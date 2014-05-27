(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ABSOLUT'S IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND
VIABILITY RATING
The upgrade of Absolut's IDR to 'B+' from 'B' mainly reflects
its longer track
record of sustainable performance after it was acquired in May
2013 by Non-State
Pension Fund Blagosostoyanie (the Fund), controlled by JSC
Russian Railways (RR,
BBB/Negative), and reduced concerns about its recent merger with
sister bank,
OJSC KIT Finance Investment Bank (KIT), partly because the Fund
had acquired
some impaired assets from KIT's balance sheet prior to merger.
The upgrade also
considers the Fund's now stronger commitment in assisting the
bank in its
development, also reflected in considerable amount of funding
provided to it by
the Fund's related parties to replace that of the former owner
KBC Bank
(A-/Stable), and broader involvement of the bank in servicing
companies related
to the Fund.
At the same time Absolut's Long-term IDRs do not factor in
explicit
extraordinary support from the Fund and reflect the bank's
intrinsic
creditworthiness (as shown by its Viability Rating). This is
because there is
limited visibility around the Fund's financial ability to
provide support, as
well potential constraints given the bank's complex ownership
structure and
evolving legislation of pension funds in Russia.
Absolut's non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue by more than 90
days) were a low
3% of gross loans at end-2013 reflecting the bank's focus on
moderate-risk
corporate borrowers and low-risk residential mortgages. The
impact of KIT's
consolidation on loan quality should be broadly neutral for
Absolut given the
Fund's prior acquisition of impaired assets with a net value of
RUB6.9bn from
KIT's balance sheet for a consideration of RUB5bn (RUB1.9bn
impairment loss was
recognised by KIT). However, Absolut still inherited one big
RUB8.1bn (33% of
combined pro-forma equity) non-core real estate asset (a land
plot in St.
Petersburg for residential construction), which may require
additional
provisioning, as the disposal at this valuation is likely to be
problematic.
The bank's liquidity position is adequate, albeit there is an
increased reliance
on funding from the Fund and other related entities, which
accounted for a
quarter of customer accounts at end-2013. Refinancing risk is
substantial with
about RUB31bn (18% of liabilities) of wholesale funding maturing
in 2014,
including RUB12bn of bonds with put options. Mitigating this,
the bank's liquid
assets are sufficient to cover all 2014 repayments subject to
stability of
deposits.
Capitalisation was moderate at end-2013 (Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) of 15.5%) and
should slightly decline (by about 100bp) as a result of the
merger, as KIT's
capitalisation was weaker. Thus, at end-4M14 the post-merger
regulatory capital
ratio was 12.5% compared to 13.8% at end-2013. Fitch has been
informed that the
Fund may provide up to RUB3bn of new equity to support
capitalisation and
growth, if required, as the bank's internal capital generation
is quite modest
(ROAE of only 2% in 2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ABSOLUT'S IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND
VIABILITY RATING
An upgrade of Absolut's ratings would require a considerable
franchise
development without compromising asset quality, substantial
profitability
improvement, diversification of funding and reduction of
non-core assets.
Greater visibility of the Fund's financial profile confirming
its ability to
provide support coupled with a more explicit commitment to do so
could also
result in the upgrade of support-driven ratings and potentially
IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - EB'S IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND VIABILITY
RATING
The affirmation of EB's international ratings reflects the track
record of
successfully managed M&A deals, adequate capitalisation and
liquidity, and
moderately improved, although potentially vulnerable
profitability. At the same
time, the ratings also take into account the limited franchise,
high balance
sheet concentrations and further expected fast growth through
M&A activities,
and specifically uncertainty related to the expected acquisition
of a bank in
Czech Republic. The upgrade of the National Rating reflects
Fitch's view that
the bank's credit profile is relatively stronger than that of
some other Russian
banks with a 'b' Viability Rating.
EB's shareholders actively pursue the acquisition of
banks/financial companies
at significant discounts to book values. In 2013 EB's balance
size increased by
25%, mainly driven by: (i) acquiring leasing company FB Leasing
(RUB2.7bn of
assets at date of purchase); and (ii) purchasing car loans
portfolios mainly
from one other bank. These deals generated about RUB1bn of fair
value gains in
the bank's IFRS accounts, which represented 75% of pre-tax
profit in 2013 (ROAE
was moderate 14.7%).
EB expects to acquire LBBW Bank Cz (the Czech subsidiary of
German Landesbank)
in 2H14. Although there is likely to be some deleveraging of
LBBW prior to the
sale, the acquisition of a relatively big bank (total assets of
around EUR1bn at
end-2013) could negatively impact EB's capitalisaiton and
liquidity. Mitigating
this, Fitch understands the shareholder has some free resources,
which may be
injected into EB if needed.
Capitalisation is currently reasonable. At end-1Q14, the total
regulatory
capital ratio stood at 19.7% potentially allowing EB to create
impairment
reserves up to 21% of total loan book (up from 3% currently) in
local GAAP
accounts before the capital ratio falls below the 10% required
minimum. However,
Fitch does not expect reserves to increase significantly because
there are few
risky exposures in the corporate book, while retail loans are
secured and for
the acquired portfolios there is an additional recourse to the
sellers.
