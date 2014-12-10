(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Azerbaijan-based Accessbank's (AB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING (SR) The upgrade of AB's Long-term IDR, Short-term IDR and SR reflects Fitch's reassessment of the likelihood of support that the bank may receive from its core international financial institution (IFI) shareholders. Fitch has reassessed its view of the propensity and willingness of the core shareholders to provide support to AB given (i) its development mandate as a microfinance bank and the IFIs' strategic commitment to microfinance lending in developing markets; (ii) the IFIs' direct ownership of AB, stemming from their participation as founding shareholders of the bank; (iii) the significant integration of IFI guidelines into AB's risk-management and corporate governance frameworks; (iv) AB's still small size and limited scale, which limits the cost of any potential support for IFIs; v) reputation risk for the IFIs in case of AB's default; and (vi) Fitch's understanding that a full exit of the IFIs from the bank over the next few years is relatively unlikely. At the same time, Fitch notes some uncertainty with respect to timely support always being provided to AB, if needed, given the fragmented nature of the shareholder structure; the limited overall strategic importance of the small microfinance bank for its IFI owners and their intention to gradually decrease their stakes in the bank in the longer term. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (AAA/Stable), KfW (AAA/Stable), International Finance Corporation and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank each hold a direct 20% stake in AB, and a 16.5% stake is held by AccessHolding, in turn also controlled by IFIs. The upgrade of AB is in line with the recent upgrades of ProCredit Holding AG and some of its subsidiary banks (see "Fitch Upgrades ProCredit Holding and ProCredit Banks in Bulgaria and Romania" dated June 25 on www.fitchratings.com), which also reflected a revised assessment of potential support from IFI shareholders for the ProCredit group's microfinance lending operations. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SR The downwards revision of Azerbaijan's Country Ceiling (currently BBB-) would result in a downgrade of AB's ratings. Downside risks for AB's IDRs and SR could also stem from a weakening support stance of the IFIs or the development of more concrete plans about the potential future disposal of the bank. However, these scenarios are not currently anticipated by Fitch. Upside potential for AB's support-driven IDRs is limited in the near term. AB will not be upgraded further if Azerbaijan's Country Ceiling is raised. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR) The affirmation of AB's VR reflects limited changes in the bank's credit profile since the last review in December 2013. AB has consistently demonstrated favourable asset quality metrics driven by robust underwriting standards and risk controls, strong bottom line performance, adequate capitalisation and sound quality of management and corporate governance. On the negative side, AB's VR is constrained by the potential cyclicality of the bank's performance and asset quality given the potentially volatile, structurally weak and oil-dependent Azerbaijan economy. Fitch believes that a marked and prolonged downturn in the economy could be particularly challenging for AB given the potential adverse effect on its SME borrowers. AB's significant reliance on wholesale funding and the high dollarisation of its balance sheet is also credit negative. At end-1H14, AB reported 0.2% non-performing loans (NPLs, loans 30 days overdue), while restructured loans and write-offs during the period were equal to a further 0.6% and 0.2% of the portfolio, respectively. Capitalisation remains reasonable, with the regulatory ratio standing at 17.1% at end-1H14, although loss absorption capacity is constrained by strict financial covenants on regulatory capital ratios embedded in major funding agreements (total and Tier 1 capital ratios are covenanted at 14% and 10%, respectively). However, loss absorption capacity is additionally supported by strong bottom line results, with pre-impairment profit equal to 7.3% of average loans in 1H14 (annualised). AB's reliance on wholesale funding is high, with a loans/deposits ratio of 2.4x at end-1H14. Nonetheless, Fitch views refinancing risks as moderate given the role of development institutions as suppliers of funding and AB's fast loan turnover. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Near-term upside potential for AB's VR is limited and would probably require notable improvements in the operating environment. A gradual reduction of dependence on wholesale funding would be also credit positive. Downside pressure on AB's VR could arise if capital is substantially eroded as a result of sharp asset quality deterioration driven by a marked weakening of the Azerbaijan economy, for example in case of a prolonged period of low oil prices. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3' Contacts: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 55 76 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Ruslan Bulatov Analyst +7 495 956 99 82 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 66 57 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com 