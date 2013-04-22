(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Interbank's Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bbb' and its Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'BBB'. The Rating
Outlook was revised to Stable from Positive. In addition, Fitch
revised
Interbank's support Rating Floor to 'BB+' from 'BB'. A complete
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
Fitch upgraded Interbank's VR and IDR ratings because the bank
continued to show
strong performance while maintaining excellent asset quality
metrics, strong
loan loss reserve coverage and sound capital levels, while
stabilizing its
funding profile. Higher reserve requirements and the need for
longer term
funding led to some increase in the bank's loan/deposit ratios,
but this has
stabilized at adequate levels, especially in view of better
tenor matches
between assets and liabilities.
In Fitch's view, given the strong economic backdrop, significant
growth
potential and adequate credit policies and risk management
tools, the bank will
maintain its structural strengths and performance in the
foreseeable future.
Interbank's support floor rating was upgraded because over time
the bank
heightened its systemic importance (increasing its market share
to about 11% of
the banking system's assets) and Peru improved its ability to
support local bank
(reflected in the sovereign rating of 'BBB/BBB+').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. (Interbank) has built an
efficient retail
franchise and positioned itself as a top contender in most
retail products.
Moreover, the bank has not neglected its corporate lending
business, which
appears well focused and competitive, bringing balance and
diversification to
Interbank's balance sheet and revenue stream.
Interbank's performance over the last few years and through the
global crisis of
2008 has been consistently strong driven by high margins,
adequate expense
control, and moderate credit costs. Risk management is
considered sound, and the
portfolio is diversified into high margin segments.
Interbank has developed and fine-tuned information-intensive
credit scoring
models and modern monitoring tools. Credit policies and
origination are
conservative while collection efforts are proactive and
effective. An autonomous
and dedicated risk management team helps the bank to maintain a
very sound asset
quality. Conservatively defined past-due loans stood at 1.85% at
YE12; this is
likely to deteriorate moderately in 2013 due to portfolio
seasoning.
Besides bolstering its capital in 2009 and consistently
retaining 55% of its net
income, the bank maintains ample reserve coverage thus creating
a strong
capital/reserves cushion against unexpected losses. Along with
its strong
profitability, this allows Interbank to confidently face an
eventual downturn.
Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro
fundamentals.
In addition, a proactive regulator has created a strong
regulatory environment
that fosters cautious credit policies.
Interbank does not have as diversified a deposit base as its
larger competitors;
hence, funding costs are somewhat higher. In addition, the bank
shows some
concentration from its institutional funding and relies more on
bond issues to
fund its loan growth as a consequence of heavy regulatory
reserve requirements
on deposits.
Larger financial institutions and smaller, specialized and quite
aggressive
banks and consumer finance companies have somewhat curbed margin
growth.
Competition in this high growth market has heightened, and
Interbank competes
without compromising its credit criteria. Growth potential
remains sound due to
Peru's still low banking penetration.
Competition and government's efforts to tame growth and curb
inflation prevent
margins from returning to pre-crisis levels. Interbank seeks to
underpin its
margins and bottom line by cross-selling its existing customers
and seeking
operating efficiency.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given today's upgrade, further improvement in the bank's ratings
is unlikely in
the near term; over the medium to long term, the ratings could
benefit from more
diversified funding sources, while continuing to produce a
sound performance
and maintaining the strength of its balance sheet, maintaining
adequate asset
quality, capital and reserves.
On the other hand, Interbank's ratings could be downgraded if a
severe decline
in asset quality or weak profitability erode its capital and
reserve cushion.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Interbank:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
Outlook to
Stable from Positive;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3';
--Support Floor revised to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Senior Unsecured Debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Junior Subordinated Debt upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
