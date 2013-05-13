(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the foreign
and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Nacional de
Mexico (Banamex) to
'A' from 'A-'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
Rating Drivers
The upgrade of Banamex's IDRs was triggered by a recent rating
action that
upgraded Mexico's sovereign long-term IDR to 'BBB+' and the
Country Ceiling to
'A'. Banamex is considered by Fitch a 'core' subsidiary of
Citigroup Inc. (IDRs
'A'; VR 'a-'; Outlook Stable) and as such, according to Fitch's
rating criteria,
there is an extremely high probability of support from its
parent. Banamex's
IDRs are now aligned with those of Citigroup. Banamex's support
and
national-scale ratings are also driven by the potential support
of Citigroup.
In turn, Banamex's VR of 'a-', not reviewed in this action, is
driven by its
ample loss absorption capacity, strong and resilient earnings,
robust franchise,
and sound liquidity and funding. However, this rating also
factors in the lower
than pre-crisis core profitability, above average credit costs,
and somewhat
volatile trading revenues.
Rating Sensitivities
While Banamex's remains a core subsidiary of Citigroup, its IDRs
will likely
remain aligned to its parent's IDRs, therefore mirroring any
potential upgrade
of Citigroup's IDRs. However, upside potential in Banamex's IDRs
would remain
capped to two notches above the sovereign rating (local
currency) and to
Mexico's country ceiling in the case of the foreign currency
IDRs, according to
Fitch's rating criteria.
Although not a baseline scenario, Banamex's IDRs could be
downgraded if Fitch
perceives a diminished strategic importance to Citigroup. In
this unlikely
scenario, or in the event of a downgrade of Citigroup's IDRs,
Banamex's IDRs
would not be downgraded lower than the level indicated by its
VR.
In Fitch's opinion, a sustained recovery of core profitability,
coupled with the
maintenance of its robust franchise, capital metrics, and
liquidity, could
potentially result in an upgrade of Banamex's VR of 'a-'.
In turn, weaker financials could pressure downward Banamex's VR.
In Fitch's
opinion, impairment ratios above 3%, and/or credit costs
(provisions and
charge-offs) above 6% of average assets, could trigger a
revision of Banamex's
'a-' VR, depending on the robustness and trends in its base of
loan loss
reserves. A Fitch core capital ratio below 12% of risk weighted
assets could
also negatively affect the VR, if not accompanied by an improved
internal
capital generation capacity (higher earnings).
Even if Banamex's VR were eventually downgraded, its IDRs will
likely remain
aligned to Citigroup's IDRs, unless Fitch's perception of
Banamex as a core
subsidiary of Citigroup changes. This also underpins the
affirmation of
Banamex's support rating at '1'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Banamex:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'A' from 'A-';
Outlook Stable.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banamex:
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDR at 'F1';
--Support rating at '1';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term national-scale rating for local senior debt issues
at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug. 15, 2012);
--Rating Financial Institutions above the Sovereign (Dec. 12, 2012);
2012);
--Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
--National Ratings Criteria (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
