(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-term ratings of state-guaranteed senior debt issued by Banco Cooperativo Espanol S.A.(Cooperativo); Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. (BMN); Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA); Catalunya Banc S.A.(Catalunya Banc); CaixaBank S.A. (CaixaBank); Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa); and NCG Banco S.A. (NCG) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term rating of state-guaranteed debt issued by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s (BBVA) at 'BBB+'. The rating action follows the upgrade of Spain's sovereign Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB+' on 25 April 2014 (see "Fitch Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable"). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT The state-guaranteed debt issues are senior unsecured instruments that bear the full guarantee of the Spanish government. Hence their Long-term rating is the higher of the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the issuing bank and the Sovereign Long-term foreign currency rating of the Kingdom of Spain. Fitch does not rate Catalunya Banc S.A.; two of its outstanding state-guaranteed debt issues are rated at same level as Spain's Long-Term foreign currency rating. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT Spanish banks' state-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to changes to Spain's Long-term foreign currency rating and to an upgrade of the Long-term IDR of the respective issuer above Spain's sovereign rating. BBVA: State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Banco Cooperativo Espanol S.A.: State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Banco Mare Nostrum S.A.: State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A.: State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' CaixaBank, S.A.: State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa): State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' NCG Banco, S.A.: State-guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Catalunya Banc's notes whose Long-Term senior debt rating was upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' are as follows: -EUR221.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, floating rate, ISIN code: ES0315346090 -EUR31.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, fixed rate 4.24%, ISIN code ES0315346082 Contact: Primary Analysts Cristina Torrella (BFA) Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Roger Turro (BBVA, Cooperativo, NCG, Catalunya Banc) Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Josep Colomer (BMN, Caixabank, la Caixa) Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analysts Cristina Torrella (BBVA, Caixabank, la Caixa) Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Josep Colomer (BFA) Director +34 93 323 8416 Belen Vazquez (Cooperativo, BMN, NCG) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1504 Alessandro Musto (Catalunya Banc's state-guaranteed issues) Associate Director +39 0287 9087 201 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=827937 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.