(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Liberty Series 2011-1 Auto
Trust's (Liberty 2011-1) Class B, C and D notes, and affirmed the Class A notes
as listed below. The transaction is a securitisation of prime and non-prime auto
receivables originated by Liberty Financial Pty Ltd.
Liberty Series 2011-1 Auto Trust
AUD22.5m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD14.9m Class B upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD4.2m Class C upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD3.9m Class D upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Key Rating Drivers
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the increased available credit
enhancement (CE) levels are able to support the upgrades and affirmation of the
notes. The increase in the guarantee fee reserve amount for the Liberty 2011-1
transaction and the natural amortisation led to the build-up of credit
enhancement.
Liberty 2011-1 has performed in line with Fitch's expectations and since closing
excess spread has been strong enough to cover all losses incurred to date. This
is expected to continue with additional support provided by the guarantee fee
and credit reserves. Defaults experienced to date have trended below those of
historical vintages.
As of end-April 2013, cumulative gross losses amounted to AUD1.9m (2.1% of the
initial collateral balance). This compares with the initial base-case gross loss
estimate of 11.8%. Losses have steadily increased over time and the excess
income has been sufficient to pay for losses with no charge-offs against the
notes. As of end-April 2013, 30+ days arrears were 5.51%.
Rating Sensitivities
In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a downgrade of the
senior note classes is remote, based on transaction performance.