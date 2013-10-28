(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded
Banco de la
Produccion, S.A. y Subsidiarias' (Produbanco) long term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B' from 'B-' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from
'b-', while all
other ratings have been affirmed. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and Support Ratings
This positive rating action follows Fitch's recent upgrade of
Ecuador's
Long-Term Ratings and Country Ceiling to 'B' from 'B-'.
Produbanco's VR drives its long-term IDR. The bank's VR balances
its strong
franchise, experienced management, good asset quality, and solid
liquidity, with
its moderate loan and investment concentration and decreasing
capital ratios. On
a stand-alone basis, Produbanco's profile continues to compare
favorably with
international peers (emerging market commercial banks rated
'b-', 'b' or 'b+').
However, Ecuador's political and regulatory uncertainties
continue to weigh on
the bank's ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view
that it does not
foresee changes in the bank's credit profile or in its operating
environment.
Despite having the fourth largest deposit market share, Fitch
believes
Produbanco cannot rely on government support, should it be
necessary, given
Ecuador's limited financing flexibility and the lack of a lender
of last resort,
underpinning both the bank's support rating of '5' and support
floor rating of
'NF'.
Produbanco's asset quality compares favorably with both the
domestic industry
average as well as similarly rated international peers. Its
non-performing loans
to total loans ratio (calculated under local guidelines) is
relatively low
despite recent deterioration as a result of the bank's increased
participation
in retail segments, whose parameters are more stringent (i.e.
loans are
considered non performing after 15 days overdue). In turn, loan
loss reserve
coverage of impaired loans is ample and higher than that of
comparable banks.
In Fitch's opinion, Produbanco maintains solid liquidity ratios
and benefits
from a stable and diversified deposits base that provides most
of its funding.
Liquidity coverage of deposits is also ample and compares
favorably with
domestic and international peers.
Profitability ratios decreased due to changes in the operating
environment,
including bank resolutions that curbed fee and commission
income, as well as
increased taxes and contributions. A deceleration of retail
credit growth over
the first half of 2013 has also affected profitability ratios.
In addition to
the changes in the operating environment, Produbanco's strategy
has also
required investments in technology and infrastructure that have
constrained the
bank's planned improvements in its operating efficiency.
Decreasing profitability has affected Produbanco's capital
ratios. The bank's
Fitch core capital to weighted risks ratio declined to 10% at
end-June 2013, as
internal capital generation was surpassed by asset growth.
According to Fitch's
projections, capital ratios will remain under pressure in the
near term despite
the bank's moderate asset growth projections for the remainder
of 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Produbanco's rating has limited upgrade potential. The long-term
IDR is at the
same level of Ecuador's sovereign, recently upgraded to 'B'.
Produbanco's ratings could be negatively affected if government
intervention
continues to undermine the bank's financial performance, causing
its operating
profit/average total assets ratio to fall below 0.5%, and/or its
Fitch core
capital/weighted risks ratio to fall below 9%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes to the support rating and SRF would reflect a change in
Fitch's view of
the Government's willingness to support the bank, if this was
needed.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Produbanco:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-';
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'b' from 'b-';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
