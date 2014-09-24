(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Yorkshire Building
Society's (Yorkshire) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'A-'/'F1'/'a-' from 'BBB+'/'F2'/'bbb+'
and Skipton
Building Society's (Skipton) Long- and Short-term IDRs and VR to
'BBB'/'F2'/'bbb' from 'BBB-'/'F3'/'bbb-'. The Outlook of
Skipton's IDR has been
revised to Positive from Stable.
Fitch has also upgraded Leeds Building Society's (Leeds)
Short-term IDR to 'F1'
from 'F2'. Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Coventry
Building Society
(Coventry) at 'A'; Leeds at 'A-'; Principality Building Society
(Principality)
at 'BBB+' and Newcastle Building Society (Newcastle) at 'BB+'.
Except for
Skipton, the Outlooks on all IDRs are Stable.
The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of all
these building
societies have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor',
respectively.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The six building societies are all mutual mortgage lenders in
the UK: their
lending is heavily focussed on prime residential mortgage loans
and their
funding is mostly obtained from customers in the form of saving
deposits. Over
the past year, they have all benefited from cheaper funding
costs, from a
gradual improvement in the UK operating environment, and from a
recovery in the
housing market.
The Long-term IDRs of the societies are all driven by the
intrinsic strength, as
indicated by their VRs, and range from 'A' for Coventry to 'BB+'
for Newcastle.
In Fitch's opinion, variations in risk appetite, asset quality
and management of
net interest margins are the key rating differentiators between
these societies.
Although profit maximisation is not their goal, societies have
all reported an
improvement in performance, albeit from a low base.
Profitability therefore
remains moderate in most cases, given low business/product
diversification.
Improved performance has stemmed mostly from a marked reduction
in customer and
wholesale funding costs, itself driven largely by the secondary
effects of the
government's funding for lending scheme (FLS). As a result net
interest margins
have widened across the sector despite a continued low base rate
environment.
Wider margins have been complemented by volume growth and lower
loan impairment
charges, due to improving confidence in the sector, falling
unemployment, and
rising house prices. On the other hand, non-interest expenses
have seen pressure
from the increasing costs of compliance. New regulations, in the
form of the
Retail Distribution Review and the Mortgage Market Review, are
likely to
continue to have a negative impact on both revenues and costs.
Liquidity at all these building societies has built up following
the crisis and
is generally seen as a rating strength. Liquidity in the system
(whether
on-balance sheet or through the extensive contingency liquidity
facilities made
available by the Bank of England) is deemed to be strong. The
Short-term IDRs of
the societies have therefore been assigned at the higher of the
two options
available under Fitch's correspondence table under its rating
criteria.
Capital ratios are sound and improving. Most of these societies
continue to
report under the standardised method for credit risk and thus
allocate ample
capital against residential mortgage loans. Leverage at these
societies is
therefore also generally viewed as moderate.
YORKSHIRE BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Yorkshire's rating upgrade takes into account its diminishing
risk profile as it
progresses with the consolidation of the various acquisitions it
has made since
the crisis. The acquisitions of Chelsea Building Society (2010),
Norwich and
Peterborough Building Society (2011) and the savings and
mortgage business of
Egg (October 2011) raised the society's operational risk and
costs, but Fitch
believes that control over this risk is now adequate.
The society's risk appetite is fairly conservative, with a focus
on low-risk
prime residential mortgage lending and while its book contains a
small exposure
to commercial real estate (CRE) and specialist loans, the agency
considers the
risk on these as manageable. Yorkshire is more exposed than some
of its
higher-rated peers to higher loans-to-values (LTVs) and while
its arrears and
impaired loans ratio have improved considerably over the past
four years, they
have stabilised slightly above those of its higher-rated peers.
Profitability has remained resilient and has recently been
improving in line
with the market, although part of the improvement has consisted
of one-off
items, including the release of fair value reserves (2013) and
gains on the
buyback of its debt (2012). Improving profitability has boosted
its
capitalisation, which Fitch considers as sound, both on a
risk-weighted and on a
non-risk weighted basis.