Liquidity is also adequate. Although the depositor base was
highly concentrated
(top 20 accounts made up 30% of total customer accounts at
end-2013), liquid
assets less upcoming wholesale debt repayment covered 30% of
customer funds at
end-1Q14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - EB'S IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND VIABILITY
RATING
EB's ratings could be upgraded if the bank strengthens its
franchise by properly
integrating acquired businesses, decreases balance sheet
concentrations,
improves core profitability and reduces reliance on one-off
gains. Downward
pressure may arise if capitalisation and/(or) liquidity
deteriorates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Spurt's IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND VIABILITY
RATING
The affirmation of Spurt's ratings reflects its limited
franchise with
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, moderately
weakened asset
quality, some related party lending, tight capitalisation and
liquidity, and
only modest profitability. The ratings also acknowledge its long
track record of
operations and good relations with regional authorities.
Asset quality was reasonable at end-2013 with NPLs making up
4.4% of gross loans
and additional 3% being restructured. Reserves covered only NPLs
reflecting
solely that the restructured loans were mostly performing, but
their collateral
coverage was largely insufficient. The corporate book (70% of
gross loans) was
concentrated with the top 25 exposures making up 50% of
corporate loans. The
riskier part is construction exposure (about 1.3x FCC), although
Spurt mainly
lends to residential construction and/or companies benefiting
from connections
with the local authorities. The bank's largest exposure (0.3x
FCC), to a weakly
performing petrochemical plant related to the shareholder, is
also a potential
risk, although the company has recently raised a significant
financing for
renovation purposes from Vnesheconombank, which may ultimately
improve its
performance. The retail lending (30% of loans, of which 40% were
unsecured) is
moderately below the break-even.
Capitalisation is rather tight with a regulatory ratio of 11.4%
at end-1Q14
suggesting a limited buffer to absorb losses. Profitability is
modest (ROE of
4.1% in 2013), being burdened by impairment reserves resulting
from retail
portfolio seasoning.
Spurt's liquidity was also tight with liquid assets net of
moderate near-term
wholesale repayments covering a moderate 16% of customer
accounts. However, the
bank's corporate customer funding (43% of funds at end-2013) was
predominantly
relationship-driven mitigating withdrawal risk, to an extent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Spurt's IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND
VIABILITY RATING
Upside potential for the ratings is limited given the limited
franchise and
balance sheet concentrations. The ratings could be downgraded in
case of
material erosion of asset quality and capitalisation. A
weakening of the bank's
relations with the regional authorities, resulting in
significant deposit
outflows could also result in a downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - RUSUNIVERSAL's IDR, NATIONAL RATING AND
VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of Rusuniversal's ratings reflect limited
changes in the credit
profile since our last review, including the bank's narrow
franchise and
highly-concentrated balance sheet with a high level of
relationship-based
business and some regulatory risk. At the same time, the bank's
ratings take
into account healthy reported asset quality, strong
capitalisation, and ample
liquidity.
Rusuniversal focuses mainly on defence sector companies with
whom the bank's
management/shareholders have long-term relations. Both loan and
deposit books
are extremely concentrated. The top 10 loans made up 83% of
gross loans and the
top five depositors 77% of customer accounts. There is also an
overlap between
some depositors and borrowers, further underlying franchise
limitations and some
regulatory risk. There is also a risk that the state may force
defence industry
companies to transfer financial flows to state-owned banks,
potentially
challenging Rusuniversal's long-term viability.
Franchise and concentration issues aside, the bank's metrics are
strong: zero
NPLs, high regulatory capitalisaiton (61.8% at end-1Q14)
sufficient to reserve
the entire loan book, good profitability (ROE of 6.9% in 2013)
considering high
capital base and solid liquidity covering all of its customer
funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - RUSUNIVERSAL's IDR, NATIONAL RATING AND
VIABILITY RATING
Given the franchise limitations, the upside potential for the
ratings is
limited. The bank's ratings could be downgraded if regulatory
pressures
significantly impact its business and/or if the bank's
capitalisation
deteriorates as a result of either shareholders decision to
withdraw a
significant amount of capital or major asset quality
deterioration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - EB'S AND Absolut's SENIOR
UNSECURED DEBT
EB's and Absolut's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with
the banks'
Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery
prospects
(corresponding to a Recovery Rating of '4'), in case of default.
Any changes to
the banks' VRs would likely impact the ratings.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floors of
the banks
reflect their small size, limited market shares and retail
deposit franchises,
making government support uncertain. In Fitch's view, support
from the banks'
private shareholders can also not be relied upon. An upgrade of
these ratings is
unlikely in the foreseeable future, although acquisition by a
stronger owner
could lead to an upgrade of the Support Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Absolut
Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b+' from 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'B+'/'A-(rus) ' from
'B'/'BBB+(rus) ';
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
EB
Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'BBB(rus)' from BBB-(rus);
Outlook Stable
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating upgraded to
'BBB(rus)' from
BBB-(rus)
Spurt
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Rusuniversal
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B',
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Viability rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
