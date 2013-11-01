(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
viability rating
(VR) of Banco Nacional de Mexico, S.A. (Banamex) to 'a' from
'a-'. Banamex's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and support rating were affirmed
at 'A' and '1',
respectively.
The national scale ratings of Banamex and Acciones y Valores
Banamex, S.A. de
C.V., Casa de Bolsa (Accival) were affirmed at 'AAA(mex)' and
'F1+(mex)'.
Additionally, the national ratings of the local debt issued by
Citi Mexico
Investments, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Citi Mexico Investments) was
affirmed at
'AAA(mex)emr'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this press
release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Banamex's VR was triggered by the bank's ability
to sustain its
ample loss absorption capacity, strong and resilient earnings,
robust franchise,
and sound liquidity and funding even in times of economic
pressures in Mexico.
In addition, Banamex's financial profile compares favourably to
other 'single-a'
entities in emerging markets. However, the VR also factors in
the lower than
pre-crisis core earnings, above average credit costs, and
somewhat volatile
trading revenues.
Consequentially, Banamex's IDRs and National-scale ratings are
driven by its
strong intrinsic profile, reflected in its relatively higher VR.
In turn, the national ratings of Accival, one of the largest
brokerage firms in
Mexico, have been affirmed because it is perceived by Fitch as a
core entity of
Banamex. Fitch believes that Accival is a core and highly
integrated affiliate
of the bank and its local parent company, Grupo Financiero
Banamex (GFBanamex).
In addition, GFBanamex is legally enforced to provide support to
its
subsidiaries. Therefore, the national scale ratings of the
brokerage unit are
aligned with the bank's ratings.
The local debt issued by Citi Mexico Investments, an indirect
subsidiary of
Citigroup, was affirmed at 'AAA(mex)emr' as a result of an
irrevocably and
unconditionally guarantee in favour of the bond holders provided
by Citigroup.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In Fitch's opinion, the upside potential of Banamex's VR is
limited in the
foreseeable future, since this rating is already two notches
above Mexico's
sovereign foreign currency rating.
In turn, weaker financials could pressure downward Banamex's VR.
In Fitch's
opinion, impairment ratios above 3%, and/or credit costs
(provisions and
charge-offs) above 6% of average assets, could trigger a
revision of Banamex's
'a-' VR, depending on the robustness and trends in its base of
loan loss
reserves. A Fitch core capital ratio below 12% of risk weighted
assets could
also negatively affect the VR, if not accompanied by an improved
internal
capital generation capacity (i.e. higher earnings). A negative
action on
Mexico's sovereign ratings could also potentially affect
Banamex's VR.
The downside potential for Banamex's IDRs and its National-scale
ratings is
currently low, since Fitch considers that Banamex is a core
subsidiary of
Citigroup Inc. (rated by Fitch at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and
VR at 'a-').
Even if Banamex's VR were eventually downgraded, its IDRs will
likely remain
aligned with Citigroup's IDRs, while maintaining the relativity
with Mexico's
sovereign ratings. This also underpins the affirmation of
Banamex's support
rating at '1'. In turn, a potential upgrade of Citigroup's IDRs
could positively
affect Banamex's IDRs, since the latter is considered core to
the former, but
Banamex's IDRs could be capped by sovereign and/or country
ceiling
considerations.
Accival and Citi Mexico Investments' national scale ratings
could only be
negatively affected by a multi-notch downgrade of Banamex's or
Citigroup' IDRs,
respectively, or a change in their propensity to support these
affiliates.
Fitch upgrades the following:
Banamex:
--Viability rating to 'a' from 'a-';
Fitch affirms the following:
Banamex:
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDRs at 'A'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Long-term National-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term National-scale rating for local senior debt
issuances at 'AAA(mex)'.
Accival:
--Long-term National-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)';
Citi Mexico Investments:
--Long-term National-scale rating for local senior debt
issuances at
'AAA(mex)emr'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug. 15,
2012);
-- Rating Financial Institutions above the Sovereign (Dec. 12,
2012);
-- Securities Firm Criteria (Aug. 15, 2012);
-- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
-- National Scale Ratings Criteria (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.