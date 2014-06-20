UPDATE 1-Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the state-guaranteed long-term senior debt rating of National Bank of Greece (NBG, B-/Stable), Alpha Bank (Alpha, B-/Stable) and Eurobank Ergasias (Eurobank, B-/Stable) to 'B' from 'B-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the upgrade of Greece's sovereign Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) (see 'Fitch Upgrades Greece to 'B', Outlook Stable' dated 23 May 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
The government-guaranteed debt issuances are senior unsecured instruments that bear the full guarantee of the Greek state. Consequently, their ratings are the highest of the issuer's Long-term IDR and Greece's Long-term foreign currency IDR. Greek banks' government-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to any changes to Greece's sovereign ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBG:
State-guaranteed debt (XS0945998499 and XS0920832846): upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'
Alpha:
State-guaranteed debt (XS1030829359): upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'
Long-term guaranteed bond programme: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'
Short-term guaranteed bond programme: affirmed at 'B'
Eurobank:
State-guaranteed debt (XS0922876882): upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'
Long-term guaranteed bond programme: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'
Short-term guaranteed bond programme: affirmed at 'B'
