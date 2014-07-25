(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
mortgage covered
bond programmes of five Greek banks. The banks are National Bank
of Greece S.A.
(NBG, B-/Stable/B, Viability Rating (VR) 'b-) Alpha Bank A.E.
(Alpha,
B-/Stable/B, VR 'b-), Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Eurobank,
B-/Stable/B, VR 'b-) and
Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus, B-/Stable/B, VR 'b-). The Outlook is
Stable,
reflecting that on the respective banks' Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow the enactment of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD), which was published on 12 June 2014 in the
Official Journal of
European Union. The rating actions also reflect revised
assumptions for
assessing the credit risk of Greek residential mortgage loans
pools (see
"Criteria Addendum: Greece" dated 5 June 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com) and the
revision of the rating cap for structured finance transactions
in Greece to 'BB'
from 'B'.
Finally the upgrade reflects our lowered refinancing spread
assumptions for
Greek residential mortgage pools to 900bps in 'B' rating
scenario from 1,100bps
(see "Fitch Reviews CVBs Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing
Stresses for
European Peripheral Countries" dated 4 June 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
We have incorporated in our analysis the IDR uplifts (see 'Fitch
Revises Outlook
on Greek CVBs; Maintains Cypriot CVBs on RWN on Criteria
Amendments' dated 1
April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The Long-term (LT) IDRs of
the issuers,
following the IDR uplifts, now constitute the rating floor for
the covered
bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
All five Greek covered bond programmes are rated on a recovery
basis only. This
is either because Fitch's assesses full discontinuity risk
(Alpha's, Eurobank's
and NBG Programme I covered bonds) or the level of asset
percentage (AP) that
the agency gives credit to is not adequate to support timely
payments in
scenarios above the LT IDR, after the IDR uplift (NBG Programme
II and Piraeus).
The unchanged D-Cap of 0 for Alpha's Eurobank's and NBG
Programme I covered
bonds reflects Fitch's assessment of 'full discontinuity' for
the liquidity gap
and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of
the covered
bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes
that a
successful sale of the cover assets would be unlikely within the
extendible
maturity of 12 months, which is envisaged in the documentation
to make timely
payments on the covered bonds.
The unchanged D-Cap of 3 for NBG Programme II's and Piraeus's
covered bonds
reflects our assessment of 'moderate high' for the systemic
alternative
management risk component. This reflects the potential systemic
and operating
challenges that a transition to an alternative manager may
encounter, if the
source of payment for the bonds switches from the issuer to the
cover pool.
The breakeven AP for the 'B+' rating of the covered bonds issued
by Alpha,
Eurobank, NBG under Programme II and Piraeus is 95% (equivalent
to 5.3%
breakeven over-collateralisation (OC)) and 78% for the 'BB-'
rating of NBG
Programme I (28.2% breakeven OC).
For all Greek covered bond programmes, asset disposal is the
major contributor
to the breakeven AP, followed by credit loss and cash flow
valuation. When
measuring the prospect for recoveries from the cover pool in the
event of a
covered bond default, Fitch performs a stressed valuation of the
full cover pool
at half of the refinancing spread assumed for an asset sale in
an equivalent
stress scenario. The high level of refinancing spreads that
Fitch assumes for
Greek residential mortgage loans (900bps at 'B') drives the
asset disposal loss
component.
The credit loss component is quite significant and reflects the
revised asset
assumptions. Under Fitch's stress scenario the cash flow
valuation component is
driven by maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities and
excess spread.
A full list of individual breakeven OC components is available
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Alpha
The 'B+' rating is based on Alpha's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR
uplift of '1', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the
maximum AP of 95%
allowed by the Greek covered bonds law that Fitch takes into
account in the
analysis. The cover pool's credit loss reflects the 'B+' WA
foreclosure
frequency (FF) of 36.65% and a WA recovery rate (RR) of 58.2%.
The 95% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at
least 51% should the
covered bonds default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from
the 'B' IDR
adjusted by the IDR uplift.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Eurobank
The 'B+' rating is based on Eurobank's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR
uplift of '1', a
D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) and the maximum AP of 95%
allowed by the Greek
covered bonds law that Fitch takes into account in the analysis.
The cover
pool's credit loss reflects the 'B+' WA FF of 36.86% and a WA RR
of 62.3%.
The 95% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at
least 51% should the
covered bonds default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from
the 'B' IDR
adjusted by the IDR uplift.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NBG Programme I
The 'BB-' rating is based on NBG's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift
of '1', a D-Cap
of 0 (full discontinuity) and the 65% AP published by the issuer
in the investor
report and which Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The
cover pool's
credit loss reflects the 'BB-' WA FF of 51.5% and a WA RR of
65.7%.
The 65% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at
least 71% should the
covered bonds default, allowing a two-notch uplift to 'BB-' from
the 'B' IDR
adjusted by the IDR uplift.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NBG Programme II
The 'B+' rating is based on NBG's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift
of '1', a D-Cap
of 3 (moderate high) and the maximum AP of 95% allowed by the
Greek covered
bonds law that Fitch takes into account in the analysis. The
cover pool's credit
loss reflects the 'B+' WA FF of 42.0% and a WA RR of 64.7% for
the cover pool.
The 95% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at
least 51% should the
covered bonds default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from
the 'B' IDR
adjusted by the IDR uplift.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Piraeus
The 'B+' rating is based on Piraeus's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR
uplift of '1', a
D-Cap of 3 (moderate high) and the maximum AP of 95% allowed by
the Greek
covered bonds law that Fitch takes into account in the analysis.
The cover
pool's credit loss reflects the 'B+' WA FF of 39.8% and a WA RR
of 61.6%.
The 95% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at
least 51% should the
covered bonds default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from
the 'B' IDR
adjusted by the IDR uplift.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'B+' rating of Alpha's, Eurobank's, NBG Programme II's and
Piraeus's covered
bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following
occurs: (i) the
LT IDR of the issuers is downgraded by one or more notches, (ii)
the number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced
to zero.
The 'BB-' rating of NBG Programme I would be vulnerable to
downgrade if any of
the following occurs: (i) the LT IDR of the issuer is downgraded
by one or more
notches, (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to zero; (iii) the programme AP exceeds the 78%
breakeven AP.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alpha upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable
Breakeven OC components: 47.0% asset disposal, 18.1% credit loss
and -11.1% cash
flow valuation
Eurobank upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable
Breakeven OC components: 44.4% asset disposal, 16.1% credit loss
and -7.9% cash
flow valuation
NBG Programme I upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; off Rating Watch
Positive; Outlook
Stable
Breakeven OC components: 56.5% asset disposal, 21.0% credit loss
and 2.7% cash
flow valuation
NBG Programme II upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable
Breakeven OC components: 30.5% asset disposal, 17.4% credit loss
and 14.0% cash
flow valuation
Piraeus upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable
Breakeven OC components: 43.5% asset disposal, 18.0% credit loss
and -0.4% cash
flow valuation
The breakeven OC differs from the sum of the components because
the Greek
covered bond ratings are based on recoveries of at least 51% for
Alpha's,
Eurobank's, NBG Programme II's and Piraeus's covered bonds and
71% for NBG
Programme II. This is opposed to 100% recoveries which we
typically assume for
the sum of the components of the breakeven OC. In addition,
breakeven OCs
differs from the sum of the components because Fitch sets the
breakeven OC floor
at the legal minimum 5.3%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paolo Sala
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 292
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan, 20123
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4
February 2014, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA
RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28 May 2013 and 'Criteria Addendum: Greece'
dated 5 June 2014
and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds' dated 23 January 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Greece - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
