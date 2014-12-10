(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Azerbaijan-based
Accessbank's (AB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING (SR)
The upgrade of AB's Long-term IDR, Short-term IDR and SR
reflects Fitch's
reassessment of the likelihood of support that the bank may
receive from its
core international financial institution (IFI) shareholders.
Fitch has reassessed its view of the propensity and willingness
of the core
shareholders to provide support to AB given (i) its development
mandate as a
microfinance bank and the IFIs' strategic commitment to
microfinance lending in
developing markets; (ii) the IFIs' direct ownership of AB,
stemming from their
participation as founding shareholders of the bank; (iii) the
significant
integration of IFI guidelines into AB's risk-management and
corporate governance
frameworks; (iv) AB's still small size and limited scale, which
limits the cost
of any potential support for IFIs; v) reputation risk for the
IFIs in case of
AB's default; and (vi) Fitch's understanding that a full exit of
the IFIs from
the bank over the next few years is relatively unlikely.
At the same time, Fitch notes some uncertainty with respect to
timely support
always being provided to AB, if needed, given the fragmented
nature of the
shareholder structure; the limited overall strategic importance
of the small
microfinance bank for its IFI owners and their intention to
gradually decrease
their stakes in the bank in the longer term. The European Bank
for
Reconstruction and Development (AAA/Stable), KfW (AAA/Stable),
International
Finance Corporation and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank
each hold a
direct 20% stake in AB, and a 16.5% stake is held by
AccessHolding, in turn also
controlled by IFIs.
The upgrade of AB is in line with the recent upgrades of
ProCredit Holding AG
and some of its subsidiary banks (see "Fitch Upgrades ProCredit
Holding and
ProCredit Banks in Bulgaria and Romania" dated June 25 on
www.fitchratings.com),
which also reflected a revised assessment of potential support
from IFI
shareholders for the ProCredit group's microfinance lending
operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SR
The downwards revision of Azerbaijan's Country Ceiling
(currently BBB-) would
result in a downgrade of AB's ratings. Downside risks for AB's
IDRs and SR could
also stem from a weakening support stance of the IFIs or the
development of more
concrete plans about the potential future disposal of the bank.
However, these
scenarios are not currently anticipated by Fitch.
Upside potential for AB's support-driven IDRs is limited in the
near term. AB
will not be upgraded further if Azerbaijan's Country Ceiling is
raised.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The affirmation of AB's VR reflects limited changes in the
bank's credit profile
since the last review in December 2013. AB has consistently
demonstrated
favourable asset quality metrics driven by robust underwriting
standards and
risk controls, strong bottom line performance, adequate
capitalisation and sound
quality of management and corporate governance.
On the negative side, AB's VR is constrained by the potential
cyclicality of the
bank's performance and asset quality given the potentially
volatile,
structurally weak and oil-dependent Azerbaijan economy. Fitch
believes that a
marked and prolonged downturn in the economy could be
particularly challenging
for AB given the potential adverse effect on its SME borrowers.
AB's significant
reliance on wholesale funding and the high dollarisation of its
balance sheet is
also credit negative.
At end-1H14, AB reported 0.2% non-performing loans (NPLs, loans
30 days
overdue), while restructured loans and write-offs during the
period were equal
to a further 0.6% and 0.2% of the portfolio, respectively.
Capitalisation
remains reasonable, with the regulatory ratio standing at 17.1%
at end-1H14,
although loss absorption capacity is constrained by strict
financial covenants
on regulatory capital ratios embedded in major funding
agreements (total and
Tier 1 capital ratios are covenanted at 14% and 10%,
respectively). However,
loss absorption capacity is additionally supported by strong
bottom line
results, with pre-impairment profit equal to 7.3% of average
loans in 1H14
(annualised). AB's reliance on wholesale funding is high, with a
loans/deposits
ratio of 2.4x at end-1H14. Nonetheless, Fitch views refinancing
risks as
moderate given the role of development institutions as suppliers
of funding and
AB's fast loan turnover.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Near-term upside potential for AB's VR is limited and would
probably require
notable improvements in the operating environment. A gradual
reduction of
dependence on wholesale funding would be also credit positive.
Downside pressure on AB's VR could arise if capital is
substantially eroded as a
result of sharp asset quality deterioration driven by a marked
weakening of the
Azerbaijan economy, for example in case of a prolonged period of
low oil prices.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 82
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.