Funding and liquidity have a high influence on the society's
IDRs and VR. Its
liquidity levels remains sound with high-quality assets
primarily consisting of
cash placed at the Bank of England. Although predominantly
customer-funded, the
society has also accessed the FLS and its access to wholesale
funds remains
solid.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Yorkshire's ratings are sensitive to it maintaining a low-risk
appetite. Should
there be a material increase in higher LTV lending or
significantly higher
commercial lending, the ratings could be downgraded. Maintaining
solid
capitalisation and a sound funding and liquidity profile are
also key to current
ratings.
COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Coventry is the third-largest building society in the UK. Its
low-risk appetite,
driven by strong underwriting standards and its resulting strong
asset quality
have a high influence on its IDRs and VR. Its focus has remained
on low-LTV
lending, with no appetite for specialist mortgage loans and CRE
loans.
Consequently, impaired loans are low and impairment charges
consistently small.
Fitch views Coventry's capitalisation as strong, given its
negligible exposure
to CRE and historically low impairment losses. Leverage, which
became high as a
result of pressure from strong loan growth, has reduced
following the recent
issue of its Additional Tier 1 notes and is now deemed to be
more comfortable.
While the society is at risk from regulatory changes in leverage
requirements
and calculations given the recently announced review of the
leverage ratio
framework by the UK Financial Policy Committee, Fitch believes
that Coventry
would be reasonably able to manage capital and to build up
capital internally,
if required.
While profitability has strengthened recently, Fitch expects it
to stabilise at
more moderate levels in the medium-term. The ability to control
costs and loan
impairment charges is a vital component of the society's low-LTV
and -margin
business model.
Coverage of impaired loans is low by sector standards and
exposes the society to
negative asset price movements, although Fitch recognises that
this is partly
offset by the low average LTV nature of its assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that neither an upgrade
nor a downgrade
in the IDRs is envisaged in the short- to medium-term. We
believe that upside to
the VR is generally constrained in the 'a' category because of
its undiversified
business model, the high indebtedness of UK households and its
fairly small
franchise. The ratings could be downgraded should there be
deterioration in
asset quality, particularly in the non-prime residential loan
segment to which
it is exposed (47% of FCC at 1H14) or if the society increases
its risk
appetite, particularly into higher-LTV loans.
SKIPTON BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
The upgrade in Skipton's ratings reflects the strongly improved
performance of
its core mortgage and savings business, which Fitch believes to
be sustainable
due to structural changes in the composition of its loan book,
coupled with its
reduced risk appetite for specialist and CRE loans. The
society's growth focus
is in its prime residential, low-LTV loan book.
Asset quality continues to improve. While Skipton continues to
have exposure in
CRE (6.6% of the loan book at end-1H14), higher-risk specialised
lending
(self-certified, sub-prime or near prime sectors), a fairly
large interest-only
book, and high LTV legacy loans, Fitch believes that the risk
arising from a
potential deterioration in asset quality is manageable. Overall
risk has also
been reduced through the sale of parts of its investment
portfolio.
The society's performance continues to be supported by the
strong profits
reported by its estate agency subsidiary, Connells, whose
business has continued
to generate capital for the society throughout the crisis. This
business is a
possible strong source of capital for the society in case of
need.
Liquidity remains sound and buffers are composed of quality
assets. Funding has
also improved with the removal of its reliance on short-term
wholesale funding
and a stronger focus on its UK retail franchise.
Fitch views Skipton's strengthened capital level as satisfactory
and believes
that it could be further improved by end-2014 through
divestments. The society's
reported leverage ratio was 5.6% in 1H14, representing a
satisfactory buffer
above expected minimum regulatory requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
The Positive Outlook on Skipton's IDR reflects Fitch's view that
as
profitability from its mortgage and savings business continues
to improve, the
IDR could be upgraded. However, this is to be viewed in
conjunction with its
stated continued low-risk appetite. The ratings could also be
upgraded once
asset quality improves as legacy operations continue to run off.
On the other hand, negative rating action could be taken should
pressure
materialise on capital or funding and liquidity or as a result
of an unexpected
material deterioration in the specialist book following a rise
in base rates.
