CHICAGO, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded American
International
Group, Inc.'s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
The ratings on
AIG's senior debt obligations are upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of AIG's rated
property/casualty insurance
subsidiaries are affirmed at 'A'. The IFS ratings of the
company's U.S. life
insurance subsidiaries led by AGC Life Insurance Company are
affirmed at 'A+'.
In addition the long-term senior secured ratings of securities
issued by ASIF
Global Financing, ASIF II Program and ASIF III Program were
revised to 'A+' from
'A' and are also affirmed at 'A+'. The revision brings the
long-term senior
secured ratings of these entities in line with AIG Life and
Retirement's IFS
ratings, which were previously upgraded on Feb. 14, 2013 and
affirmed on Aug. 8,
2013. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings
is provided at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The holding company upgrade recognizes the continued improvement
in the
organization's capital position and debt servicing capabilities.
The company's
financial leverage as measured by the ratio of financial debt
and preferred
securities to total capital (excluding operating debt and the
impact of FAS 115)
declined to 18% at year-end 2013 from 31% at year-end 2010.
Fitch's total
financial commitment (TFC) ratio has also improved, to 1.1x at
year-end 2013
from 2.5x at year-end 2010. The sale of aircraft leasing
subsidiary
International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC) to AerCap
Holdings N.V. that is
expected to close in second quarter 2014 will further reduce TFC
to a pro forma
level of approximately 0.7x.
The upgrade of the IDR and debt ratings is also based on Fitch's
view that the
improved earnings and dividend capacity of AIG's Life and
Retirement segment can
support the interest and debt service payments of the holding
company. The
holding company rating now reflects the application of standard
notching between
the holding company IDR and the life operating companies'
implied IDR.
AIG reported significantly improved profitability in 2013. Net
income increased
by over 160% to $9.1 billion, which corresponds with a return on
equity of 9.2%.
Pre-tax operating income was $4.8 billion for AIG's Property
Casualty segment
and $5.1 billion for Life and Retirement operations in 2013.
Earnings growth at the insurance subsidiaries and the repayment
of higher coupon
debt has led to significantly improved interest coverage.
Operating-earnings-based interest coverage on financial debt
improved to 6.7x in
2013 from 2.2x in 2012. AIG's ability to meet holding company
obligations is
primarily supported by dividend capacity from the insurance
subsidiaries. Cash
distributions from subsidiaries totaled $8.7 billion in 2013.
The company has
built a strong holding company liquidity position that includes
$7.2 billion of
unencumbered cash and investments at year end 2013, and $4.4
billion of
available capacity from credit facilities.
AIG property/casualty subsidiary ratings consider the company's
unique market
position in the global insurance market given its absolute size.
Lower
catastrophe losses and benefits from recent pricing underwriting
and portfolio
repositioning actions led to a decline in the property casualty
combined ratio
to 101.3% in 2013 from 108.5% a year earlier. The company's
underwriting results
were affected by modest unfavorable reserve development in 2012
and 2013. AIG's
underwriting performance continues to lag large commercial
insurer peers.
The ratings of AIG's Life and Retirement subsidiaries are driven
by these
entities' strong statutory capital position, more conservative
asset allocation
and return to stronger operating profits and earnings stability.
The company has
demonstrated that the effects of the previous financial crisis
have subsided.
Operating income has improved in 2012 and 2013 as a result of
higher fee income
driven by growth in assets under management, continued active
spread management,
higher investment income and low levels of surrender activity.
These positive
factors are offset somewhat by concerns as to the effect of
continued very low
interest rates on product performance and future profitability.
The 'A+' senior secured notes ratings assigned to the securities
issued by ASIF
Global Financing, ASIF II Program and ASIF III Program
recognizes that the
obligations are secured by a funding agreement with cash flow
structures that
enable the trustees to make payments on the notes. Thus the
notes are dependent
upon the credit quality of AIG Life and Retirement and are
assigned the
insurer's IFS rating.
