(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
state-guaranteed
long-term senior notes of Bank of Ireland (BOI, BBB/ Negative
/bb-), Allied
Irish Banks, plc (AIB, BBB/Negative/b+) and EBS Limited (EBS,
BBB/Negative) to
'A-' from 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions follow the upgrade of Irish's sovereign
Long-Term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; see 'Fitch Upgrades Ireland
to 'A-',
Outlook Stable' dated 15 August 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR NOTES
The government-guaranteed notes issuances are senior unsecured
instruments that
bear the full guarantee of the Irish state. Consequently, their
ratings are the
highest of the issuer's Long-term IDR and Ireland's Long-term
foreign currency
IDR. Irish banks' government-guaranteed notes ratings are
sensitive to any
changes to Ireland's sovereign ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
AIB
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term notes (XS0496222877): upgraded to
'A-' from
'BBB+'
EBS
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term notes (XS0490069266,
XS0496459610): upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'
BOI
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term notes (XS0489634393,
XS0482810958): upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alan Milne
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