LEEDS BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Sound profitability and strong internal capital generation have
a strong
influence on the IDRs and VR of Leeds. These are underpinned by
sound interest
rate management relative to peers and the composition of its
loan book, which
has a stronger presence than average in higher- yielding but
higher-risk sectors
such as shared ownership and buy-to-let and an appetite for
lending at higher
LTVs.
Historically, profitability has been boosted by the society's
ability to retain
a large proportion of its mortgage book on its administered
rate, which remains
one of the highest in the sector, although Fitch expects
retention rates to fall
as competition among lenders increases. Cost efficiency remains
strong, driven
by stronger-than-average revenue generation and a low fixed cost
base, which
provides a buffer against higher impairment charges.
A sound funding and liquidity profile also has a high influence
on the society's
ratings. Funding is mostly in the form of customer deposits
although the society
also has access to wholesale funds. On-balance sheet liquidity
buffer is sound
and is composed of quality assets.
As a result of its exposure to higher-yielding loans, loan
impairment charges as
a proportion of gross loans are higher than the building society
peers' in this
review, but are still low compared with many European banks.
They are mainly
driven by its legacy mortgage and CRE portfolios. The society's
exposure to CRE
(50% of Fitch Core Capital at 1H14) continues to act as a drag
on profitability.
Although the book is in wind-down, Fitch expects loan impairment
charges on this
portfolio to continue to account for a high proportion of the
total given the
slow recovery of the sector.
Fitch views capitalisation as satisfactory, particularly as
concentration in its
CRE book is diminishing. Nonetheless some concentration remains.
Leverage is
low, with a reported tangible common equity to tangible assets
ratio of 5.5% at
end-1H14
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Given their importance to the IDRs and VR of Leeds, the ratings
are primarily
sensitive to a weakening of earnings, most likely a result of a
deterioration of
asset quality, or to a decrease in funding and liquidity. A rise
in negative
equity mortgage loans or exposure to interest-only mortgages
could also put the
ratings under pressure.
PRINCIPALITY BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Principality's ratings reflect the generally low overall risk
profile of the
society's assets, which, however, continue to encompass a modest
appetite for
loans backed by CRE and second-charge mortgages. Despite being
higher risk,
Fitch considers the book to be of generally sound quality,
underpinned by
performing prime residential loans. Nonetheless, some
vulnerability remains in
the CRE and second-charge books.
The society's ratings also reflect its satisfactory earnings and
capitalisation
and a sound funding and liquidity profile.
The society's profitability has improved in line with the
sector. However, while
spreads on prime first-charge residential mortgages have
remained wide, spreads
in the second-charge mortgage loan book are reducing due to
tougher competitive
pressure. Profitability continues to be impacted by the CRE
book, which only
became marginally profitable in 1H14 after two years of losses
as a result of
higher impairment charges.
Fitch views the society's liquidity and funding as comfortable,
with strong
access to contingent liquidity resources and some
diversification, and little
reliance on wholesale markets. Capitalisation is satisfactory,
but is considered
marginally weaker than some of its peers' in the context of
higher risk in the
second-charge book, concentrations present in the CRE book and
its fairly small
absolute size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Upside potential in the society's ratings is limited given its
small franchise,
which limits its pricing power, its fairly undiversified
business model, and its
presence in the higher-risk segments. Ratings would be
negatively affected, on
the other hand, by weaker capitalisation or by an increased risk
appetite.
NEWCASTLE BUILDING SOCIETY
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Newcastle has the smallest franchise of its peer group. Its
ratings are driven
by its current limited ability to raise additional revenues to
absorb unexpected
losses, low absolute level of equity and a fairly large exposure
to CRE,
particularly when viewed as a proportion of Fitch Core Capital.
The ratings also
factor in a low-risk and performing core residential mortgage
book, the revenue
diversification provided by the society's third-party savings
management
business and a solid liquidity profile.
Underlying profitability has been weak since the crisis due
largely to
significant loan impairment charges and a higher-than-average
exposure to
housing association loans (1H14: 27% of gross loans), which
although low-risk,
are low-yielding. In line with the sector, the operating
profitability of its
core mortgage business has been boosted by a widening of net
interest margins,
driven by the secondary effects of the government's FLS.
