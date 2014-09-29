(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Ageas'
Portugal-based Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros, S.A.'s
(Ocidental
Seguros) and Medis - Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude's
(Medis) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Ageas' immediate holding
company, Ageas
Insurance International NV, at Long term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-'.
The ultimate Ageas holding company, Ageas SA/NV, has also been
affirmed at
Long-term IDR 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR 'F2'.
In addition Fitch has affirmed Ageas' other operating companies:
AG Insurance,
Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd (AICA) and
Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de
Seg. de Vida, S.A. (Ocidental Vida).
The Outlooks on the group's IFS ratings and the Long-term IDRs
are all Stable,
except for Ocidental Seguros, Medis and Ocidental Vida, which
are on Positive
Outlook.
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Ocidental Seguros and Medis reflects their
increased importance,
in Fitch's view, to Ageas following the acquisition of full
ownership by Ageas
of these entities in June 2014. The IFS ratings of Ocidental
Seguros and Medis
are two notches above Portugal's sovereign rating
('BB+'/Positive) and their
standalone assessment, which is constrained by the sovereign
rating. Fitch views
these operations as "Very Important" to Ageas, according to the
agency's
insurance group rating methodology.
The IFS rating of the life insurer Ocidental Vida is one notch
higher than
Portugal's sovereign rating and its standalone assessment, which
is also
constrained by the sovereign rating. Ageas' stated strategy is
to focus on the
non-life business and Ocidental Vida was not part of the
acquisition that
involved Ocidental Seguros and Medis. Fitch views Ocidental Vida
as "Very
Important" to Ageas but not as important as the non-life
companies.
The ratings of Ocidental Vida, Ocidental Seguros and Medis also
reflect their
strong level of capital, robust profitability and strong
business position
within the Portuguese market. The ratings are constrained by
Portugal's
sovereign rating and the related asset risk on the companies'
balance sheets.
The Positive Outlooks on these ratings reflect the Positive
Outlook on
Portugal's sovereign rating.
AG Insurance, being the main operating subsidiary, is viewed as
"Core" to Ageas
and, as such, carries an IFS rating of 'A+', based on a combined
Ageas group
assessment. Ageas, through AG Insurance, is the largest insurer
in Belgium.
Access to extensive and diversified distribution channels,
including the banking
network of BNP Paribas Fortis ('A+'/Stable), is a key positive
rating factor.
The ratings of Ageas benefit from strong solvency at group
consolidated level.
The group regulatory solvency margin was 203% at end-June 2014.
From a Prism
factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) perspective, Ageas scored
"Very Strong"
based on end-2013 results. Fitch expects solvency to remain
strong, supported by
retained earnings, even after allowing for the group's
continuing share buyback
programme.
Ageas' financial leverage ratio fell to 21% at end-2013, after
having been in
the 25%-30% range in recent years. This reduction reflects the
redemption of the
two "Nitsh-instruments" in 2013, which more than offset the two
new debt issues
made by the group during the year. Fitch views this reduction
positively, as it
means debt leverage is now significantly below the agency's
median guidelines
for the 'A' IFS category.
Challenging underwriting conditions in Belgium and the UK are
putting pressure
on the group's earnings, and low bond yields are limiting its
investment income.
Fitch expects these conditions to persist. A mitigating factor
is Ageas'
business in Asia and Turkey, which is more profitable.
Fitch views AICA as "Very Important" to Ageas, despite its
fairly small market
share in Hong Kong, and rates the company one notch above its
standalone
assessment. AICA's new business margin has been improving since
2011, aided by
an improved product mix. However, its statutory solvency ratio
is susceptible to
a decline in interest rates as the duration of its assets is
shorter than that
of its liabilities.
The ratings of the Ageas holding companies take into account the
strong net cash
position, which totalled EUR1.6bn at end-June 2014, after
dividend distribution.
There were several transactions in 2013 outside the core
insurance business,
such as group finance activities, which Fitch views as positive
in terms of cash
generation and simplifying the legacy business arising from the
break-up of the
Fortis group in 2009, although some volatility remains at
holding company level.
Following the restructuring of Ageas in 2008, Fitch believes
that Ageas SA/NV
continues to face litigation risk from former Fortis
shareholders in Belgium and
the Netherlands. Despite the company's denial of all
allegations, if the actions
against Ageas SA/NV are successful, they could eventually have a
substantial
negative financial impact on the company. This litigation risk
is reflected in
Ageas SA/NV's IDR being two notches lower than the IDR of AG
Insurance instead
of the standard one notch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ageas's ratings could be downgraded if the group regulatory
solvency ratio falls
below 175% or the Prism FBM score falls to the "Strong"
category, on a sustained
basis. The ratings could also be downgraded if the group's
profitability weakens
significantly, with a return on equity (ROE) below 5% (2013:
10%) or a return on
assets (ROA) below 0.4% (2013: 0.9%).
Ageas's ratings could also be downgraded if the litigation risk
results in
material losses for the group well in excess of the provisions
currently held.
An upgrade of Ageas' ratings could result from greater
diversification outside
of Belgium. However, this is unlikely in the medium term.
An upgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating could lead to an
upgrade of Ageas'
Portuguese entities.
Ocidental Vida could be downgraded if its importance to Ageas,
in Fitch's view,
declines.
An upgrade of AICA is unlikely in the near term, given its small
market
position. Key rating triggers for downgrade include a decline in
its local
statutory solvency ratio to below 200% (2013: 598%) or financial
leverage rising
above 28% (2013: 30%, but expected to reduce in 2014 as debt
matures), all on a
sustained basis. The ratings would also be downgraded if Ageas
SA/NV's rating
were downgraded or if the strategic importance of AICA to Ageas
diminishes, in
Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
AG Insurance
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated bond affirmed at 'BBB+'
Ageas SA/NV
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Ageas Insurance International
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Ageas Finance N.V.
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB'
Ageas Hybrid Financing
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+'
Ageasfinlux SA
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB'
Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Vida S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros S.A.
IFS rating upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Medis - Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A.
IFS rating upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd
IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
