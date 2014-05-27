(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco
Internacional del Peru
S.A.A.'s (Interbank) viability (VR) and Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'bbb+'
and 'BBB+', respectively. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Interbank's VR and IDR were upgraded considering that the bank
has maintained
its strong performance; sound underwriting policies and risk
management tools;
and consistent, good asset quality. Interbank also continues to
grow its
franchise in a healthy, balanced manner.
Interbank's VR and IDR ratings are driven by its consistent,
strong performance;
robust credit process; good asset quality; sound franchise;
adequate capital;
positive economic and regulatory environment; and improving
funding base. The
ratings also consider the fierce competition the bank faces and
its business
model that leads to more concentration in the retail segment.
Interbank has developed information-intensive credit scoring
models and modern
monitoring tools. Credit origination policies are conservative
and collection
efforts effective. A sound risk management team helps maintain
very good asset
quality. Past-due loans (15- or 30-day PDLs for most products)
stood at 1.75% at
YE13 while 90-day PDLs did not exceed 2% of gross loans for the
past five years.
Interbank's performance has been consistently strong driven by
loan growth, high
margins, adequate expense control and moderate credit costs.
This bolstered
operating ROAA above 3% for more than five years.
The bank has built an efficient retail franchise and positioned
itself as a top
contender in most retail products. Moreover, the bank has not
neglected its
corporate business, which appears well-focused and competitive,
bringing balance
and diversification to Interbank's balance sheet and revenue
stream.
Besides consistently retaining 55% of its net income, the bank
maintains ample
reserve coverage thus creating a strong capital/ reserves
cushion against
unexpected losses. Along with its strong profitability, this
allows Interbank to
confidently face an eventual downturn.
Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro
fundamentals.
In addition, a proactive regulator has created a strong
regulatory environment
that fosters cautious credit policies. Competition and
government's efforts to
tame growth and curb inflation keep margins below pre-crisis
levels.
Interbank seeks to underpin its margins and bottom line by
cross-selling its
existing customers and seeking operating efficiency.
Interbank does not have as diversified a deposit base as its
larger competitors
but has made significant efforts to widen its deposits base and
change its
structure. Funding costs have declined as demand deposits
increased; in
addition, the bank has reversed the growing trend in its
institutional funding
while remaining an active issuer in capital markets.
Larger financial institutions and smaller, specialized and quite
aggressive
banks and consumer finance companies have somewhat curbed margin
growth.
Competition in this high growth market has heightened, and
Interbank competes
without compromising its credit criteria. Growth potential
remains sound due to
Peru's still low banking penetration.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the bank's
strong performance
and margins are resilient to eventual downturns and even though
some credit
metrics may see a slight deterioration, they are likely to
remain compatible
with its current rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Interbank has an 11.5% market share in deposits and a sizable
presence in all
business segments. Support from the government should be
forthcoming in case of
need. Peru's ability to provide such support is reflected in its
Sovereign
Rating ('BBB+/A-') and underpins Interbank's Support and Support
Rating Floor
ratings; the latter was upgraded to reflect Peru's last
sovereign upgrade during
4Q13.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Interbank's subordinated bonds are plain vanilla and lack the
features that
would earn them equity credit following Fitch's criteria. In
Fitch's opinion,
their probability of non-performance is equivalent to that of
Interbank's senior
bonds but, they would entail a higher loss in case of default
due to their
subordinated nature. Hence, they are rated only one notch below
the bank's VR.
Interbank's junior subordinated bonds, rated four notches below
the bank's VR,
have strong equity-like features including the non-cumulative
deferral of the
coupons and a deeper subordination. This notching reflects the
incremental
non-performance risk relative to that captured by the VR and the
loss severity
(two notches) given its deeper subordination.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Given its current rating, there is little upside potential for
Interbank's VR
and IDRs.
Interbank's ratings could be downgraded if a severe decline in
asset quality
(PDLs above 4%) or weak profitability erode its capital (FCC
below 9%) and
reserve cushion.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Interbank's SR and SRF could be affected if Fitch changes its
view of Peru's
ability or willingness to support the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The Subordinated and Junior Subordinated debt ratings would move
in line with
Interbank's VR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Interbank:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' ;
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb';
--Support rating upgraded to '2' from '3';
--Support floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated debt at upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Director
++52 81-8399-9100
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.