--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) upgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'F3'
from 'B';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Support rating affirmed at '3';
--Long-term national rating upgraded to 'AA(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: LIQUIDITY, RISK MANAGEMENT, ASSET QUALITY
The upgrade on Banco ABC Brasil S.A.'s (ABCBr) foreign currency
and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), viability rating and
long term national
ratings are based on the bank's low risk profile, which is
underpinned by its
low funding cost, sound risk management and consistent
profitability over the
years even facing a fierce and volatile competitive environment.
Over the last
years, improvements included a further diversification of its
funding profile
leading to a stronger asset and liabilities management as it
continues to expand
its corporate and middle market operations. Its credit
portfolios are
conservatively matched and continue to show strong liquidity.
Its continued high
quality asset and liquidity combined with its satisfactory
profitability and
capital adequacy evidences the bank's overall solid financial
strength.
The upgrade takes into account the bank's conservative approach
towards risk
management and the consistent and solid asset quality indicators
that compare
very well to peers during the weaker economic environment seen
during the last
two years. The bank focuses on the lower-risk corporates and a
middle market
segment. The growth of the middle market has been managed
prudently following
the bank's conservative risk profile.
The assignment of a VR higher than that of its parent reflects
the fact that
ABCBr has a strong and well regarded franchise in the Brazilian
market, its
management's independence combined with a very limited funding
dependence from
its parent. Such independence was tested satisfactorily during
2011 during the
Libyan crisis.
While the impact of the higher credit costs, higher levels of
liquid assets, and
lower interest rates led to a reduction in ABCBr's 2012
operational profit and
net income, the bank was still able to report satisfactory
profitability ratios
in a challenging business environment (ROAA of 1.9% and an
average of 2.1% in
the last five years). The bank's medium-term strategy is to grow
the percentage
of the middle market segment from the current 14% to 25% of the
total credit
portfolio through its expanded sales platforms which have
already grown the
number of middle market clients while maintaining conservative
per client
exposure and average tenors below 10 months. On the corporate
segment, which
ABCBr views as a more mature market, the bank has been
successful in expanding
its fee related business via cross-selling to companies with
more sophisticated
demand for advisory and treasury services, including derivatives
and M&A.
Fitch core capital/risk-weighted assets at Dec. 2012 was an
adequate 10.6%,
although it was lower than the 11.3% of the previous year in
part due to the
growth in risk assets. Regulatory capital rose further to a
comfortable 15.9%.
Major shareholder Arab Banking Corporation (ABC; IDR 'BB+/Stable
Outlook) is
strongly capitalized and has shown willingness and ability to
provide support if
needed. Fitch believes that in a stress scenario, ABCBr would
receive some
degree of support from ABC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Given its funding profile and narrow business niche, further
upgrades of the
bank's ratings may be limited under its current business model.
Although unlikely in Fitch's view, a significant deterioration
of ABCBr's asset
quality that results in credit costs that severely limit its
profitability and
ability to grow its capital, combined with a reduction on its
liquidity or
capitalization position could lead towards a reduction on the
bank's ratings. A
decline in Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
below 9% along with
a reduction in operating income to average asset ratio below 2%
could result in
a ratings review.
Established in 1989, Banco ABC Brasil S.A. is a midsized
wholesale bank, which
focuses in the corporate (companies whose annual sales are above
BRL 400
million) and middle market segments (companies with net sales
between BRL30 and
BRL400 million).
