(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the mortgage covered bond programmes of five Greek banks. The banks are National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG, B-/Stable/B, Viability Rating (VR) 'b-) Alpha Bank A.E. (Alpha, B-/Stable/B, VR 'b-), Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Eurobank, B-/Stable/B, VR 'b-) and Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus, B-/Stable/B, VR 'b-). The Outlook is Stable, reflecting that on the respective banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the enactment of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which was published on 12 June 2014 in the Official Journal of European Union. The rating actions also reflect revised assumptions for assessing the credit risk of Greek residential mortgage loans pools (see "Criteria Addendum: Greece" dated 5 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com) and the revision of the rating cap for structured finance transactions in Greece to 'BB' from 'B'. Finally the upgrade reflects our lowered refinancing spread assumptions for Greek residential mortgage pools to 900bps in 'B' rating scenario from 1,100bps (see "Fitch Reviews CVBs Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stresses for European Peripheral Countries" dated 4 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). We have incorporated in our analysis the IDR uplifts (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Greek CVBs; Maintains Cypriot CVBs on RWN on Criteria Amendments' dated 1 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The Long-term (LT) IDRs of the issuers, following the IDR uplifts, now constitute the rating floor for the covered bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS All five Greek covered bond programmes are rated on a recovery basis only. This is either because Fitch's assesses full discontinuity risk (Alpha's, Eurobank's and NBG Programme I covered bonds) or the level of asset percentage (AP) that the agency gives credit to is not adequate to support timely payments in scenarios above the LT IDR, after the IDR uplift (NBG Programme II and Piraeus). The unchanged D-Cap of 0 for Alpha's Eurobank's and NBG Programme I covered bonds reflects Fitch's assessment of 'full discontinuity' for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes that a successful sale of the cover assets would be unlikely within the extendible maturity of 12 months, which is envisaged in the documentation to make timely payments on the covered bonds. The unchanged D-Cap of 3 for NBG Programme II's and Piraeus's covered bonds reflects our assessment of 'moderate high' for the systemic alternative management risk component. This reflects the potential systemic and operating challenges that a transition to an alternative manager may encounter, if the source of payment for the bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool. The breakeven AP for the 'B+' rating of the covered bonds issued by Alpha, Eurobank, NBG under Programme II and Piraeus is 95% (equivalent to 5.3% breakeven over-collateralisation (OC)) and 78% for the 'BB-' rating of NBG Programme I (28.2% breakeven OC). For all Greek covered bond programmes, asset disposal is the major contributor to the breakeven AP, followed by credit loss and cash flow valuation. When measuring the prospect for recoveries from the cover pool in the event of a covered bond default, Fitch performs a stressed valuation of the full cover pool at half of the refinancing spread assumed for an asset sale in an equivalent stress scenario. The high level of refinancing spreads that Fitch assumes for Greek residential mortgage loans (900bps at 'B') drives the asset disposal loss component. The credit loss component is quite significant and reflects the revised asset assumptions. Under Fitch's stress scenario the cash flow valuation component is driven by maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities and excess spread. A full list of individual breakeven OC components is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Alpha The 'B+' rating is based on Alpha's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift of '1', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the maximum AP of 95% allowed by the Greek covered bonds law that Fitch takes into account in the analysis. The cover pool's credit loss reflects the 'B+' WA foreclosure frequency (FF) of 36.65% and a WA recovery rate (RR) of 58.2%. The 95% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 51% should the covered bonds default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from the 'B' IDR adjusted by the IDR uplift. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Eurobank The 'B+' rating is based on Eurobank's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift of '1', a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) and the maximum AP of 95% allowed by the Greek covered bonds law that Fitch takes into account in the analysis. The cover pool's credit loss reflects the 'B+' WA FF of 36.86% and a WA RR of 62.3%. The 95% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 51% should the covered bonds default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from the 'B' IDR adjusted by the IDR uplift. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NBG Programme I The 'BB-' rating is based on NBG's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift of '1', a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) and the 65% AP published by the issuer in the investor report and which Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The cover pool's credit loss reflects the 'BB-' WA FF of 51.5% and a WA RR of 65.7%. The 65% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 71% should the covered bonds default, allowing a two-notch uplift to 'BB-' from the 'B' IDR adjusted by the IDR uplift. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NBG Programme II The 'B+' rating is based on NBG's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift of '1', a D-Cap of 3 (moderate high) and the maximum AP of 95% allowed by the Greek covered bonds law that Fitch takes into account in the analysis. The cover pool's credit loss reflects the 'B+' WA FF of 42.0% and a WA RR of 64.7% for the cover pool. The 95% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 51% should the covered bonds default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from the 'B' IDR adjusted by the IDR uplift. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Piraeus The 'B+' rating is based on Piraeus's LT IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift of '1', a D-Cap of 3 (moderate high) and the maximum AP of 95% allowed by the Greek covered bonds law that Fitch takes into account in the analysis. The cover pool's credit loss reflects the 'B+' WA FF of 39.8% and a WA RR of 61.6%. The 95% level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 51% should the covered bonds default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from the 'B' IDR adjusted by the IDR uplift. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'B+' rating of Alpha's, Eurobank's, NBG Programme II's and Piraeus's covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the LT IDR of the issuers is downgraded by one or more notches, (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to zero. The 'BB-' rating of NBG Programme I would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the LT IDR of the issuer is downgraded by one or more notches, (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to zero; (iii) the programme AP exceeds the 78% breakeven AP. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. The rating actions are as follows: Alpha upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Breakeven OC components: 47.0% asset disposal, 18.1% credit loss and -11.1% cash flow valuation Eurobank upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Breakeven OC components: 44.4% asset disposal, 16.1% credit loss and -7.9% cash flow valuation NBG Programme I upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; off Rating Watch Positive; Outlook Stable Breakeven OC components: 56.5% asset disposal, 21.0% credit loss and 2.7% cash flow valuation NBG Programme II upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Breakeven OC components: 30.5% asset disposal, 17.4% credit loss and 14.0% cash flow valuation Piraeus upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Breakeven OC components: 43.5% asset disposal, 18.0% credit loss and -0.4% cash flow valuation The breakeven OC differs from the sum of the components because the Greek covered bond ratings are based on recoveries of at least 51% for Alpha's, Eurobank's, NBG Programme II's and Piraeus's covered bonds and 71% for NBG Programme II. This is opposed to 100% recoveries which we typically assume for the sum of the components of the breakeven OC. In addition, breakeven OCs differs from the sum of the components because Fitch sets the breakeven OC floor at the legal minimum 5.3%. 