORT RATINGS
Changes in Fitch's perception of risks relating to Kosovo or
Bosnia in either
direction could affect PCBK's and PCBiH's IDRs and Support
Ratings. Movements in
Serbia's sovereign rating, accompanied by a change in the
Country Ceiling, are
likely to affect PCBS's IDRs.
PCBM's IDRs are at the level of Macedonia's Country Ceiling
(BBB-). Both the
bank's IDRs and Support Rating are therefore sensitive to a
downgrade of the
Country Ceiling. Upgrade of the Country Ceiling would not
trigger an upgrade of
PCBM's IDRs in view of PCH's 'BBB' Long-term IDR. A downgrade
of PCH's ratings
or a weakening, in Fitch's view, of the parental support
available to the bank
would also result in a downgrade of PCBM's IDRs and Support
ratings, although
neither is expected by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs of PCBK, PCBS and PCBiH
The VRs of PCBK, PCBS and PCBiH reflect their challenging
operating
environments, which leave the banks' performance, asset quality
and potentially
also capitalisation vulnerable to local market shocks. The VRs
of PCBS and PCBiH
also consider a high level of foreign currency lending, mostly
to unhedged
borrowers, exposing the banks to additional credit risks in the
event of a
potential sharp depreciation of their respective local
currencies (not currently
Fitch's base-case expectation).
However, this is balanced by generally satisfactory asset
quality and already
strong reserve coverage of existing overdue loans (although
moderate in the case
of PCBiH). Asset quality is underpinned by a good level of
diversification by
sector and by borrower, and by the group's centralised risk
management and
control framework. As a result, the banks' asset quality
typically outperforms
that of their domestic peers.
In addition, the banks' liquidity positions are comfortable.
PCBK's deposit base
is a rating strength, with the bank almost entirely
deposit-funded, and in the
case of PCBS and PCBiH, refinancing risk is limited, due to the
presence of
International Financial Institutions (IFI) as the main providers
of long-term
funding.
PCBK's and PCBS's capital positions are additionally supported
by the banks'
strong internal capital generation capacity. However, PCBiH's
'b-' VR also
reflects franchise limitations and the bank's smaller scale,
which results in
lower profitability and hence weaker internal capital
generation. As a result,
the bank has largely been reliant on regular capital support
from PCH to date.
PCBM's VR is not affected by today's rating actions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs of PCBK, PCBS and PCBiH
The banks' VRs could be downgraded in the event of a material
worsening of the
operating environment and a sharp deterioration in asset quality
that puts
pressure on profitability and capitalisation. Upside potential
is currently
limited for the VRs of PCBK and PCBS given the challenges of
their local
operating environments and the ensuing limitations on their
long-term prospects.
Positive pressure on PCBiH's VR would depend on the bank
building a track record
in generating stronger operating revenues and improving
efficiency as well as
strengthening its franchise.
The rating actions are as follows:
PCBK
Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
PCBM
Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b+', not affected
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'
PCBS
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
PCBiH
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
