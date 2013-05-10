(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Amlin Europe
N.V.'s (AE)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A+'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch
has also affirmed Amlin AG's IFS rating at 'A+' and Amlin plc's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. Amlin plc's subordinated notes
have been affirmed
at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IFS ratings and IDR are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of AE reflects the advanced stage of its integration
into the Amlin
Group, which has included further embedding of the group risk
framework and
adoption of group-wide underwriting standards. Under Fitch's
rating methodology,
AE is viewed as core to the group. AE is a new entity formed in
2012 from the
merger of Amlin France into Amlin Corporate Insurance (ACI).
The upgrade also reflects the marked improvement in AE's
underwriting
performance, with a FY12 combined ratio of 98% (FY11: 113%). The
improved result
is largely due to a significant re-underwriting of the marine
portfolio, which
was concluded in 2012. Fitch expects that AE will maintain a
sub-100% combined
ratio through 2013, as the benefits of the re-underwriting
continue to feed
through into the results. The re-underwriting process led to a
decrease in AE's
gross written premiums (GWP) of 13.5% to EUR587.2m at end 2012
(end-2011:
EUR678.5m) and was assisted by Amlin London underwriters.
In 2012, Amlin plc reported an improved combined ratio of 88.8%
(end-2011:
107.6%), which was aided by a reduced burden from catastrophic
losses of 8pp
(2011: 26pp). Amlin's cross-cycle technical performance remains
strong,
reflected in a five-year average combined ratio of 86.5%.
Excluding the effects
of unrealised gains on the bond portfolio, 2012 investment
income was in line
with Fitch's expectations. Fitch believes Amlin is potentially
better placed
than some peers to weather a protracted period of low investment
returns, as the
insurer has historically used this source of income to
supplement, rather than
drive profitability.
At end-2012, Amlin's level of risk-adjusted capitalisation was
commensurate with
the current rating. The modest increase in shareholders' funds
(5% yoy) was
offset by higher premium-risk charges due to a 3% increase in
net written
premiums. Although Amlin's risk-adjusted capitalisation is lower
than that of
most of its peers, it remains supportive of the rating. Fitch
expects
risk-adjusted capitalisation to improve over the next 12-24
months, supported by
retained earnings. The agency expects that the disciplined
approach to
underwriting will be maintained, resulting in the generation of
profitable
earnings through the underwriting cycle.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Amlin's ratings is unlikely in the near to medium
term, given
Amlin's operating profile. However, over the long term,
successful and
meaningful expansion into new markets, with maintenance of
leading positions in
existing markets, is the most likely upgrade trigger. In
addition, Fitch's
measure of risk-adjusted capitalisation and the insurer's
earnings profile would
need to be commensurate with a higher rating.
A downgrade may be triggered by a prolonged weakening of Fitch's
measure of
risk-adjusted capitalisation, although the insurer's ability to
raise fresh
capital if required following any further significant losses
would be taken into
account. A combined ratio consistently above 103% or
fixed-charge coverage
consistently below 5x could also lead to a downgrade.
Amlin is a specialist international non-life underwriting group
focusing on a
range of commercial and reinsurance business classes, with 2012
GWP of GBP2.4bn
(2011: GBP2.3bn). The group is organised as a small number of
underwriting
businesses: Syndicate 2001 represents Amlin's Lloyd's operation,
writing more
than 30 re-insurance classes through four main business units;
Amlin AG contains
Amlin Bermuda, an international reinsurer, and Amlin Re Europe,
established in
2010 to write non-life treaty reinsurance in Continental Europe;
Amlin Europe
N.V., writes marine, commercial property and liability insurance
in the Benelux
region and France. Amlin plc is the ultimate UK-domiciled
holding company of
Amlin Group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Amlin AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Amlin Europe N.V.: IFS upgraded to 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Amlin plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Amlin plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
