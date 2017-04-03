(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alfa
Bank
Kazakhstan's (ABK) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'BB-' from 'B+'.
The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The upgrade of ABK's IDRs reflects the extended record of good
financial
performance supported by relatively low funding costs and
reasonable asset
quality, considerable capital buffer and ample liquidity. At the
same time,
ABK's ratings factor in its currently small franchise.
ABK's loan book is relatively small (35% of total assets at
end-2016),
reflecting deleveraging (by 25% in 2016) in favour of
investments into National
Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan low risk notes (36% of total
assets). Loan
quality is adequate, with non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days
overdue)
comprising a moderate 7% of the end-2016 book. NPLs were
comfortably (94%)
covered by reserves. About 13% of loans were restructured but
reportedly
performing. Based on a review of the largest restructured loans,
Fitch believes
that these exposures are well covered by hard collateral, posing
only moderate
credit risk. As a further indication of adequate asset quality,
the share of
accrued but not received interest income was less than 2% in
2016.
Loan concentrations are high, with the 25 largest exposures
making 69% of
corporate loans at end-2016. However, more than half of these
are composed of
low to moderate risk working-capital loans to cash-generative
clients. Also
positively, ABK's foreign currency lending was moderate, at 18%
of gross loans
at end-2016, which limits asset-quality risks.
Capitalisation is strong, reflected by a high Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratio of
18% at end-2016, up from 14% at end-2015. The increase was due
to deleveraging
and reasonable internal capital generation (ROAE of 12% in
2016). Fitch
estimates that the end-2016 capital cushion would be sufficient
to increase loan
impairment reserves up to 36% from the current 7% of the loan
book without
breaching minimum capital requirements. Beyond that,
considerable additional
loss absorption capacity is available from the bank's
pre-impairment operating
profit (equal to 10% of average loans in 2016).
The FCC ratio could potentially reduce to a still reasonable
13%-15% over the
next three years as ABK plans to rebuild its loan book subject
to it being able
to attract good quality borrowers.
Liquidity is ample, with liquid assets, including cash,
short-term bank
placements and liquid securities covering a high 66% of customer
deposits at
end-2M17. However, the depositor concentration level is high
(the top 20 made up
32% of customer funding at end-2016), making the bank somewhat
vulnerable to
sudden outflows of the largest accounts.
SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating of '4' reflects Fitch's view of the limited
probability of
support that might be forthcoming from Alfa Bank Russia (ABR,
BB+/Stable) or
other group entities, if needed. In Fitch's view, support may be
forthcoming in
light of the common branding, potential reputational risk of any
default at ABK
and the small cost of any support that may be required.
At the same time, Fitch views ABR's propensity to provide
support as limited
because (i) it holds shares in ABK on behalf of ABH Holdings
S.A. (ABHH), to
which it has ceded control and voting rights through a call
option, under which
ABHH may acquire 100% of ABK from ABH Financial Limited (the
entity controlling
100% of ABR) until end-December 2019; and (ii) there is limited
operational
integration between ABK and ABR.
Support from other Alfa Group entities, in Fitch's view, also
cannot be relied
on in all circumstances, especially in a systemic financial
crisis in
Kazakhstan. Fitch notes ABHH's failure to provide full support
to its
Ukraine-based subsidiary PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU; B-/Stable) in
2008.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING
ABK's senior unsecured local debt ratings are aligned with the
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR and National Long-Term rating, and reflect
Fitch's assessment
that recoveries are likely to be average in the event of any
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Further upside potential for ABK is limited given the difficult
operating
environment and the bank's narrow franchise. A downgrade could
result from a
substantial deterioration of asset quality or capitalisation if
this was not
offset by sufficient and timely equity support from the bank's
shareholders.
The debt ratings would likely change in line with the bank's
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'BBB+(kaz)' from
'BBB(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'
National senior unsecured debt rating: upgraded to 'BBB+(kaz)'
from 'BBB(kaz)'
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - ABK's core Tier 1
and Tier 1
regulatory capital ratios were both adjusted upward by 2.6% and
total regulatory
capital ratio was adjusted upward by 3.0%, since these ratios
were incorrectly
stated in the IFRS accounts.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 0979
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
