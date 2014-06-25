(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco del
Bajio's
(BanBajio) ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'BBB-' from
'BB+';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'F3' from 'B';
--Viability Rating to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Support Rating to '4' from '5';
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from 'NF';
--National scale long-term rating to 'AA-(mex)' from 'A+(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating to 'F1+(mex)' from 'F1(mex)'.
The long-term Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
VR, IDRs, and National Ratings
The upgrade reflects:
--Sustained and material improvements in the bank's asset
quality metrics, with
a continued positive trend in the impairment ratio, reserve
coverage, and credit
costs;
--Recent improvement in recurring profitability, driven by
sustained margins,
well contained credit costs, and positive prospects in terms of
business volumes
and operating efficiency. Fitch expects that the recently
improved profitability
metrics are sustainable, which will continue to enhance the
bank's internal
capital generation;
--The bank's strong and improving franchise, as well as the
expected further
improvements in its funding and liquidity profile.
In general, and despite the challenges of an operating
environment of low
interest rates and limited economic growth, BanBajio has been
able to preserve
its capital base (Fitch Core Capital of 13.9% as of March 2014)
based on a
relatively conservative cash dividend policy, an improvement of
its risk
adjusted net interest margin (slightly above 4% of average
earning assets in
1Q'14, compared to an average of 3.6% during the 2010-2013
period); while asset
quality metrics have improved due to better monitoring and
recoveries of
impaired loans.
A higher than average burden of operating expenses, due to the
expansion of its
branch network, is starting to improve and reduce the gap
relative to similar
banks, and Fitch expects BanBajio to sustain this trend,
providing additional
uplift to its profitability prospects. Steady growth of core
deposits and a more
astringent funding management policy are reducing the
historically high
asset-liability tenor mismatches. However, this is yet one of
the rating factors
where the bank still has important room for improvement.
SR and SRF
The upgrade of the bank's SR and the revision of the SRF are
driven by the
steady increase in BanBajio's market share of core customer
deposits. While its
overall penetration is still moderate, BanBajio is one of the
few niche or
regional banks that, in Fitch's opinion, could receive sovereign
support if this
were needed, due to the growing share of retail deposit, and the
widespread
geographical and customer dispersion of such accounts. Fitch's
SRFs indicate a
level below which the agency would not lower the bank's
long-term IDRs.
Rating Sensitivities
VR, IDRs, and National Ratings
These ratings could be affected negatively if the improving
trends in asset
quality and profitability are not sustained and/or if the bank's
capital metrics
are further tightened. Fitch considers that these ratings could
be downgraded if
operating ROA remains below 1% and/or if Fitch's core capital is
not sustained
at least at 12%. In turn, there could be some upside potential
for these ratings
over the medium term, if operating ROA consolidates closer to
2%, while also
further and materially improving the funding profile, and
reducing the
prevailing tenor mismatches among assets and liabilities.
SR and SRF
Upside potential for the SR and SRF is limited and can only
occur over time with
a material gain of the bank's systemic importance. These ratings
could be
downgraded if the bank loses material market share in terms of
retail customer
deposits.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Bertha Perez
Associate Director
+52 818 399 9161
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
