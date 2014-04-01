(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ally
Financial Inc.'s
(Ally) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured debt rating to
'BB+' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings is
detailed at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating upgrades reflect increased clarity around Ally's
ownership structure
given Ally's recent announcement that it has launched an initial
public offering
those shares of its common stock held by the U.S. Treasury (the
Treasury). The
upgrades also incorporate Ally's improved performance under the
Federal
Reserve's most recent DFAST stress test as compared to last
year.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that while Ally has
addressed a number
of structural and organizational challenges facing the company
over the last
several years, it still remains exposed to potential challenges
in its operating
environment. For example, addressing the ResCap litigation and
the U.S.
government's large ownership position while meaningfully
increasing the amount
of deposit funding are all key milestones that have supported
upward rating
momentum, but normalizing asset quality performance,
below-average
profitability, and deposit sensitivity in a rising rate
environment all limit
the likelihood of additional upward rating momentum over the
Outlook horizon.
Profitability has gradually improved over the last several
years, supported by
strong loan and lease originations and expanding margins.
However, results
remain lackluster and below industry peers. Fitch expects
operating performance
to continue to improve in 2014, supported in part by economic
growth, further
improvement in the U.S. labor market, stable credit performance
and incremental
margin expansion. Furthermore, Fitch expects Ally's management
team to remain
focused on reducing non-interest expenses as the company
rationalizes its cost
structure to reflect its new strategic focus as a domestic auto
lender, after
the sale of its international auto lending operations to General
Motors
Financial Company in 2013.
Retail auto net charge-offs increased to 80 basis points (bps)
in 2013, up 4bps
year over year, but remained well below historical levels. Fitch
expects credit
performance will continue to normalize, driven primarily by a
portfolio mix
shift and loan seasoning although the credit environment is
expected to remain
fairly benign over the near term.
Ally's deposit platform, Ally Bank, is a key strategic asset
which has enabled
the company to lower its cost of funds and more effectively
compete in the
market. That said, Fitch expects Ally to continue to utilize a
diverse mix of
funding sources while maintaining its investor relationships
across various debt
markets (e.g. unsecured debt markets, securitizations, bank
loans). Fitch views
this strategy positively as it reduces concentration risk and
provides more
funding flexibility in the event that wholesale funding sources
(securitization
and public debt markets) dry up or become cost prohibitive, or
if the online
deposit platform experiences material outflows in a rising
interest rate
environment.
Ally maintains adequate liquidity with $19.2 billion of total
consolidated
liquidity at year-end 2013. This compares to unsecured debt
maturities of $10.7
billion over the next two years. At the parent company, Ally had
$13.3 billion
of total liquidity including $6.5 billion of committed unused
capacity on its
credit lines, which compares to estimated unsecured debt
maturities of $10.1
billion over the next two years. Fitch views unused credit line
capacity as
potentially less reliable than cash or high-quality liquid
assets, given that it
generally requires eligible assets to collateralize incremental
funding. Fitch
believes the amount of eligible assets could be reduced during a
period of
market stress, thereby impacting the company's liquidity
position.
Fitch believes Ally's current liquidity position is adequate
and, when combined
with future asset paydowns, provides sufficient sources to fund
new loan
originations and meet its debt obligations at least through
2015. That said,
Fitch would view an improvement in core holding company
liquidity (cash and
high-quality liquid assets) relative to holding company debt
positively.
Ally remains well capitalized, as reflected by Basel I Tier I
capital and Tier I
common ratios of 11.8% and 8.8%, respectively, as of Dec. 31,
2013. The company
estimates that the impact of enhanced Basel III capital
requirements on its Tier
1 common ratio would be between 20bps and 40bps. Fitch views the
company's
capital position as adequate given the risk profile of its
balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's Stable Outlook reflects the view that positive rating
momentum is
limited over the next 12-24 months. Longer term, however,
positive ratings
momentum could potentially be driven by further improvements in
profitability
and operating fundamentals, measured growth in the currently
competitive lending
environment and additional actions to further enhance funding
and liquidity
sources while maintaining strong capital levels at both the
parent and operating
company levels. In particular, the durability of the
internet-based deposit
platform in a rising rate environment will be a key determinant
in evaluating
the strength of Ally's funding profile.
A material decline in profitability or asset quality, reduced
capital and
liquidity levels, an inability to access the capital markets for
funding on
reasonable terms, and potential new and more onerous rules and
regulations are
among the drivers that could generate negative rating momentum.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ally Financial Inc.
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb';
--Perpetual preferred securities, series A upgraded to 'B' from
'B-';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'B';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
GMAC Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred securities, series 2 upgraded to 'B+' from
'B'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (January 2014)
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria (December 2012)
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 2014)
FinCo Deposit Sensitivity to Rising Rates (January 2014)
Nonbank Financial Institution Interest Rate Sensitivity (January
2014)
3Q13 U.S. Bank Capital Ratios (December 2013)
2014 Outlook: U.S. Finance and Leasing Companies (November 2013)
Fitch Fundamentals Index ? U.S. (October 2013)
U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review: 2Q13 (August 2013)
