(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Al Khalij
Commercial Bank
(al khaliji) Q.S.C. (AKB), Qatar International Islamic Bank's
(QIIB) and Ahli
Bank QSC's (ABQ) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A'
from 'A-'. Fitch
has also affirmed Commercial Bank of Qatar's (CBQ), Doha Bank's
(DB) and Qatar
Islamic Bank's (QIB) Long-term IDRs at 'A'. Qatar National
Bank's (QNB)
Long-term IDR has been affirmed at 'A+'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are
Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded AKB's Viability
Rating (VR) to
'bbb-' from 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The upgrade of AKB's, QIIB's and ABQ's IDRs is driven by a
revision of their
Support Rating Floors (SRFs), resulting from a change in Fitch's
view of the
drivers of Qatari sovereign support for domestic banks. Fitch no
longer believes
that franchise and/or level of government ownership should
necessarily lead to a
difference in banks' SRFs in the case of Qatar. Fitch expects
that there is an
extremely high probability that all rated Qatari banks that
require support
would receive it, irrespective of franchise and ownership, and
have therefore
equalised all banks' SRFs and IDRs at 'A', except for the
flagship bank, QNB.
The revision of the SRFs of these three Qatari banks is
unrelated to Fitch's
global review of the evolving support dynamics for banks.
The upgrade of AKB's VR is a result of the bank's strengthened
lending franchise
and its longer track record of sound performance, supported by
its strong
capitalisation and sound asset quality.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the Qatari banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
Qatari banks' IDRs, Support Ratings (SR) and SRFs reflect
Fitch's expectation of
support from the Qatari authorities for its banks in case of
need. Fitch's
expectation of support from the authorities reflects Qatar's
strong ability to
provide support to its banks, combined with Fitch's belief that
there would be a
strong willingness to do so; the latter is based on a history of
sovereign
support including recent years' measures to boost capital as
well as asset
purchases.
The government owns stakes in all the banks following capital
injections into
the banking system between 2009 and Q111. Additional supportive
actions taken by
the Qatari authorities included direct asset purchases (both
loans and equities)
in 2009. The sovereign's capacity to support the banking system
is sustained by
its sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues mostly from its
hydrocarbon
production.
Fitch makes a distinction between QNB's SRF and that of the
other banks in
Qatar, as a result of its status as the flagship bank in the
sector, its role in
the Qatari banking sector and close business links with the
state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around the Qatari authorities' propensity or ability
to provide
timely support to the banking sector. At present Fitch considers
the likelihood
of any change to be small.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
All Qatari banks' VRs benefit from a stable and supportive
operating
environment, with the government's significant capital
investment program
driving rapid GDP growth and lending opportunities for domestic
banks. Alongside
banks' plans for growth in Qatar,, some are seeking to boost
profitability
though expansion outside of the country. While improved
diversification and
increased profitability are positive, most growth is in riskier
markets,
potentially affecting asset quality and could - if not well
managed - pressure
certain banks' VRs.
QNB's VR reflects its dominant franchise in Qatar, close links
to the Qatari
government, strong funding profile with sound liquidity and
solid capital
position. Risk appetite is fairly conservative (despite rapid
growth and
expansion into some riskier markets). High loan and deposit
concentrations,
which would otherwise constrain the rating, are mitigated by
QNB's largest
borrowers and depositors being primarily lower risk Qatari
government related
entities.
CBQ's VR reflects its strong and established franchise in Qatar
as the largest
private sector bank, solid profitability and still sound asset
quality, despite
some deterioration. The VR takes into account some weakening in
capitalisation
and the concentrated debt maturities of the bank's wholesale
funding, in
addition to high concentration of both loans and deposits.
DB's VR reflects its established franchise in Qatar, ability to
generate strong
and stable profits (one of the strongest among its domestic
peers), sound
liquidity, and adequate capitalisation. The VR also factors in
the bank's sound
asset quality, but also concentration on both sides of the
balance sheet,
although concentration levels are lower than those of peers.
QIB's VR reflects the bank's established franchise as the oldest
and largest
Islamic bank in Qatar, its strong capitalisation along with
sound and improved
asset quality. The VR takes into account the bank's sound
liquidity, adequate
profitability but also concentration of both loans and deposits.
AKB's VR reflects its conservative risk management and sound
asset quality
mitigating its still relatively small franchise and
undiversified business
model, with concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet.
The VR also
factors in the bank's sound capitalisation, solid liquidity and
its demonstrated
ability to grow its lending business according to management's
plan.
QIIB's VR reflects its high sector and single-name financing
concentrations,
which increases the risk of fluctuation in asset quality, and
its relatively
small franchise. The VR also factors in the bank's sound funding
profile, with a
more diversified funding base than some peers, and solid
liquidity.
ABQ's VR reflects the bank's satisfactory liquidity and
reasonably sound
capitalisation and asset quality, a fairly conservative risk
appetite but also
considers its small franchise and high concentrations on both
sides of the
balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
A significant move into higher risk markets increasing QNB's
risk profile and
negatively affecting its capital position could exert downward
pressure on the
bank's VR. Given the bank's high VR, upside potential is
unlikely.
Further weakening of CBQ's capitalisation, or worsening of asset
quality,
including any negative impact from the bank's Turkish
operations, could put
pressure on the VR
DB's VR is sensitive to any significant weakening of
capitalisation and/or asset
quality, including from expansion outside of Qatar.
QIB's VR would come under pressure following any significant
weakening of
capitalisation and/or asset quality. Upside potential could
arise if the bank
continues to strengthen its franchise while maintaining its
conservative risk
appetite and sound asset quality and capitalisation.
Upside potential for AKB's VR would require the bank to continue
building its
franchise and develop and diversify its earnings, while
maintaining sound asset
quality. Downward pressure could come from a significant
deterioration in asset
quality sufficient to affect the bank's capital.
QIIB's bank is well managed and upside to the VR could arise if
the bank was
able to reduce borrower concentrations. A material weakening of
asset quality
severely affecting profitability and capital - which Fitch
considers unlikely -
would put downward pressure on the VR.
Upside to ABQ's VR could arise if the bank was able to reduce
lending
concentrations and strengthen its franchise. A material
weakening of asset
quality severely affecting profitability and capital would put
downward pressure
on the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SPVs
The ratings of the debt issued by the SPVs, listed below, are in
line with the
parents' Long-Term and/or Short-Term IDRs and are sensitive to
any change in the
parents' IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Qatar National Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
QNB Finance Ltd
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior Unsecured Notes (guaranteed by QNB) affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial Bank of Qatar
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Qatar Islamic Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
QIB Sukuk Funding Ltd
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A'
QIB Sukuk Ltd
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A'
Doha Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Doha Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'/ 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by Doha Bank): affirmed at
'A'
Qatar International Islamic Bank
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A'
QIIB Sukuk Funding Limited
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating upgraded to
'A' from 'A-'
Al Khaliji Commercial Bank (al khaliji) Q.S.C.
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A'
AKCB Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'A'/ 'F1' from
'A-/F2'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by Al Khaliji Bank): upgraded
to 'A' from
'A-'
Ahli Bank Q.S.C
Long Term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Karim Soueissi
Associate Director
+971 4424 1240
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