All ratings reflect AIG's success in restructuring and
deleveraging efforts over
the last five years. All government support was repaid by AIG in
2012. The
company is now an independent publicly held corporation with an
operating focus
on global property/casualty insurance and domestic life
insurance and retirement
products.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers that could lead to future rating upgrades include:
--Demonstration of higher and more consistent earnings within
Property/Casualty
or Life and Retirement operating segments that translate into
average
earnings-based interest coverage above 10.0x. This would
correspond with
insurance pre-tax operating earnings of approximately $14
billion;
--Further improvement in AIG's capital structure and leverage
metrics that
reduce the company's TFC ratio to below 0.5x;
--Continued improvement in the operating earnings of the Life
and Retirement
segment which could lead to an upgrade of those subsidiary
ratings;
--A shift to modest sustainable breakeven or better underwriting
results, with
greater loss reserve stability or reserve redundancies could
lead to an upgrade
of property casualty subsidiary IFS ratings.
Key triggers that could lead to a future rating downgrade
include:
--Increases in financial leverage as measured by financial
debt-to-total capital
to a sustained level above 30%, or a material increase in the
TFC ratio from
current levels;
--Significant reductions in debt servicing capacity from holding
company assets
and available dividends from subsidiaries to a level below 6x
annual interest on
financial debt;
--Large underwriting losses and/or heightened reserve volatility
of the
company's non-life insurance subsidiaries that Fitch views as
inconsistent with
that of comparably-rated peers and industry trends;
--Deterioration in the company's domestic life subsidiaries'
profitability
trends;
--Material declines in risk-based capital ratios at either the
domestic life
insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries, and/or failure
to achieve the
above noted capital structure improvements.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
American International Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
AIG International, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--USD175 million of 5.60% senior unsecured notes due July 31,
2097 to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB'.
American International Group, Inc.
--Various senior unsecured note issues to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--USD1 billion of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2024 to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--USD1.5 billion of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due June 2022
to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--USD800 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15,
2016 to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB';
--EUR420.975 million of 6.797% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2017 to
'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--GBP323.465 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2017 to
'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--GBP338.757 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2017 to
'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--USD256.161 million of 6.820% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2037 to
'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--USD1 billion of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2020 to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--USD250 million of 2.375% subordinated notes due Aug. 24, 2015
to 'BBB' from
'BBB-';
--EUR750 million of 8.00% series A-7 junior subordinated
debentures due May 22,
2038 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--USD4 billion of 8.175% series A-6 junior subordinated
debentures due May 15,
2058 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--GBP309.850 million of 5.75% series A-2 junior subordinated
debentures due
March 15, 2067 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Eur409.050 million of 4.875% series A-3 junior subordinated
debentures due
March 15, 2067 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--GBP900 million of 8.625% series A-8 junior subordinated
debentures due May 22,
2068 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--USD687.581 million of 6.25% series A-1 junior subordinated
debentures due
March 15, 2087 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
AIG Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--USD150 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due July 15,
2025 to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB';
--USD150 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2029 to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB';
--USD300 million of 8.50% junior subordinated debentures due
July 1, 2030 to
'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--USD500 million of 7.57% junior subordinated debentures due
Dec. 1, 2045 to
'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--USD500 million of 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due
March 15, 2046 to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
AGC Life Insurance Company
American General Life Insurance Company
The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company
United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York
-- IFS rating at 'A+'.
AIU Insurance Company
American Home Assurance Company
AIG Assurance Company
AIG Europe Limited
AIG MEA Limited
American International Overseas Limited
AIG Property Casualty Company
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Commerce & Industry Insurance Company
Granite State Insurance Company
Illinois National Insurance Company
Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania
Lexington Insurance Company
National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA
New Hampshire Insurance Company
--IFS rating at 'A'.
Fitch has revised and affirmed the following ratings:
ASIF Global Financing
--USD750 million of 6.9% senior secured notes due March 15, 2032
to 'A+' from
'A';
ASIF II Program
--JPY10 billion of 2.7045% senior secured notes due July 23,
2014 to 'A+' from
'A';
--GBP200 million of 6.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 5, 2020
to 'A+' from
'A';
--USD82 million of 0% senior secured notes due Jan. 2, 2032 to
'A+' from 'A'.
ASIF III Program
--CHF150 million of 3% senior secured notes due Dec. 29, 2015 to
'A+' from 'A';
--GBP350 million of 5.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 14,
2016 to A+' from
'A';
--GBP250 million of 5% senior secured notes due Dec. 18, 2018 to
'A+' from 'A';
--EUR200 million of 1.66% senior secured notes due Dec. 20, 2024
to 'A+' from
'A'.
