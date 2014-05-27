(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco de
Credito del Peru
S.A.'s (BCP) viability (VR) and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'a-' and 'A-',
respectively. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has upgraded BCP's VR and IDRs because the bank has
maintained its solid
performance and strong balance sheet while achieving a healthy
growth amid a
quite stable environment. The bank's strong market positioning
and track record
of performance through the cycle, as well as its sound credit
origination and
generally cautious approach to business point to the stability
of its credit
metrics.
Based on its strong market positioning and diversification, BCP
was able to
maintain very strong asset quality with 90-day PDLs below 2% of
the gross
portfolio for more than five years and reserve coverage above 2
times (x) 90-day
PDLs. At the same time, the bank's operating ROAA was
consistently above 2%.
BCP's, VR IDR and senior debt ratings are driven by its leading
franchise;
consistent, sound performance; diversified balance sheet and
revenues; strong
asset quality; adequate capital and reserve cushions; broad, low
cost deposit
base; positive operating and regulatory environment; ample
liquidity; and
moderate efficiency.
BCP has long had the country's largest branch/ ATM network and
customer base.
Boasting a dominant franchise, BCP offers a wide array of
banking products and
has achieved leading market shares in almost all segments.
The bank's franchise and strong perception as a safe haven have
allowed it to
build, maintain, and grow a wide and low-cost deposit base. This
is one of the
bank's key strengths as it provides stability to its balance
sheet and underpins
its margins.
BCP has a quite liquid balance sheet and robust asset and
liability management
processes. In addition, the bank has ample access to local and
international
capital markets which it taps regularly to fund growth and
manage its
liabilities.
BCP is well diversified on both sides of the balance sheet and
has a stable,
recurrent, diversified revenue stream proper of a leading
domestic commercial
bank. Future expansion into retail lending, as well as the
integration of
Mibanco, should further diversify revenues and balance sheet.
BCP's core capital continues to compare well with that of its
peers (around 10%
in the last five years). Sustained profitability and earnings
retention underpin
BCP's capital which should be viewed in the light of its ample
reserve coverage
(reserves exceed 90-day PDLs in an amount equivalent to about
15% of Fitch Core
Capital), sound profitability, and robust asset quality.
Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro
fundamentals.
In addition, a proactive regulator, eager to take the lead and
apply pre-emptive
remedies, has created a strong regulatory environment.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the bank's
strong balance sheet
and performance are resilient to eventual downturns and even
though some credit
metrics may see a slight deterioration, they are likely to
remain compatible
with its current rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCP's 30% market share in deposits and its outsize presence in
all business
segments make it a crucial part of Peru's financial sector.
Support from the
government should be forthcoming in case of need; Peru's ability
to provide such
support is reflected in its Sovereign Rating ('BBB+/A-') and
underpins BCP's
Support and Support Rating Floor ratings; the latter was
upgraded to reflect
Peru's last sovereign upgrade during 4Q13.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BCP's subordinated bonds are plain vanilla and lack the features
that would earn
them equity credit following Fitch's criteria. In Fitch's
opinion, their
probability of non-performance is equivalent to that of BCP's
senior bonds, but
they would entail a higher loss in case of default due to their
subordinated
nature. Hence, they are rated only one notch below the bank's
VR.
BCP's junior subordinated bonds, rated five notches below the
bank's VR, have
very strong equity-like features including the non-cumulative
deferral of the
coupons and a deeper subordination. This notching reflects the
incremental
non-performance risk relative to that captured by the VR and the
loss severity
(two notches) given its deeper subordination.
BCP EMISIONES LATAM 1
BCP Emisiones Latam 1 (BCPEL1) is a special purpose vehicle
incorporated in
Chile with the sole purpose of issuing local bonds guaranteed by
promissory
notes from BCP. Hence, BCPEL1's bond ratings are tied to BCP's
VR. The national
scale rating of the issuances of this vehicle were upgraded to
AA+(cl) aligned
with the upgrade of the bank's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Sustained Financial Strength: BCP's VR and IDRs are highly
correlated with the
strength of the Peruvian economy; should the economic
environment continue to
improve, as is reflected in its sovereign ratings, and the bank
maintain a
consistent performance and its structural strengths, including a
FCC above 12%
BCP's ratings could be upgraded.
Significantly Weaker Performance: Though not Fitch's base case,
BCP's VR and
IDRs could suffer if operating environment deterioration
materially affects the
bank's asset quality and performance to levels worse than the
market average,
and leads to an erosion of the bank's reserve and capital
cushions (FCC below
9.5% and or Operating ROAA below 1%).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCP's SR and SRF could be affected if Fitch changes its view of
Peru's ability
or willingness to support the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The Subordinated and Junior Subordinated debt ratings would move
in line with
BCP's VR.
BCP EMISIONES LATAM 1
BCPEL1's bond ratings would move in line with BCP's VR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on BCP:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at'2';
--Support floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Junior subordinated debt upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
In addition, Fitch has upgraded the following rating for BCP
Emisiones Latam 1
S.A.:
--Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81-8399-9156
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.