Loan impairment charges have been falling as a proportion of
gross assets since
2011 due to the high quality of its prime residential mortgage
book and a strong
recent economic and property market recovery in the UK. Although
the society's
exposure to CRE loans has reduced noticeably in recent years, it
remains
concentrated and accounts for a significant proportion of Fitch
Core Capital
(145%). Fitch therefore believes that a large CRE default could
have a
disproportionate effect on the society's capitalisation, which
reports otherwise
satisfactory risk-weighted ratios. Nonetheless, Fitch expects
impairment charges
to remain manageable in the medium-term while recent growth in
mortgage lending,
following a number of years of contraction, should lead to a
modest improvement
in profitability.
Newcastle's Solutions business, which manages retail deposit
bases on behalf of
other financial institutions, continues to perform well,
providing an element of
revenue diversification away from the society's traditional
member business,
which has posted a loss every year since the crisis. Although
the Solutions
business been negatively affected by recent low demand for
retail funding, Fitch
expects revenues to grow again as FLS is withdrawn.
Newcastle has the lowest loan/deposit ratio of its peer group.
While its overall
funding and liquidity profile is considered solid, its access
market access is
considered weaker than peers'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
The society's ratings could be upgraded should it materially
reduce its legacy
exposures and if internal capital generation increases, but the
society's small
franchise means the extent of any upgrade will be modest. The
ratings, however,
will be under pressure if increased profitability is achieved
through an
increased risk appetite or if capitalisation weakens, for
example, due to a
notable weakening of asset quality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs of all the building societies included in this
commentary have
been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', indicating that Fitch
believes that while
sovereign support is possible for each individual building
society, in case of
need, it is unlikely. This view is derived from the societies'
low domestic
systemic importance, combined with our view that they could be
resolved, if
needed, using existing legislation. This assessment is unlikely
to change.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS - RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of all building societies' subordinated debt and
hybrid securities
are notched down from their issuers' respective VRs, reflecting
a combination of
Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk
relative to their
VRs (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity
(one or two
notches). The ratings are mainly sensitive to the same
considerations that might
affect their VRs.
All the UK societies' permanent interest-bearing securities
(PIBS) are rated
four notches below their respective VRs, comprising two notches
for their deep
subordination and two notches for incremental non-performance.
Dated subordinated notes are rated one notch below their VRs,
reflecting their
subordination.
Yorkshire's outstanding GBP25.6m 13.5% subordinated contingent
convertible Tier
2 notes (due 1 April 2025,) are notched down twice from the
society's VR to
reflect a low conversion trigger (5% regulatory core Tier 1
capital) compared
with the bank's current Core Tier 1 ratio (13.9% at end-2013).
Fitch therefore
views the incremental non-performance risk of the instrument as
minimal relative
to the VR.
Coventry's AT1 securities are rated five notches below the
society's VR,
comprising two notches for loss severity to reflect the
conversion into core
capital deferred shares (CCDS) on breach of a 7% CRD IV common
equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio, and three notches for non-performance risk,
reflecting the
instruments' fully discretionary interest payment. The rating is
primarily
sensitive to changes in Coventry's VR, but is also sensitive to
a change in
capital management or flexibility or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffers,
for example.
The rating actions are as follows:
Yorkshire Building Society:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating upgraded to 'A-'/
'F1' from 'BBB+' /
'F2'
Subordinated dated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
PIBS: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Convertible subordinated notes upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Coventry Building Society:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and
notes affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Subordinated perpetual notes (PIBS): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional tier 1 securities: affirmed at 'BB+'
Skipton Building Society:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' ; Outlook revised
to Positive from
Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated dated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
PIBS: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'
Leeds Building Society:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-' ; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating : affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior long-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes: affirmed at
'A-'
Senior short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes: upgraded
to 'F1' from 'F2'
PIBS: affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Principality Building Society:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating affirmed at
'BBB+'/'F2'
Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
PIBS: affirmed at 'BB'
Newcastle Building Society:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and
notes affirmed at
'BB+'/'B'
Subordinated Notes: affirmed at 'BB'
Contact:
