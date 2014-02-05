(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Associated Banc-Corp.'s
(ASBC) ratings to 'BBB'/'F2' from 'BBB-'/'F3'. The Rating
Outlook was revised to
Stable from Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's upgrade reflects Fitch's view that management has taken
meaningful steps
over recent periods to de-risk the bank's balance sheet and has
positioned the
bank to generate reasonable returns relative to its risk profile
going forward.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company's
ratings are fairly
constrained at 'BBB' given its relatively weaker core earnings
power when
compared to higher rated peers as well as the expectation that
capital will
continue to be managed at levels comparable with similarly rated
peers.
Fitch observes that at 4Q'13 ASBC had non-performing assets
(NPAs) of 2.1%,
below the mid-tier regional peer group average and well below
other 'BBB-' rated
banks. Management has reduced the dollar volume of NPAs by 20%
over the last
year, all while keeping net charge-offs (NCOs) below 35bps on
average each
quarter.
Asset quality improvement has coincided with the maintenance of
strong capital
levels, even with the bank increasing its quarterly dividend and
level of share
buybacks. ASBC had Basel III T1C of around 11% at 4Q'13, much
higher than
regulatory minimums. Management has indicated that it will
manage the level down
to between 8% and 9.5% through additional share buybacks,
organic loan growth
and/or an acquisition. Fitch's expectation that the company will
manage capital
appropriately and at levels commensurate with growth is
reflected in today's
rating action as well as the Outlook Stable.
Ratings are constrained to their current level over the long
term given Fitch's
expectations that core earnings power will continue to be tepid
in the current
low-rate, low-growth environment. Associated's pre-provision
net review to
average assets (PPNR/AA) has averaged under 1.2% over the last
five quarters,
primarily challenged by a compressing net interest margin (NIM;
down 15bps year
over year to 3.13%) and higher overhead costs related to
updating technology and
branches. While the company has been taking steps to cut
overhead, mainly by
consolidating branches, its efficiency ratio has remained
elevated in the high
60%'s, considerably higher than similarly rated peers.
Bottom line results have been aided by reserve releases which
were nearly 10% of
pre-tax income during 2013. Fitch believes support from asset
quality
improvement will dwindle and ASBC's return on assets (ROA) will
fluctuate
between 70-75bps from quarter to quarter going forward. Fitch
expects that the
company will gain reasonable efficiencies in future quarters
that could add to
the bottom line. This expectation is reflected in the bank's
'BBB' rating and
Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
As indicate above, Fitch expects ASBC's ratings to be
constrained at their
current level and sees little upward rating movement over the
long term.
ASBC has reported moderate growth in oil and gas (O&G) and power
and utility
(P&U) lending. Given growth in this sector and ASBC's upper
Midwestern
footprint, the company's ratings remain sensitive to credit
quality in the
portfolio. C&I lending, in general, has become an increasingly
competitive asset
class. Deterioration in the underlying asset quality of the O&G
and/or P&U books
would likely pressure ASBC's Rating Outlook. Moreover, excessive
growth in this
portfolio relative to the overall portfolio and capital could
have an adverse
impact on the company's rating over time.
Fitch will monitor the pace at which ASBC's capital is managed
down and could
take negative rating action or revise the bank's Outlook to
Negative should
management take actions outside of what it has publically stated
that result in
capital levels below their targets. ASBC has also indicated that
it is
interested in doing a reasonably sized acquisition in the near-
to
intermediate-term. Fitch would likely review ASBC's ratings in
conjunction with
such a transaction to assess its potential impact on the bank's
capital levels
post-merger, the potential costs (and cost savings), as well as
the new
management team of the combined entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by ASBC and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from ASBC's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
ASBC's subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are is
sensitive to
changes in ASBC's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Associated Bank, NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASBC.
Associated Bank, NA's
ratings are aligned with ASBC reflecting Fitch's view that the
bank subsidiary
is core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Associated Bank, NA's ratings are sensitive to changes to ASBC's
VR or any
changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between a
bank subsidiary
and holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
ASBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
ASBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption of ability to procure extraordinary support in case
of need.
Fitch reviewed ASBC's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Associated Banc-Corp.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Viability rating to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--Subordinated debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Preferred stock to 'B+' from 'B';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Commercial paper to 'F2' from 'F3'.
Associated Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Viability rating to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Long-term senior debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'.
Associated Trust Company, NA
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Viability to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Associated Banc-Corp.
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Associated Bank, NA
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2'.
Associated Trust Company, NA
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-268-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov 21, 2013)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013)
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18, 2013)
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions - When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review (Dec. 12,
2013)
--Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.; Index Trend Analysis 4Q13
(Jan15, 2014)
--Risk Radar Global - Q313 (Sept. 05, 2013)
--Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€“ Third Quarter 2013
(Dec. 5, 2013)
--U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to
Tick Up, but
Challenges Remain) (Jan. 27, 2014)
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan 31, 2014)
--Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Jan. 31, 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick
Up, but
Challenges Remain)
here
Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€”Third-Quarter 2013
here
Risk Radar Global - Q313
here
Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks
here
Fitch Fundamentals Index
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
