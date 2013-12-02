(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Russia-based
AlfaStrakhovanie PLC's (AlfaStrakhovanie) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' and National IFS rating to 'AA-(rus)'
from 'A+(rus)'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects AlfaStrakhovanie's ability to maintain
profitability at a
positive level in 2012-9M13 after a number of years of reporting
a net loss on a
consolidated basis, which was significantly weakened by the
result of the
medical services subsidiary. Based on Fitch's own internal
assessment, the
insurer's risk-adjusted capital position has remained relatively
stable despite
the pressure of rapidly growing business volumes.
AlfaStrakhovanie's 9M13 management reporting indicates it
expects to report a
similar level of net profit in 2013 relative to 2012. The net
income will
include a combination of a worsened underwriting result and
improved investment
income. The performance of AlfaStrakhovanie's medical subsidiary
continues to be
a drag on the insurer's consolidated income. This pressure is
likely to reduce
after the targeted sale of control in the medium term.
The ratings continue to reflect AlfaStrakhovanie's strategic
importance to its
parent, Alfa Group, the parent's track record of providing
capital support over
several years and Fitch's view that this support is likely to
continue to be
available in the future.
Although the insurer's combined ratio deteriorated to 98.2% in
9M13 from 93.7%
in 9M12 and 95.8% in 2012, Fitch believes it demonstrated some
resilience to
deterioration in the local operating environment and a
catastrophe property loss
in 3Q13.
The unfavourable changes in claims regulation in 2H12 put
significant pressure
on the underwriting performance of all Russian motor insurers
with the
compulsory motor third-party liability (MTPL) line most exposed.
Motor
underwriters responded to these changes in different ways
ranging from a
deliberate cut in MTPL growth to opportunistic expansion in the
segment with
lower competition.
In 1H13 AlfaStrakhovanie applied selective tightening of MTPL
pricing in
different regions of Russia based on their individual levels of
the loss ratio.
Following the line's loss ratio deterioration to 61% in 1H13
from 56% in 1H12,
AlfaStrakhovanie introduced broader tightening from 2H13. This
has not yet
achieved an improvement, with the line's loss ratio
deteriorating further in
9M13, but is expected to at least stop further deterioration in
4Q13.
The other factor behind the deterioration of AlfaStrakhovanie's
underwriting
result in 9M13 was the catastrophe loss. AlfaStrakhovanie was
the primary
insurer under two construction policies for a power station
built near Moscow.
The unfinished station was flooded in September 2013, which is
likely to be one
of the top historical losses in the Russian insurance sector.
The claim is at an
early stage of assessment with no indications provided yet.
According to AlfaStrakhovanie's assessment, the probable maximum
loss (PML)
under both policies is approximately RUB14bn, with only 1.5% of
this retained by
AlfaStrakhovanie (equal to 4% of the insurer's equity at
end-2012) and the rest
ceded to Russian insurers, which in turn retroceded it through
their treaties,
mostly to strong international reinsurers. The Russian
reinsurers have retained
approximately 4% of the original PML. AlfaStrakhovanie has also
written a 5%
share in a reinsurance placement of a minor property risk
related to the same
station and fully retroceded it. Based on this information,
Fitch understands
that this claim is unlikely to have a significant impact on
AlfaStrakhovanie's
capital, assuming that the reinsurance protection performs as
expected.
AlfaStrakhovanie's low risk-adjusted capitalisation and the
insurer's track
record of a limited ability to generate capital internally
continue to be rating
constraints. To some extent, capital weakness has been mitigated
by the prudent
investment policy and appropriate reinsurance protection, which
have protected
the insurer's capital from major losses to date.
AlfaStrakhovanie's investment discipline continues to be a
positive rating
factor. Fitch views the insurer's investment portfolio as of
good credit
quality, albeit with substantial deposits made with its sister
company,
Alfa-Bank (BBB-/Stable). Although this does mean there is a
concentration risk
in the portfolio, this has gradually been decreasing to 19% at
end-2012 from 22%
at end-2011 and 36% at end-2010. The insurer also has a
relatively healthy
liquidity position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If AlfaStrakhovanie manages to strengthen its risk-adjusted
capital position
through earnings generation, that would be considered a trigger
for a potential
upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if the strategic importance of
AlfaStrakhovanie
to its parent decreased. This could result, for example, from
AlfaStrakhovanie
failing to meet the strategic target set by the shareholders.
AlfaStrakhovanie's
rating could also be downgraded if its shareholders fail to
support
capitalisation of the company in the context of continuing
growth.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.