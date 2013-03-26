(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
taken the following
rating actions on Banco Daycoval S.A. (Daycoval):
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) upgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'F3'
from 'B';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
--Long-term national rating upgraded to 'AA(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due March 2015, foreign currency
rating upgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due January 2016, foreign currency
rating upgraded
to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Daycoval's rating upgrades reflect the bank's consistent track
record of
performance, maintained in different cycles of local economy,
higher business
diversification and comfortable liquidity and capitalization
positions. The bank
has recorded consistent profitability, even during stress
scenarios, sustained
by an adequate asset pricing, strong cost control and low
funding cost. It is
also worth its prudent liquidity management and adequate assets
and liabilities
management that help to mitigate the burden of a less
diversified funding base
compared to larger peers.
Daycoval has been successful in expanding its operations and
increasing
profitability since mid-2009. In view of the high delinquency in
credits to
small and medium-sized companies in 2012, the bank addressed
its growth to
consumer credit, mainly to the lower risk payroll discount
loans. The expansion
into this segment helps to better dilute debtor concentrations
and also its
income sources.
Profitability remains good and better than other midsize banks
-- despite lower
leverage -- due to better efficiency and good pricing of credit
risk, which
should continue to have an influence on its results, despite
higher credit
provisions can reduce profitability over the short and
medium-term. In Fitch
view the recent spike in credit costs may persist in the short
term while the
recently expanded portfolio matures and also given the less
vigorous economic
activity in Brazil seen since 2012. Daycoval has been successful
to preserve its
profitability ratios based on effective cost controls and
improved margins
benefited by lower funding costs in the recent past years Fitch
expects that
despite such increase on credit costs, that the bank will be
able to post good
profitability ratios in time with its historic average.
The higher market delinquency in 2012 resulted in a significant
deterioration of
the bank's credit quality, which showed impaired loan ratio at
7.1% of the total
in 2012, against the 3.3% recorded in 2011; while its 90 days
past due loan
ratio increased to 2% (0.7% in 2011). The deterioration was more
intense than in
other mid-size banks, despite being offset by higher margins and
restrained by a
portfolio reduction in lower-size companies. Given the good
quality of the
collateral and the effective workout of troubled loans; credit
losses should be
limited while its ample capital base and good profitability
levels bodes well to
help create additional loan loss provisions if required.
Daycoval has been also relatively successful in increasing and
lengthening its
funding base, as well as in reducing its cost, with special
emphasis on the
strong increase of 'letras financeiras' (Financial Bills) in
2012. Nevertheless,
its funding remains concentrated per client and with wholesale
characteristics.
However, the bank's conservative administration of assets and
liabilities and
its strong cash position fairly mitigate the liquidity risk. As
such, the ample
liquidity cushion managed by the bank and the relative shorter
term of their
loans bodes well to match expected short term maturities on
their funding.
Capitalization ratio (basically Tier 1) and Fitch core capital
remain solid, due
to the good profitability, in as well as the portfolio stability
in 2012. As of
December of 2012 the Fitch Core Capital ratio stood at an ample
17.2% roughly in
line with the average of the last two years and above the
average of banks with
VR on the 'bbb' range. That current capital ratios may be
underpinned not only
with the internal capital generation of the bank, but also,
thanks to the recent
and expected conversion into capital of some previously issued
convertible
deposits certificates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given its current business model, with asset and liability
concentrations
inherent to its size, including the wholesale funding, further
upgrades to
Daycoval ratings are limited. Such positive changes will be
contingent on
significant reduction of the concentration in its funding and a
successful
diversification into recent market as loans to individual in a
sustained manner.
The ratings could be negatively impacted by a continued asset
quality
deterioration which result in pressures on the bank's results
(ROA below 2%) and
on capital (Fitch core capital lower than 11%), which may be
triggered by larger
than expected asset quality deterioration and/or aggressive
asset growth or cash
dividend policy.
Originated in 1968, Daycoval is controlled by the Dayan family
and has been
listed on the Sao Paulo's exchange (BM&FBovespa) since 2007.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55-11 4504-2604
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor -
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Senior Analyst
+55-11-4504-2213
Committee Chairperson
Ed Thompson
Senior Director
+1- 212-908-0364
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or at
'www.fitchratings.com.br'. The ratings above were solicited by,
or on behalf
of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for
the provision of
the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012)
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
